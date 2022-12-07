ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Charles American Press

PHOTO GALLERY: Engineering job shadow luncheon

More than 200 Calcasieu Parish high school students attended a Junior Achievement SWLA and Region 5 STEM Center engineering and job shadow luncheon Wednesday at Lake Charles-Boston Learning Academy. The event was sponsored by LyondellBasell and presented by Phillips 66. Students participated in science experiments and robotic demonstrations. (Photos by Rick Hickman / American Press)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu wild birds test positive for bird flu

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wild birds in Calcasieu Parish have tested positive for H5NI Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Bird flu is a low risk for public health, but it is important to avoid contact...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Eight Days of Hope volunteers leaving LC better than they found it

Eight Days of Hope volunteers will leave Lake Charles today better than they found it. A few arrived in RVs. Most slept on cots inside the Civic Center. Each day began with prayer and ended with worship for this national faith-based organization. In between, about 900 men and women of various skill levels from 41 states helped the owners of 150 houses make repairs that have been needed since the hurricanes of 2020 and/or the flooding of May 2021.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Tiffany White teaches universal language of music at LCCA

Tiffany White, 45, picked up the torch as Lake Charles Charter Academy’s Elementary Music Teacher five years ago. “Our dear music teacher Ms. Tyler passed away unexpectedly,” she said. “I then asked the principal at the time, Dr. Pam Quebodeaux, to come volunteer as a parent. Well, she ended up asking me to be a music teacher.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lafayette, LA

Lafayette is a vibrant city in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana, and is widely known as the happiest city in the country. Nestled in the south-central portion of the state, Lafayette is the biggest city in Lafayette Parish. Lafayette is located in the beautiful Acadiana area and boasts a lively culture influenced...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Calcasieu to receive additional $12.9 million in FEMA grants

Calcasieu Parish will receive an additional $12.9 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grant funding in relief for Hurricane Laura. The Lake Charles Charter Academy Foundation, Calcasieu Parish School Board, and city of Lake Charles will all benefit from this grant. “More than two years later, Lake Charles is still...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Progress made towards Contraband Bayou Extension Project

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A step was made towards the Contraband Bayou Extension Project at Lake Charles City Council. A plan to create a bridge that would extend Nelson Road over to West Sallier Street was first discussed with the public in 2013. The project will also widen Sallier...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 8, 2022. Steven John Bellard, 53, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; Schedule I with intent (2 counts); sale of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia. Andrew Lawrence Paul, 47, Trout, Louisiana: Instate detainer. William Robert Mancuso, 45, Youngstown,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Breaking: Lemoine is Elton’s newest mayor

JENNINGS – Councilwoman Kesia Lemoine was elected as the new mayor of Elton during Saturday’s runoff election. Lemoine carried the election with 211 votes, or 54 percent, defeating Brandon Kelley, who had 178 votes, or 46 percent, according to complete but unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office.
ELTON, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Parade, Hall of Trees add to sights, sounds of season

Holiday festivities kickoff Saturday in Lake Arthur with the sights and sounds of Christmas in the Park. The festival includes a parade, Christmas decorations display, live music, a gumbo cookoff and fireworks. The day kickoff with a chicken and sausage gumbo cookoff, sponsored by the Lake Arthur High School Varsity...
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
beauregardnews.com

Community Christmas ‘a gift of love’ for DeRidder residents

The Disciples of Jesus Christ Church in DeRidder will be hosting their 35th annual DeRidder Community Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. The event was inspired by the good works of the church’s former pastor. “It’s a gift of love continuing the legacy of the last Pastor Emma D. Jefferson,” said Francis Parrott, event coordinator.
DERIDDER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Upcoming Deadline Announced for Third Round of Small Business Stabilization Funds for Lake Charles Businesses

Upcoming Deadline Announced for Third Round of Small Business Stabilization Funds for Lake Charles Businesses. The City of Lake Charles announced the third round of Small Business Stabilization Fund money on December 8, 2022. The application period ends on December 14, 2022. The Hunter administration announced the first round of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy