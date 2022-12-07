Vending machines are usually used for people to purchase small snacks to eat like chips, snacks, and drinks for those who are regularly on the move. Still, here in America, you do not usually see vending machines that give you a chance to buy an entire meal from them. The restaurant company Subway is looking to change that and create a vending machine that might allow you to grab a sub from it quickly without having to deal with the regular crowd you have to deal with going to a restaurant, which will be pretty enjoyable for those on the go who wish they could some food even faster than visiting a fast food joint allows.

16 DAYS AGO