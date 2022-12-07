Read full article on original website
Subway Unveils Sub Vending Machines
Vending machines are usually used for people to purchase small snacks to eat like chips, snacks, and drinks for those who are regularly on the move. Still, here in America, you do not usually see vending machines that give you a chance to buy an entire meal from them. The restaurant company Subway is looking to change that and create a vending machine that might allow you to grab a sub from it quickly without having to deal with the regular crowd you have to deal with going to a restaurant, which will be pretty enjoyable for those on the go who wish they could some food even faster than visiting a fast food joint allows.
Panera Turned Its Most Popular Bakery Items Into Shakes
Panera is taking some of its most popular bakery items up a notch by turning them into something never before seen on the restaurant’s menu: milkshakes!. For the first time ever, Panera is launching milkshakes inspired by its fudge brownies and Kitchen Sink cookies, which are sold 30,000 times per day. Despite not having cheesecake on the menu, they’re also adding a strawberry cheesecake milkshake to round out the new collection.
