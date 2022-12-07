Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTO GALLERY: Engineering job shadow luncheon
More than 200 Calcasieu Parish high school students attended a Junior Achievement SWLA and Region 5 STEM Center engineering and job shadow luncheon Wednesday at Lake Charles-Boston Learning Academy. The event was sponsored by LyondellBasell and presented by Phillips 66. Students participated in science experiments and robotic demonstrations. (Photos by Rick Hickman / American Press)
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office proposes new school security position
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sheriff Tony Mancuso is hoping a new position in his department will help make schools safer in Calcasieu Parish. The proposal will go before the school board next week. “Many school districts now have this particular person in place. What can this person do to...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu wild birds test positive for bird flu
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wild birds in Calcasieu Parish have tested positive for H5NI Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Bird flu is a low risk for public health, but it is important to avoid contact...
Lake Charles American Press
Eight Days of Hope volunteers leaving LC better than they found it
Eight Days of Hope volunteers will leave Lake Charles today better than they found it. A few arrived in RVs. Most slept on cots inside the Civic Center. Each day began with prayer and ended with worship for this national faith-based organization. In between, about 900 men and women of various skill levels from 41 states helped the owners of 150 houses make repairs that have been needed since the hurricanes of 2020 and/or the flooding of May 2021.
Lake Charles American Press
Tiffany White teaches universal language of music at LCCA
Tiffany White, 45, picked up the torch as Lake Charles Charter Academy’s Elementary Music Teacher five years ago. “Our dear music teacher Ms. Tyler passed away unexpectedly,” she said. “I then asked the principal at the time, Dr. Pam Quebodeaux, to come volunteer as a parent. Well, she ended up asking me to be a music teacher.”
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lafayette, LA
Lafayette is a vibrant city in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana, and is widely known as the happiest city in the country. Nestled in the south-central portion of the state, Lafayette is the biggest city in Lafayette Parish. Lafayette is located in the beautiful Acadiana area and boasts a lively culture influenced...
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
Lake Charles American Press
Calcasieu to receive additional $12.9 million in FEMA grants
Calcasieu Parish will receive an additional $12.9 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grant funding in relief for Hurricane Laura. The Lake Charles Charter Academy Foundation, Calcasieu Parish School Board, and city of Lake Charles will all benefit from this grant. “More than two years later, Lake Charles is still...
Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana gets help to prepare for rising seas
While it’s unclear how the tribe may spend the $5 million, a 2020 report by the bureau highlighted several climate-related concerns and proposed projects at the Chitimacha reservation
Ville Platte resident gifted bike after walking to work for years
After walking miles to work for years, a neighbor gave her a bike. But then that bike was stolen, and she was back on foot.
KPLC TV
Progress made towards Contraband Bayou Extension Project
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A step was made towards the Contraband Bayou Extension Project at Lake Charles City Council. A plan to create a bridge that would extend Nelson Road over to West Sallier Street was first discussed with the public in 2013. The project will also widen Sallier...
UPDATE: LCA Coaches Meet With STM Student Seen on Camera Using Racial Slur, Ask For Grace & Mercy
The thriller of a state championship showdown between STM and LCA was even wilder than advertised but a video that was allegedly recorded at the game has sparked major backlash on social media. UPDATE:. LCA Coaches Reggie Williams and Trev Faulk met with the young man accused of using the...
Louisiana Town Enforces No Pit Bull Ordinance – Dog Owners React
A Louisiana town in Beauregard Parish has more than a dozen owners of the pit bull breed of dog gnashing their own teet this morning. The principles behind the ordinance in Merryville say the ordinance is nothing new. However, their decision to enforce the ordinance has taken some of the breed's owners by surprise.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 8, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 8, 2022. Steven John Bellard, 53, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; Schedule I with intent (2 counts); sale of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia. Andrew Lawrence Paul, 47, Trout, Louisiana: Instate detainer. William Robert Mancuso, 45, Youngstown,...
Lake Charles American Press
Breaking: Lemoine is Elton’s newest mayor
JENNINGS – Councilwoman Kesia Lemoine was elected as the new mayor of Elton during Saturday’s runoff election. Lemoine carried the election with 211 votes, or 54 percent, defeating Brandon Kelley, who had 178 votes, or 46 percent, according to complete but unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office.
Lake Charles American Press
Parade, Hall of Trees add to sights, sounds of season
Holiday festivities kickoff Saturday in Lake Arthur with the sights and sounds of Christmas in the Park. The festival includes a parade, Christmas decorations display, live music, a gumbo cookoff and fireworks. The day kickoff with a chicken and sausage gumbo cookoff, sponsored by the Lake Arthur High School Varsity...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu school board candidate’s two homestead exemptions ‘inadvertent’
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just days ahead of the December election, a challenge was made against one candidate about where she lived. One of the school board candidates alleged his opponent had a homestead exemption at two homes, which is not allowed. And one of those homes was outside the school board district.
brproud.com
WBR work release inmate charged with Terrorizing after walking into bank and demanding ‘all the money’
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A work release inmate named Darrick Arceneaux, 39, of Lake Charles apparently decided to walk off from a work release program on Tuesday, December 6. After walking off, Arceneaux was said to have made his way to the Cottonport Bank in Brusly. While at the...
beauregardnews.com
Community Christmas ‘a gift of love’ for DeRidder residents
The Disciples of Jesus Christ Church in DeRidder will be hosting their 35th annual DeRidder Community Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. The event was inspired by the good works of the church’s former pastor. “It’s a gift of love continuing the legacy of the last Pastor Emma D. Jefferson,” said Francis Parrott, event coordinator.
Upcoming Deadline Announced for Third Round of Small Business Stabilization Funds for Lake Charles Businesses
Upcoming Deadline Announced for Third Round of Small Business Stabilization Funds for Lake Charles Businesses. The City of Lake Charles announced the third round of Small Business Stabilization Fund money on December 8, 2022. The application period ends on December 14, 2022. The Hunter administration announced the first round of...
