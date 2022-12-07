Read full article on original website
Why You Could Pay $4,747 Extra for Medicare in 2023
Many people don't realize there's an earnings test of sorts that can lead to higher monthly premiums for Part B medical coverage.
News4Jax.com
Moves to make before year ends to save money on next year’s taxes
April 15 and the deadline to file your tax return is still a way off, but the time to start planning is now. This year has been fairly quiet for tax changes, but there are still some important federal tax moves to consider before the end of the year that could save you some money.
I took from my 401(k). What happens to my Medicare Part B premiums?
Q. I recently drew money from an old 401(k) account. How does this affect my Medicare Part B premiums?. A. One of the complexities of retirement planning is that there are many interconnected moving parts that sometimes lead to unintended consequences.
I inherited a $20K IRA. When do I have to take distributions?
Q. I inherited a small IRA, less than $20,000, from my mother in 2013. My mom was 79 when she died and I was 50. Over the past nine years, I have been receiving a small distribution from the IRA. The bank set it up and did the calculations. Will I be required to take the remaining balance in full next year which is the tenth anniversary of her death under the SECURE Act or am I grandfathered out?
4 Ways Taxes Could Burst Your Retirement Bubble (and What to Do About Them)
When people think about retirement planning, they tend to put their focus on saving and investing so they have a nice nest egg when they quit working. And that’s a great place to start. But it’s also important to pay attention to how taxes affect your retirement savings and any other sources of income you’ll tap into once you reach retirement.
Social Security: Why Not Everyone Will Get An 8.7% COLA Increase in 2023
Social Security recipients will soon find out what their new monthly payments will be in 2023 after the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) kicks in. Beginning in December, the Social Security...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payments to be sent out in just 6 days
In less than a week, millions of Social Security beneficiaries will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 for those whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Dec. 14 and could be as high as $4,194,...
5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work
Generating income from your portfolio is a great way to fund your retirement. There are lots of options, each with varying degrees of risk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?
Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...
CNET
How Much Your Social Security Check Will Increase Next Year
Starting in January, Social Security checks will increase by 8.7%, thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, assessed on benefits each year. That's the biggest bump since 1981, when they rose by an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever...
KXLY
Here’s How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max
Earning the maximum Social Security benefit is no easy feat; you not only need to earn quite a bit over the course of your career, you have to do it consistently. On top of that, you need to wait until age 70 to earn more deferred retirement credits and ultimately maximize your monthly check.
Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?
Although traditionally many Americans have envisioned retirement age as 65, according to the Social Security Administration, for those born in 1960 or later "full retirement age" is actually 67. Yet,...
CNET
What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?
This story is part of So Money, an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi. A significant cost-of-living increase was recently announced for those receiving Social Security benefits, to help offset the toll high inflation has taken on many seniors' wallets. Yet experts warn this boost to benefits may not be enough.
Common Retirement Questions: Should I Roll My 401(k) Over into an IRA?
Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement. In today’s episode, Anspach discusses another common retirement question: Should I roll my 401(k) over into an IRA?. Anspach says that she likes to discuss this question...
AOL Corp
Here are the last-minute tax moves you should make before year-end
If you want to lower your taxable income, there's a host of things that you can do before the end of the year. You can start by shoring up your retirement. The benefit of saving through a retirement plan allows you to take the current reduction in taxes and you land the tax-deferred growth inside the plan. The funds are taxed when withdrawn, but the compounding of the tax-deferred rate of return can mean higher balances than taxable accounts with identical investments.
How to Score an Extra $1,830 per Social Security Check
You can end up with a lot of extra money in your Social Security check by making this simple move.
What happens to quick stock trades and tax liabilities?
Q. My son was trading stocks in his account and he didn’t know about the wash sale rule. He bought and sold the same stock three times in one month, for example. What should he expect?. — Tax-concerned parent. A. Taxes should be a concern.
Buying a home is now unaffordable for 26 million households – and things won't get better anytime soon
Soaring mortgage rates and stubbornly high prices locked nearly a third of buyers out of the market this year, the National Association of Realtors said.
msn.com
Social Security benefits in 2023 will rise the most in 40 years. How much will I get?
Social Security recipients will get a hefty raise in 2023, with benefits rising 8.7%, the most in four decades. The inflation-related bump may coax some retirees into tapping their benefits early, before they reach full retirement age. It also may spark a few questions. How do you apply for Social...
