News4Jax.com

Moves to make before year ends to save money on next year’s taxes

April 15 and the deadline to file your tax return is still a way off, but the time to start planning is now. This year has been fairly quiet for tax changes, but there are still some important federal tax moves to consider before the end of the year that could save you some money.
LehighValleyLive.com

I inherited a $20K IRA. When do I have to take distributions?

Q. I inherited a small IRA, less than $20,000, from my mother in 2013. My mom was 79 when she died and I was 50. Over the past nine years, I have been receiving a small distribution from the IRA. The bank set it up and did the calculations. Will I be required to take the remaining balance in full next year which is the tenth anniversary of her death under the SECURE Act or am I grandfathered out?
Kiplinger

4 Ways Taxes Could Burst Your Retirement Bubble (and What to Do About Them)

When people think about retirement planning, they tend to put their focus on saving and investing so they have a nice nest egg when they quit working. And that’s a great place to start. But it’s also important to pay attention to how taxes affect your retirement savings and any other sources of income you’ll tap into once you reach retirement.
The Motley Fool

5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

Generating income from your portfolio is a great way to fund your retirement. There are lots of options, each with varying degrees of risk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNET

How Much Your Social Security Check Will Increase Next Year

Starting in January, Social Security checks will increase by 8.7%, thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, assessed on benefits each year. That's the biggest bump since 1981, when they rose by an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever...
KXLY

Here’s How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max

Earning the maximum Social Security benefit is no easy feat; you not only need to earn quite a bit over the course of your career, you have to do it consistently. On top of that, you need to wait until age 70 to earn more deferred retirement credits and ultimately maximize your monthly check.
CNET

What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

This story is part of So Money, an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi. A significant cost-of-living increase was recently announced for those receiving Social Security benefits, to help offset the toll high inflation has taken on many seniors' wallets. Yet experts warn this boost to benefits may not be enough.
AOL Corp

Here are the last-minute tax moves you should make before year-end

If you want to lower your taxable income, there's a host of things that you can do before the end of the year. You can start by shoring up your retirement. The benefit of saving through a retirement plan allows you to take the current reduction in taxes and you land the tax-deferred growth inside the plan. The funds are taxed when withdrawn, but the compounding of the tax-deferred rate of return can mean higher balances than taxable accounts with identical investments.
