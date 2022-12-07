ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Holiday concerts for music lovers looking for something different to celebrate the season in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- ‘Tis the holiday season, and along with the presents, the shopping, the visitors, the cooking, and usually the snow, also comes the nearly inescapable holiday music soundtrack. Some folks love being inundated with the familiar seasonal melodies that begin emanating shortly before Thanksgiving from every loudspeaker...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Headtrip Brewery to close this month

STOW, Ohio – There was a moment about a year ago, as the clouds of the coronavirus pandemic hovered, when Tom Mitchell turned to brewer and business partner Nick Seagle with a loaded question. “We were already kind of talking about just how everything’s going,” Seagle said. “And he...
STOW, OH
Cleveland.com

The top Ohio and Greater Cleveland news stories of 2022, and you pick them: Letter from the Editor

One of the traditional newsroom activities in December is to look back at the top stories of the past year, and this time around, we’re asking you to help choose them. We’ve come up with 40 or so of the big stories in Ohio and Greater Cleveland in 2022. That’s a lot. It was a newsy year. We’re not going into great detail on each, relying on you to remember them if you choose to vote. And if you don’t recall a few, they probably don’t belong in the top 10.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31

AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Honoring Sen. Portman for his service to Ohio’s nationality groups, including Ukrainians: Marta Liscynesky-Kelleher and Matt Dolan

PARMA, Ohio -- Today, the American Nationalities Movement hosts their annual Christmas Party and Program in Parma. For over half a century, this group, founded in Cleveland, has lobbied and provided a voice for millions of oppressed and silenced people around the world. Over the past year, their advocacy continues to play an invaluable role in celebrating the strength of our diversity in Ohio and in advancing the cause of freedom abroad.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

YMCA offers holiday break camps for kids

Four YMCA locations are offering kids and parents a holiday gift that will keep on giving. Four branches of the YMCA of Greater Cleveland are holding Holiday Camps, from Dec. 19-22 and Dec. 27-30 in Lakewood, Vermillion, West Park and Warrensville Heights. The programs run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Walsh Jesuit Ironman 2022: Top performances from Day 1

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – The first day of action at the 28th Walsh Jesuit Ironman wrestling tournament is in the books and there are plenty of teams and individuals doing everything they can to leave their mark. There were more than 700 matches Friday, which was enough to set the quarterfinal rounds for each weight class and the semifinal rounds for some.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
