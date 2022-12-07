ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJLA

3 men injured in Hyattsville stabbing: Police

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning in Hyattsville, Md. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the stabbing happened near the 1400 block of University Boulevard around 3 a.m. Police say three men were stabbed, and taken to local hospitals....
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WJLA

One hospitalized after Fairfax County house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A house fire broke out in Springfield, Va. Thursday morning in the 6300 block of Abilene Street, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said. At the time they arrived, Fire and Rescue had received reports that some residents were trapped inside. The fire department also reported that the fire could be seen from outside the house.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
WJLA

Motor officer hospitalized following crash involving near George Mason U

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Lanes were blocked near George Mason University after a crash involving a Fairfax officer on a motorcycle, according to Fairfax County Police Department. The crash happened at Braddock Road and Roanoke Road just before 1 p.m. Friday, police said. The officer has been transported to...
FAIRFAX, VA
WJLA

'A gentle soul': Man who knew slain Shell gas station clerk speaks out

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As detectives continue investigating the shooting death of a gas station convenience store clerk, those who knew the victim said his death is a gut-wrenching loss for the community. Montgomery County Police officials said Torrey Moore, 31, got into a confrontation before pulling out...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

Arlington pedestrian bridge temporarily closes after failed inspection

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The pedestrian bridge connecting North Fairfax Drive to Fort Myer Drive over Arlington Boulevard is being temporarily closed following an inspection on Friday, Arlington County Government announced. The inspection showed that some parts of the bridge were deteriorating which caused county officials to close it,...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

