Tuscarawas County, OH

Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Tuesday, December 6

By The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

BOYS BASKETBALL

AREA SCORES

Dover 47, Wooster 42

Tusky Valley 46, Claymont 43

Sandy Valley 50, Indian Valley 49

Garaway 59, Hiland 42

Strasburg 65, McDonald 32

Malvern 69, Buckeye Trail 48

Harrison Central 67, Beaver Local 50

East Canton 30, Conotton Valley 29

SUMMARIES

TUSKY VALLEY 46, CLAYMONT 43

CLAYMONT (1-2, 0-1): Connor 7-0-14, Barnabi 3-1-10, Mooneyham 3-1-7, Moreland 3-0-6, Jackson 2-0-4, Seibert 1-0-2. Totals 19-2-43.

TUSKY VALLEY (3-1, 1-0): Miller 6-3-16, Leffler 5-1-13, McNichols 4-0-9, Wolf 2-1-6, Bradford 1-0-2, Clements 0-0-0. Totals 18-5-46.

Claymont - 8 - 13 - 8 - 14 — 43

Tusky Valley - 11 - 13 - 15 - 7 — 46

3-Point Goals: Barnabi 3, Leffler 2, Miller, McNichols, Wolf. Total fouls: Claymont 13-11. Fouled out: Clements. Rebounds: Claymont 31 (Connor 10), Tusky Valley 18 (Miller 7).

GARAWAY 59, HILAND 42

GARAWAY: Raber 2 1-2 5, Amicone 3 0-0 6, Mullet 2 2-4 7, L. Yoder 2 2-2 6, A. Roden 7 4-4 18, B. Roden 0 1-3 1, Garber 4 0-1 9, Wallick 2 2-2 7. Totals 22 12-18 59.

HILAND: Killy 2 0-1 4, Detweiler 2 8-10 13, Habeger 4 1-5 10, Wigton 3 0-0 9, Beachy 1 0-0 2, A. Yoder 1 2-2 4. Totals 13 11-18 42.

Garaway-15-15-19-10 – 59

Hiland-12-7-13-10 – 42

3-Point Goals: Wigton 3, Mullet, Garber, Wallick, Detweiler, Habeger.

MALVERN 69, BUCKEYE TRAIL 42

BUCKEYE TRAIL: Alloway 0 2-2 2, Rome 2 0-0 5, Parry 0 1-2 1, Geisey 2 2-2 8, Beaver 4 0-0 10, Tank 1 0-0 2, Burga 7 4-4 18. Totals 17-41 9-10 48.

MALVERN: Phillips 3 1-2 9, J’Allen Barrino 8 2-4 18, Hutchison 1 –0 2, Smith 1 0-2 3, Minor 6 2-2 20, Witherow 0 1-2 1, Delong 7 0-0 16. Totals 26-48 6-12 69.

Buckeye Trail-10-6-15-17 – 48

Malvern-17-18-20-14 – 69

3-Point Goals: Minor 6, Geisey 2, Beaver 2, Phillips 2, Delong 2, Rome, Smith. Rebounds: Buckeye Trail 24 (Burga 8), Malvern 22 (Witherow 7). Total fouls: 11-11.

SANDY VALLEY 50, INDIAN VALLEY 49

INDIAN VALLEY: Troyer 3 1-2 9, Wnger 2 2-2 6, McComb 2 4-4 8, Pryor 4 0-0 8, Heil 2 0-3 5, I. Klasener 3 0-0 6, B. Klasener 1 0-0 2, Coulson 2 1-3 5. Totals 19 8-14 49.

SANDY VALLEY: Gilland 1 0-2 2, Petro 4 2-3 10, Williams 4 1-2 9, Wigfield 2 0-0 5, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Faiello 9 0-2 22. Totals 21 3-9 50.

Indian Valley-8-14-15-12 - 49

Sandy Valley-19-10-13-8 - 50

3-Point Goals: Faiello 4, Troyer 2, Heil, Wigfield. Rebounds: Indian Valley 31 (Wenger 6), Sandy Valley 21 (Wigfield 6). Total fouls: Sandy Valley 13-12.

EAST CANTON 30, CONOTTON VALLEY 29

CONOTTON VALLEY (0-2, 0-1): Rice 4-0-8, Reardon 3-3-9, Putnam 1-0-3, Galigher 2-1-6, Bower 0-3-3. Totals 10-7-29.

EAST CANTON (1-1, 1-0): Schrader 4-2-13, Deutschman 1-0-2, Shilling 0-4-4, McLeod 4-0-9, Betz 1-0-2. Totals 10-6-30.

Conotton - 7 - 5 - 12 - 5 — 29

East Canton - 6 - 7 - 7 - 10 — 30

3-Point Field Goals: Schrader 3, McLeod, Putnam, Galigher. Total fouls: East Canton 22-13.

GIRLS BOWLING

INDIAN VALLEY 1880, TUSC. CENTRAL CATH. 1674

Monday

Indian Valley: Sarah Myers 166-168, Zoe Blickensderfer 152-149. Central Catholic: Zoey Fox 150-156, Katie Ross 130-159.

WRESTLING

NEW PHILADELPHIA 60, TALLMADGE 24

NEW PHILADELPHIA 63, JOHN GLENN 12

SOLON COMET CLASSIC

Claymont placers: Eli Parrish, 2nd; Wyatt Shaw, 3rd; Dane Fawcett, 5th; Thayne Mahaffey, 5th; Nolan McMorrow, 6th. Shaw receiver the Most Pins in the least amount of time (four pins in 2 minutes, 26 seconds).

MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7th boys: Strasburg 32, Garaway 31

8th boys: Indian Valley 53, Claymont 25

8th girls: Strasburg 37, Garaway 15

SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY

Girls Basketball

Claymont at Ridgewood, 7:30

Tusky Valley at Garaway, 7

Tuscarawas Central Catholic at Canton Central Catholic, 7

Indian Valley at St. Clairsville, 7:30

Newcomerstown at Conotton Valley, 7

East Canton at Strasburg, 7:30

Sandy Valley at Hiland, 7

Buckeye Trail at Malvern, 7:30

Orrville at Fairless, 7

Bowling

Garaway at Indian Valley, 4

Sandy Valley at Massillon, 4

Swimming

Dover, Louisville at Perry, 5

Mansfield Senior at New Philadelphia, 6

Wrestling

Harrison Central at Claymont, 7

Coshocton at Indian Valley, 6

Garaway at Loudonville, 5

Malvern at United, 5

THURSDAY

Girls Basketball

Dover at Steubenville, 7

Ashland at New Philadelphia, 7:30

Beaver Local at Harrison Central, 7:15

Bowling

East Liverpool at Dover, 4

New Philadelphia at Claymont, 4

Indian Valley at Sandy Valley, 4

FRIDAY

Boys Basketball

Mansfield Madison at New Philadelphia, 7:30

Claymont at Indian Valley, 7:30

Garaway at Tusky Valley, 7:30

Malvern at Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 7:30

Newcomerstown at Conotton Valley, 7:30

East Canton at Strasburg, 7:30

Sandy Valley at Ridgewood, 7:30

East Liverpool at Harrison Central, 7:15

Orrville at Fairless, 7

Girls Basketball

Hiland at Wheeling Park, 6

Bowling

Garaway at Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 4

Wrestling

Tusky Valley, Fairless, Harrison Central at Smithville tournament, 4

Indian Valley at Painesville Riverside tournament, 4

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Tuesday, December 6

