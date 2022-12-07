Read full article on original website
Holiday concerts for music lovers looking for something different to celebrate the season in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- ‘Tis the holiday season, and along with the presents, the shopping, the visitors, the cooking, and usually the snow, also comes the nearly inescapable holiday music soundtrack. Some folks love being inundated with the familiar seasonal melodies that begin emanating shortly before Thanksgiving from every loudspeaker...
Headtrip Brewery to close this month
STOW, Ohio – There was a moment about a year ago, as the clouds of the coronavirus pandemic hovered, when Tom Mitchell turned to brewer and business partner Nick Seagle with a loaded question. “We were already kind of talking about just how everything’s going,” Seagle said. “And he...
The top Ohio and Greater Cleveland news stories of 2022, and you pick them: Letter from the Editor
One of the traditional newsroom activities in December is to look back at the top stories of the past year, and this time around, we’re asking you to help choose them. We’ve come up with 40 or so of the big stories in Ohio and Greater Cleveland in 2022. That’s a lot. It was a newsy year. We’re not going into great detail on each, relying on you to remember them if you choose to vote. And if you don’t recall a few, they probably don’t belong in the top 10.
Art x Love launches Akron on Deck II playing cards featuring Akron artists, landmarks
AKRON, Ohio – Building on the success of its first Akron on Deck playing cards, Art x Love has worked with local artists to create 54 new card designs featuring Akron icons and landmarks. Akron on Deck II aims to further inspire “memories, stories and exploration” of the Rubber...
Here’s your last chance to buy a McDonald’s double cheeseburger for 50 cents
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hungry? Got some loose change? McDonald’s has a deal for you. The fast-food giant is offering its rewards members Double Cheeseburgers for 50 cents through the end of the day, Friday, Dec. 9. The burger, which is topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles and onions, regularly sells for $2.39.
You’ve seen FOX-8′s Wayne Dawson for 40 years, but do you really know him? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You’re Wayne Dawson. Sometimes you walk away from the FOX-8 cameras and think, “How did this ever happen to me?”. It’s been like that for more than 40 years at the same Cleveland television station. You started as a part-timer; now you are in the prime morning news spot.
Akron’s rising-star alt-country band The Shootouts to perform at The Grand Ole Opry in February
AKRON, Ohio - Akron’s own Americana, honky tonk, trad-country fusion group, The Shootouts, has quietly been on a steady upward trajectory since their live debut as a fun side project for singer and band leader Ryan Humbert at the Euclid Tavern in the fall of 2015. Seven years later,...
Do you see some Carlos Santana in Guardians’ Josh Bell? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: Could Josh Bell be Carlos Santana light? Can you compare...
Avon pool passes make great holiday gifts: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Looking for the perfect holiday gift this season? Give the gift that keeps on giving by purchasing an Avon Aquatic Facility pool pass for your family or someone special. Passes are now available, as well as renewal opportunities (residents only, this does not apply to income workers or friendship passes).
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
Honoring Sen. Portman for his service to Ohio’s nationality groups, including Ukrainians: Marta Liscynesky-Kelleher and Matt Dolan
PARMA, Ohio -- Today, the American Nationalities Movement hosts their annual Christmas Party and Program in Parma. For over half a century, this group, founded in Cleveland, has lobbied and provided a voice for millions of oppressed and silenced people around the world. Over the past year, their advocacy continues to play an invaluable role in celebrating the strength of our diversity in Ohio and in advancing the cause of freedom abroad.
YMCA offers holiday break camps for kids
Four YMCA locations are offering kids and parents a holiday gift that will keep on giving. Four branches of the YMCA of Greater Cleveland are holding Holiday Camps, from Dec. 19-22 and Dec. 27-30 in Lakewood, Vermillion, West Park and Warrensville Heights. The programs run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
West Side Market food waste will stop going to landfill
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Food waste generated at the West Side Market will soon be diverted from landfills and sent instead for composting. And if food items are still good, they would go to the hungry. City Council this week signed off on a contract for the pilot program with...
Walleye finally on the move to spawning areas: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The big schools of Lake Erie walleye are finally moving to their Western Lake Erie spring spawning haunts, and fishermen are reporting the sometimes agreeable fishing weather has been a late season bonus. Very good numbers of trophy walleye have been in the mix lately, as...
These 10 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio — This year continues to be a year of homes sold for multi-millions of dollars in Cuyahoga County. Following September’s record-breaking $7 million sale in Lakewood, a Hunting Valley mansion sold for $5.4 million in November, the second most expensive home sold in 2022. Before the...
Modern farmhouse on golf course in Aurora asks $1.5M: House of the Week
AURORA, Ohio -- Built in 1995, the home at 323 Glengarry Drive has been completely renovated and now resembles the kind of modern farmhouse you might find in a magazine or an HGTV show. “Every material was hand selected to create a warm, cohesive atmosphere that is both timeless and...
Berea council urged to continue renovating former rental homes
BEREA, Ohio – Berea received five rental homes for free in 2016 in exchange for a city-owned parking lot property a developer needed to complete a downtown project, and the city has been renovating and selling those off-campus homes one by one. Residents living near Baldwin Wallace University lobbied...
UH closing last open unit at Richmond Heights Medical Center Dec. 17
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- University Hospitals Richmond Heights Medical Center is set to close the last unit in operation at the facility -- its behavioral health unit -- on Dec. 17. UH announced in July that, as of Aug. 12, Richmond Heights Medical Center, 27100 Chardon Road, would no longer...
Browns vs. Bengals: What to watch with Lance Reisland, Jeff Lloyd on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Jeff Lloyd of The Locked on Browns Podcast joins to...
Walsh Jesuit Ironman 2022: Top performances from Day 1
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – The first day of action at the 28th Walsh Jesuit Ironman wrestling tournament is in the books and there are plenty of teams and individuals doing everything they can to leave their mark. There were more than 700 matches Friday, which was enough to set the quarterfinal rounds for each weight class and the semifinal rounds for some.
