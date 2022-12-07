Read full article on original website
Step Up To The Bench And Elevate Your Leg Gains with this Underrated Exercise
Split squats, lunges, squats, leg presses, and deadlift variations get most of the love in your leg routine because they’re responsible for most of your leg gains. But a neglected exercise often gets overlooked in many lifters’ routines in the step up exercise. It looks so simple because all you do is place your foot on a bench and step up.
Take the Load off Your Low Back With These Glute and Core Strengthening Moves
You know how moms end up holding all the jackets during a family outing? That’s basically how lower back pain happens. No, it’s not literally because of holding jackets. In our bodies, when our hamstrings are tight, our glutes are tired, or our core is disengaged, one part of our body has to compensate and carry the load: the lower back.
WebMD
Just 8 Minutes of Exercise a Day Is All You Need
– You can get all the exercise you need in just 8 minutes a day if you work out a bit harder, according to a new study in the European Heart Journal. Just 54 minutes of vigorous exercise per week provides the most bang for your buck, researchers found, lowering the risk of early death from any cause by 36%, and your chances of getting heart disease by 35%.
MedicineNet.com
Can I Squat After Knee Replacement?
Half squats are acceptable for exercise after knee replacement surgery; however, you should avoid deep squatting because it is neither possible nor desirable following surgery. When it comes to squatting, a few concerns may arise. You must avoid overstretching your knees after knee replacement surgery. You can perform the following...
Women's Health
How To Do A Butterfly Stretch With Proper Form, According To A Trainer
If you’re anything like me, your lower body and hips are perma-tight from sitting All. Day. Long. That stiffness shows up after getting out of a chair, bounding up the stairs, or squatting down to pick something up. It doesn't have to, though. The butterfly stretch is here to serve.
wdfxfox34.com
How to Kickstart Your Fitness Journey
Originally Posted On: https://jensgetfitgroup.com/how-to-kickstart-your-fitness-journey. Are you ready to kickstart your fitness journey, but struggling to set and stick to fitness goals? You’re not alone! Nearly half of the US has trouble kicking bad habits and keeping healthy ones. That’s why I’m here to help! Jen’s Get Fit Group can...
Well+Good
Mobility Training Moves Out of the Physical Therapist’s Office
Social media isn’t typically a place that rewards subtlety. But Jacob VanDenMeerendonk, DPT, went viral last year with a video of just three simple moves: He reaches one elbow overhead while sitting cross-legged, then swings one leg behind him and leans over the other, then presses his chest up into a version of upward dog. The short mobility sequence, meant to be done before bed, drew more than 10 million views. And he’s not alone in seeing followers flock to mobility work. “There's a lot of influencers that usually just did, you know, bodybuilding, their shirts always off like a fitness model, but then all of a sudden they break it down and they're like, ‘But you need to do your mobility,’” says Dr. VanDenMeerendonk.
Scaling Back: 5 ways to manage your weight
(Family Features) For many people who wish to work toward a healthier weight, one of the greatest obstacles is figuring out where to begin. These tips from SlimFast consultant and registered dietitian Maryann Walsh show it doesn’t take a drastic lifestyle overhaul to make an impact. Eat Mindfully. Many...
