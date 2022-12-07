Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Porch pirate swipes security equipment worth over $800 from SW Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade homeowner hopes surveillance video will help catch the man who stole a pricey package from his front porch. Ulises Caballero said the crook showed up at his home along the 8500 block of Southwest 12th Street, at around 11:30 a.m., Saturday. “Unfortunately,...
WSVN-TV
Crews pull 4 from car submerged in South Miami-Dade canal
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in South Miami-Dade performed a water rescue following reports of a car submerged in a canal. The incident happened early Saturday morning at the Black Point Marina near Southwest 244th Street and 87th Avenue. Investigators said four people were inside the vehicle, including...
Arrest made in Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one injured
MIAMI – Another two have been arrested in connection to the Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one person hospitalized.Miami-Dade PD said it all started Monday night with a fight in the involving several people. That argument eventually escalated to shots fired.Police said one person was shot in the leg and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South. After the shooting, several people left the area in a car. Police said they spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on the Turnpike.They pursued it until the driver crashed at SW 147 Avenue and 216 Street.Officers took two people into custody, including accused shooter Alex Bryant. The 18-year-old Bryant is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The woman who was detained was not arrested.Two other men, later identified as Evan and Ernest Flowers, ran from the crash scene.Miami-Dade PD eventually located the pair of 18-year-olds, who are now facing the same charges as Bryant.
foxsports640.com
Police find body stuffed in garbage can in Miami Gardens
(MIAMI GARDENS, FL) – Police are investigating a death after they found a body stuffed in a garbage can. According to officials, they received an anonymous tip of a crime,…
Winterfest Boat Parade Is Tonight, Expect Traffic From Fort Lauderdale To Pompano Beach
Here’s What You Need To Know If You’re Traveling From Boca Raton To The Winterfest Parade Tonight. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The annual Winterfest Boat Parade is tonight in Fort Lauderdale — a huge event that attracts mass crowds. While the Boca Raton […]
NBC Miami
Man Stabbed During Robbery in Miami: Police
The Miami Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday evening that left one man suffering from his wounds, officials said. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of NW 36 Avenue and NW 4 Street to investigate a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, police located a young man...
Woman Found Dead In Miami Hotel Room, Boyfriend Reportedly Missing
Marelbi Ruiz Lara was found dead in a hotel room with the door blocked by a mattress. Her son says she was staying with a boyfriend who police haven't found. Miami Beach police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found barricaded in a hotel room she reportedly shared with her now-missing boyfriend.
WSVN-TV
Driver accused of intentionally hitting man at SW Miami-Dade gas station denied bond
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond to a South Florida man accused of using his car as a weapon at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Alan Gibbs got behind the wheel if a Lincoln Town Car and hit a man who was sitting on a ledge in front of the convenience store of the Chevron, near Colonial Drive and Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunday.
WSVN-TV
Pepper spray used in attempted thefts targeting Walgreens stores in Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are trying to figure out if two similar cases of pepper spray incidents inside two Walgreens stores in Miami-Dade are connected. The first case occurred in Doral at Northwest 41st Street and 97th Avenue, around 10:30 a.m., Friday morning. According to Doral Police, a...
Click10.com
Police: Man arrested after fatally shooting Fort Lauderdale woman at bus stop
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police have arrested a man on Friday in connection with fatally shooting a woman last month in downtown Fort Lauderdale, authorities said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, the suspect was identified as 22-year-old Daril Matthews. Dawn Unruh, 59, was killed in the...
WSVN-TV
Bodycam video shows Miami Shores Police officers responding to false alarm at Barry University
MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police body camera video captured the tense moments when Miami Shores Police officers responded to Barry University for what turned out to be a false alarm. The video shows officers interacting with students and staff following reports of an armed intruder on campus on the...
WSVN-TV
Firefighters extinguish blaze in Southwest Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews battled fierce flames in a Southwest Miami-Dade home. Around 2 a.m., a fire erupted in a house on 178th Terrance near 152nd Avenue, Friday. The family of four was safe after they escaped but devastated. “Thank God my kids are alive,” said homeowner...
WSVN-TV
Police give all-clear on explosive threat at South Miami school
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Students were forced to evacuate a school in South Florida after an explosive threat was called in. On Thursday morning, law enforcement officers blocked off roads in front of Somerset Academy Charter South Miami at 5876 SW 68th St. According to police, there were reports...
Click10.com
Gunfire erupts after food drop-off becomes infidelity dispute, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A northeast Miami-Dade man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a man’s vehicle following an argument over infidelity Wednesday, according to police. According to a Miami-Dade police report, the victim went to the home of 21-year-old Javary Voltaire, located...
Click10.com
Police: Miami man arrested after shooting, killing roommate
MIAMI – A man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a shooting that left one man dead in Miami, authorities said. According to the arrest report, officers responded to a shooting around 2:00 p.m. at a residence near the 1700 block of Northwest 58th Street. The shooter was...
WSVN-TV
Versailles restaurant founder Felipe Valls Sr. laid to rest
MIAMI (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to bid a final farewell to the founder of a Little Havana staple. Felipe Valls Sr. was laid to rest Friday. He was the man behind Versailles Cuban restaurant, which opened in 1971. Mourners on Friday lined up along Southwest Eighth Street, near...
WSVN-TV
Lockdown lifted at William Dandy Middle School; armed student on campus in custody
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale School had been placed on lockdown after police received a call about a student on campus armed with a gun. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at William Dandy Middle School at 2400 NW 26th St., Friday afternoon. According to police, they received a...
communitynewspapers.com
FIOLA MIAMI OPENENED LA TERRAZZA, ITS EXCLUSIVE ROOFTOP RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE, ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2ND
The Celebrated Coral Gables Restaurant Invites Guests to Experience Its Stunning Rooftop Venue Featuring An Exclusive Menu, Curated Nightly Programming, and Fiola’s World-Class Service and Hospitality. Fiola Miami opened its rooftop restaurant and lounge, La Terrazza, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The open-air space is located on the penthouse...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Four Vehicles Stripped of Tires, Rims
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Dec. 5, 2022. A person was the victim of Auto Theft on 12/02/2022. Unknown suspects stole the victim’s 2022 Honda CRV from a parking lot.
WSVN-TV
Santa poses with pets and their humans at VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some four-legged good boys and girls got to meet Santa Claus in Hollywood. VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital on Saturday welcomed pets to pose with their families and the big guy. The event, celebrating its 10th year, has become a tradition for the hospital. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
