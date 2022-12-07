Read full article on original website
3 men injured in Hyattsville stabbing: Police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning in Hyattsville, Md. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the stabbing happened near the 1400 block of University Boulevard around 3 a.m. Police say three men were stabbed, and taken to local hospitals....
One hospitalized after Fairfax County house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A house fire broke out in Springfield, Va. Thursday morning in the 6300 block of Abilene Street, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said. At the time they arrived, Fire and Rescue had received reports that some residents were trapped inside. The fire department also reported that the fire could be seen from outside the house.
Motor officer hospitalized following crash involving near George Mason U
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Lanes were blocked near George Mason University after a crash involving a Fairfax officer on a motorcycle, according to Fairfax County Police Department. The crash happened at Braddock Road and Roanoke Road just before 1 p.m. Friday, police said. The officer has been transported to...
Man arrested in Md. gas station shooting had dead, pregnant woman in his apartment: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a White Oak, Md. Shell gas station employee. Police have also revealed another shocking revelation in their investigation. During a news conference on Friday, Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones said officers arrested and...
Two killed overnight in seperate Dorchester County shootings, police say
CAMBRIDGE, MD (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating after two people were killed in seperate shootings within three hours, on Thursday evening in Dorchester County. At about 7:15PM, police responded to Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers located the...
FCPD officer released from hospital following crash near George Mason University
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) motor officer was released from the hospital Saturday after being involved in an accident Friday near George Mason University, police said. The officer was involved in a crash while responding to a call at 12:37 p.m. Friday at...
'A gentle soul': Man who knew slain Shell gas station clerk speaks out
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As detectives continue investigating the shooting death of a gas station convenience store clerk, those who knew the victim said his death is a gut-wrenching loss for the community. Montgomery County Police officials said Torrey Moore, 31, got into a confrontation before pulling out...
Man barricades himself in Gaithersburg home after breaking in, assaulting woman: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a Montgomery County, Md. home Thursday morning and assaulted a woman, Montogomery County police said. The incident happened in the 9000 block of Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village at Chardburn place. The man allegedly went...
Heavy police presence expected for next few days at Suitland High after on-campus shooting
SUITLAND, Md. — For the coming days, there will be a "heightened police presence" at Suitland High School following an investigation into a shooting on school property, Prince George's County Public Schools said Friday. PGCPS officials also told 7News that mental health support will be provided to students and...
3 teenage boys arrested after multiple armed carjackings and robberies across the District
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that arrests had been made following a string of carjackings and robberies across D.C. over the past two months. According to police reports, the carjackings and robberies happened on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 10, and in the evening...
Gainesville mother wanted after 20-month-old child dies with Fentanyl in blood: Police
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police in Prince William County is looking for a 37-year-old woman after they say her child passed away earlier this year after a lethal amount of Fentanyl was found in his blood. On June 23 just after 3 a.m., offciers responded to the...
Arlington pedestrian bridge temporarily closes after failed inspection
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The pedestrian bridge connecting North Fairfax Drive to Fort Myer Drive over Arlington Boulevard is being temporarily closed following an inspection on Friday, Arlington County Government announced. The inspection showed that some parts of the bridge were deteriorating which caused county officials to close it,...
Construction worker struck, killed by hit-and-run driver after tending to car crash: VSP
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A construction worker was fatally struck in a hit-and-run Thursday on I-66, according to Virginia State Police (VSP). Authorities said Johnathan Franzell, 32, saw a Honda Accord and Ford Taurus crash on the interstate and left his work vehicle to help. While Franzell was...
Montgomery Co. parks manager recognized for heroic response to plane crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Following the Maryland plane crash, park manager Tom Baker was recognized for his heroic actions on Thursday by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission. The crash, which happened on Nov. 28 in Montgomery County, involved a private plane carrying its pilot and one...
Fairfax Co. police release body-camera footage from November in-custody death
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) released body-camera footage Thursday afternoon after a man died in police custody in the Franconia District last month. Police Chief Kevin Davis held a 12:30 p.m. press conference that included the body-camera footage of the incident. Disclaimer: This...
Lyft driver carjacked, forced into trunk of own vehicle before daring escape, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Lyft driver was forced into the trunk of the vehicle he was driving during a carjacking that ended with the driver flagging down an Uber driver for help, according to a report of the incident provided by Baltimore City Police. The ordeal began shortly after...
Woman inside UMD dorm bathroom catches man holding cell phone over shower curtain: police
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland Police Department responded to Ellicott Hall at around 4:40 a.m. Saturday after a woman reported to police that she was inside a stall in the bathroom when she saw a cell phone over the shower curtain. The woman saw a man...
Father claims man who assaulted him in road rage attack has struck again & MPD didn't act
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A father who said he was assaulted in front of his child in a case of road rage in June, now says the man who attacked him has attacked someone else. He asked not to be identified, but said more should have been done to...
14-year-old Suitland High School student arrested after on campus shooting: Police
SUITLAND, Md. — A 14-year-old Suitland High School student was arrested Thursday after another student was shot outside on school grounds, according to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD). At approximately 10 a.m., a 14-year-old student in ninth grade was shot during a verbal and physical altercation outside...
