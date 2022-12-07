Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Tuesday, December 6
BOYS BASKETBALL
AREA SCORES
Dover 47, Wooster 42
Tusky Valley 46, Claymont 43
Sandy Valley 50, Indian Valley 49
Garaway 59, Hiland 42
Strasburg 65, McDonald 32
Malvern 69, Buckeye Trail 48
Harrison Central 67, Beaver Local 50
East Canton 30, Conotton Valley 29
SUMMARIES
TUSKY VALLEY 46, CLAYMONT 43
CLAYMONT (1-2, 0-1): Connor 7-0-14, Barnabi 3-1-10, Mooneyham 3-1-7, Moreland 3-0-6, Jackson 2-0-4, Seibert 1-0-2. Totals 19-2-43.
TUSKY VALLEY (3-1, 1-0): Miller 6-3-16, Leffler 5-1-13, McNichols 4-0-9, Wolf 2-1-6, Bradford 1-0-2, Clements 0-0-0. Totals 18-5-46.
Claymont - 8 - 13 - 8 - 14 — 43
Tusky Valley - 11 - 13 - 15 - 7 — 46
3-Point Goals: Barnabi 3, Leffler 2, Miller, McNichols, Wolf. Total fouls: Claymont 13-11. Fouled out: Clements. Rebounds: Claymont 31 (Connor 10), Tusky Valley 18 (Miller 7).
GARAWAY 59, HILAND 42
GARAWAY: Raber 2 1-2 5, Amicone 3 0-0 6, Mullet 2 2-4 7, L. Yoder 2 2-2 6, A. Roden 7 4-4 18, B. Roden 0 1-3 1, Garber 4 0-1 9, Wallick 2 2-2 7. Totals 22 12-18 59.
HILAND: Killy 2 0-1 4, Detweiler 2 8-10 13, Habeger 4 1-5 10, Wigton 3 0-0 9, Beachy 1 0-0 2, A. Yoder 1 2-2 4. Totals 13 11-18 42.
Garaway-15-15-19-10 – 59
Hiland-12-7-13-10 – 42
3-Point Goals: Wigton 3, Mullet, Garber, Wallick, Detweiler, Habeger.
MALVERN 69, BUCKEYE TRAIL 42
BUCKEYE TRAIL: Alloway 0 2-2 2, Rome 2 0-0 5, Parry 0 1-2 1, Geisey 2 2-2 8, Beaver 4 0-0 10, Tank 1 0-0 2, Burga 7 4-4 18. Totals 17-41 9-10 48.
MALVERN: Phillips 3 1-2 9, J’Allen Barrino 8 2-4 18, Hutchison 1 –0 2, Smith 1 0-2 3, Minor 6 2-2 20, Witherow 0 1-2 1, Delong 7 0-0 16. Totals 26-48 6-12 69.
Buckeye Trail-10-6-15-17 – 48
Malvern-17-18-20-14 – 69
3-Point Goals: Minor 6, Geisey 2, Beaver 2, Phillips 2, Delong 2, Rome, Smith. Rebounds: Buckeye Trail 24 (Burga 8), Malvern 22 (Witherow 7). Total fouls: 11-11.
SANDY VALLEY 50, INDIAN VALLEY 49
INDIAN VALLEY: Troyer 3 1-2 9, Wnger 2 2-2 6, McComb 2 4-4 8, Pryor 4 0-0 8, Heil 2 0-3 5, I. Klasener 3 0-0 6, B. Klasener 1 0-0 2, Coulson 2 1-3 5. Totals 19 8-14 49.
SANDY VALLEY: Gilland 1 0-2 2, Petro 4 2-3 10, Williams 4 1-2 9, Wigfield 2 0-0 5, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Faiello 9 0-2 22. Totals 21 3-9 50.
Indian Valley-8-14-15-12 - 49
Sandy Valley-19-10-13-8 - 50
3-Point Goals: Faiello 4, Troyer 2, Heil, Wigfield. Rebounds: Indian Valley 31 (Wenger 6), Sandy Valley 21 (Wigfield 6). Total fouls: Sandy Valley 13-12.
EAST CANTON 30, CONOTTON VALLEY 29
CONOTTON VALLEY (0-2, 0-1): Rice 4-0-8, Reardon 3-3-9, Putnam 1-0-3, Galigher 2-1-6, Bower 0-3-3. Totals 10-7-29.
EAST CANTON (1-1, 1-0): Schrader 4-2-13, Deutschman 1-0-2, Shilling 0-4-4, McLeod 4-0-9, Betz 1-0-2. Totals 10-6-30.
Conotton - 7 - 5 - 12 - 5 — 29
East Canton - 6 - 7 - 7 - 10 — 30
3-Point Field Goals: Schrader 3, McLeod, Putnam, Galigher. Total fouls: East Canton 22-13.
GIRLS BOWLING
INDIAN VALLEY 1880, TUSC. CENTRAL CATH. 1674
Monday
Indian Valley: Sarah Myers 166-168, Zoe Blickensderfer 152-149. Central Catholic: Zoey Fox 150-156, Katie Ross 130-159.
WRESTLING
NEW PHILADELPHIA 60, TALLMADGE 24
NEW PHILADELPHIA 63, JOHN GLENN 12
SOLON COMET CLASSIC
Claymont placers: Eli Parrish, 2nd; Wyatt Shaw, 3rd; Dane Fawcett, 5th; Thayne Mahaffey, 5th; Nolan McMorrow, 6th. Shaw receiver the Most Pins in the least amount of time (four pins in 2 minutes, 26 seconds).
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7th boys: Strasburg 32, Garaway 31
8th boys: Indian Valley 53, Claymont 25
8th girls: Strasburg 37, Garaway 15
SCHEDULE
WEDNESDAY
Girls Basketball
Claymont at Ridgewood, 7:30
Tusky Valley at Garaway, 7
Tuscarawas Central Catholic at Canton Central Catholic, 7
Indian Valley at St. Clairsville, 7:30
Newcomerstown at Conotton Valley, 7
East Canton at Strasburg, 7:30
Sandy Valley at Hiland, 7
Buckeye Trail at Malvern, 7:30
Orrville at Fairless, 7
Bowling
Garaway at Indian Valley, 4
Sandy Valley at Massillon, 4
Swimming
Dover, Louisville at Perry, 5
Mansfield Senior at New Philadelphia, 6
Wrestling
Harrison Central at Claymont, 7
Coshocton at Indian Valley, 6
Garaway at Loudonville, 5
Malvern at United, 5
THURSDAY
Girls Basketball
Dover at Steubenville, 7
Ashland at New Philadelphia, 7:30
Beaver Local at Harrison Central, 7:15
Bowling
East Liverpool at Dover, 4
New Philadelphia at Claymont, 4
Indian Valley at Sandy Valley, 4
FRIDAY
Boys Basketball
Mansfield Madison at New Philadelphia, 7:30
Claymont at Indian Valley, 7:30
Garaway at Tusky Valley, 7:30
Malvern at Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 7:30
Newcomerstown at Conotton Valley, 7:30
East Canton at Strasburg, 7:30
Sandy Valley at Ridgewood, 7:30
East Liverpool at Harrison Central, 7:15
Orrville at Fairless, 7
Girls Basketball
Hiland at Wheeling Park, 6
Bowling
Garaway at Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 4
Wrestling
Tusky Valley, Fairless, Harrison Central at Smithville tournament, 4
Indian Valley at Painesville Riverside tournament, 4
This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Tuesday, December 6
Comments / 0