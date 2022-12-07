Read full article on original website
Assault in Nebraska led to arrest of Worcester man on charge of sending obscene material to minor
The dating website chat logs of a minor who was sexually assaulted in Nebraska led federal agents to arrest a Worcester man who is now accused of sending that same minor obscene photos of himself, court documents showed. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, was arrested Tuesday and appeared in federal court...
Woman sentenced to six months in jail for 2018 crash that killed Needham teens
A Wellesley woman who was found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in a 2018 crash that killed two Needham High School teenage girls was sentenced to six months in jail during a Norfolk County Superior Court hearing on Friday morning. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, was found guilty of motor...
Luis Torres of Worcester indicted for alleged drug distribution conspiracy
A federal grand jury in Boston indicted Luis Torres for his alleged role in a cocaine distribution conspiracy on Thursday. From Worcester, Torres was indicted on one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute over five kilograms of cocaine and one count of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug felony, according to United States Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.
These 7 Mass. cities have perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality, Human Rights Campaign says
Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. In its 11th annual Municipal Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown, Salem and Worcester scores of 100, according to a report available on its website.
Foundation pays off mortgage of Mass. state trooper killed in line of duty
Twelve years after the family of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton suffered an immeasurable loss — the death of their loved one, a 28-year law enforcement veteran — they are receiving some respite this holiday season. As part of its fourth annual “Season of Hope,” the Tunnel...
Powdery substance found at Revere High School believed to be fentanyl
A powdery substance found at Revere High School is believed to be fentanyl, officials announced this week. The substance is suspected to be fentanyl, but authorities have yet to confirm whether it is in fact the deadly and strong drug, according to a joint statement to the school community Friday from Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo, Chief of Health and Human Services Lauren Buck, Police Chief David Callahan and Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly.
Woman found guilty in crash that killed Needham teens to be sentenced Friday
A Wellesley woman who was found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in a crash that killed two Needham High School teenage girls will be sentenced in Norfolk County Superior Court on Friday morning. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, was found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in connection with a 2018...
Four Cambridge construction workers overdose, hospitalized, police say
Four Cambridge construction workers were hospitalized Friday morning after allegedly overdosing at their job site, according to authorities. EMS, firefighters and police in the city responded to the construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. after receiving reports of multiple alleged overdoses involving workers, a spokesperson for the Cambridge Police Department told MassLive in a statement.
Kevin Donnellan, accused of killing Ryan Anderson, pleads not guilty
An Auburn man facing a murder charge in connection with the death of his boyfriend in October pleaded not guilty in Worcester Superior Court Thursday. Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, was ordered held without bail pending trial following his arraignment Thursday on a murder charge in Worcester Superior Court Thursday.
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $1 million prize from Shell in Reading
Officials this week revealed who bought the winning ticket that earned them the first $1 million lottery prize won in Massachusetts this December. The Southborough-based Windy Hill Trust won the $1 million prize, the second-highest award in the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game, after purchasing the winning scratch ticket Tuesday at the Shell at 87 Walkers Brook Drive in Reading. The gas station is expected to receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket, according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Lottery.
Critics say proposed Worcester Cultural Academy would be used to subsidize Old Sturbridge Village
All but two of the people speaking in support of a proposal to create a new charter school at a public hearing Friday were directly connected with Old Sturbridge Academy, the moving force behind said proposal or charter schools in general. In the process of seeking approval from the state,...
Worcester Police Department asks public for information about fatal Highland St. shooting
The Worcester Police Department issued a request to the public Thursday for information regarding a fatal shooting on Highland Street in Worcester. The department asked for anyone who was in the area of the shooting, which took place in the area of the Honey Farms located at 101 Highland Street, to contact the detective bureau. The department also requested anyone with video footage of the incident to share the footage.
Tewksbury crash sends pedestrian to trauma center with serious injuries
A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Tewksbury was sent to a trauma center with serious injuries Friday evening, according to authorities. Law enforcement received a 911 call around 5:10 p.m. about the pedestrian struck by the vehicle in the area of 270 Main St., according to a statement from Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.
Luis Ramos, 49, identified as Holyoke man shot and killed Wednesday
The person shot to death Wednesday night in Holyoke has been identified as Luis Ramos, a resident of the city, authorities said. Ramos, 49, was pronounced dead at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after police found him shot near the intersection of Pine and Sargeant streets around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.
Alexander Owanisian, Susan Celauro ID’d as victims of Charlton crash
The drivers killed Wednesday when a car traveling the wrong way on a Massachusetts highway collided with two other vehicles were identified as a New York woman and a Southbridge man, authorities said Thursday. In a statement, the Massachusetts State Police said Susan Celauro, of East Norwich, New York, was...
At Conley Terminal in South Boston, worker dies after fall near crane
A man in his 50s died after he fell while working on a crane at a terminal in Boston on Friday, according to authorities. The 58-year-old Methuen man was working on the gantry crane at Paul W. Conley Container Terminal in South Boston around 9:45 a.m. when he collapsed on or fell from a platform roughly 150 feet above the ground, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
Toy for Joy 2022: Tammy Jacobson Landon remembered with gift to centennial campaign
Whenever Bruce and Marcia Landon consider charitable donations, they always keep their daughter in mind. “We know she’d be very happy with our decision to donate to Toy for Joy,” said Bruce Landon, former player, executive and owner of Springfield’s American Hockey League franchise. Tammy Jacobson Landon...
Acton police seek 85-year-old alleged driver in hit-and-run that injured boy
Authorities have identified a woman in her 80s as the driver allegedly responsible for the hit-and-run crash in Acton in November that seriously injured a teenage boy. Acton police are seeking to arrest the 85-year-old Maynard woman, who is accused of hitting the 13-year-old boy and driving away on Nov. 2. Law enforcement noted they have submitted an application for a criminal complaint against her for the charges of leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation.
CDC says more Mass. counties at elevated rate of COVID risk
Ten Massachusetts counties are at an elevated risk from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an assessment based on their rate of new cases and the capacity of local hospitals to treat patients. Before Thanksgiving, two of the state’s 14 counties were rated “medium” on the...
Cambridge man attacked woman on street and stole her puppy, police say
The Cambridge police department is investigating and seeking public help in identifying a suspect who struck a woman and stole her dog while she was out for a midnight walk on Monday. A Cambridge woman in her 20s was physically assaulted in the area of Market St. and Windsor St....
