Saint Clair County, AL

Ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli indicted on abuse of corpse charge in Alabama

By Monica Nakashima
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been indicted in connection to the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend, who was later found dead in Alabama earlier this year.

St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon confirmed Marcus Spanevelo that a grand jury formally indicted him on abuse of a corpse charges in connection with the disappearance and death of Cassie Carli.

Stallworth, Brown set to be sentenced for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney kidnapping in 2023

Carli, 37, disappeared on March 27 after authorities said she reportedly met with Spanevelo at a restaurant parking lot in Navarre, Florida to exchange custody of their daughter. A week later, Carli’s body was discovered in a shallow grave in Springvale, Alabama.

Spanevelo was previously facing charges in Florida for tampering with evidence, giving false information regarding a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence. On Oct. 14, Florida prosecutors dropped their case against Spanevello, who was subsequently extradited back to Alabama on Oct. 17.

Spanevelo remains in the St. Clair County Jail on no bond.

