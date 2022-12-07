ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Luis Torres of Worcester indicted for alleged drug distribution conspiracy

A federal grand jury in Boston indicted Luis Torres for his alleged role in a cocaine distribution conspiracy on Thursday. From Worcester, Torres was indicted on one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute over five kilograms of cocaine and one count of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug felony, according to United States Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Powdery substance found at Revere High School believed to be fentanyl

A powdery substance found at Revere High School is believed to be fentanyl, officials announced this week. The substance is suspected to be fentanyl, but authorities have yet to confirm whether it is in fact the deadly and strong drug, according to a joint statement to the school community Friday from Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo, Chief of Health and Human Services Lauren Buck, Police Chief David Callahan and Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly.
REVERE, MA
MassLive.com

Four Cambridge construction workers overdose, hospitalized, police say

Four Cambridge construction workers were hospitalized Friday morning after allegedly overdosing at their job site, according to authorities. EMS, firefighters and police in the city responded to the construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. after receiving reports of multiple alleged overdoses involving workers, a spokesperson for the Cambridge Police Department told MassLive in a statement.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $1 million prize from Shell in Reading

Officials this week revealed who bought the winning ticket that earned them the first $1 million lottery prize won in Massachusetts this December. The Southborough-based Windy Hill Trust won the $1 million prize, the second-highest award in the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game, after purchasing the winning scratch ticket Tuesday at the Shell at 87 Walkers Brook Drive in Reading. The gas station is expected to receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket, according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Lottery.
READING, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester Police Department asks public for information about fatal Highland St. shooting

The Worcester Police Department issued a request to the public Thursday for information regarding a fatal shooting on Highland Street in Worcester. The department asked for anyone who was in the area of the shooting, which took place in the area of the Honey Farms located at 101 Highland Street, to contact the detective bureau. The department also requested anyone with video footage of the incident to share the footage.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Luis Ramos, 49, identified as Holyoke man shot and killed Wednesday

The person shot to death Wednesday night in Holyoke has been identified as Luis Ramos, a resident of the city, authorities said. Ramos, 49, was pronounced dead at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after police found him shot near the intersection of Pine and Sargeant streets around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

At Conley Terminal in South Boston, worker dies after fall near crane

A man in his 50s died after he fell while working on a crane at a terminal in Boston on Friday, according to authorities. The 58-year-old Methuen man was working on the gantry crane at Paul W. Conley Container Terminal in South Boston around 9:45 a.m. when he collapsed on or fell from a platform roughly 150 feet above the ground, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Acton police seek 85-year-old alleged driver in hit-and-run that injured boy

Authorities have identified a woman in her 80s as the driver allegedly responsible for the hit-and-run crash in Acton in November that seriously injured a teenage boy. Acton police are seeking to arrest the 85-year-old Maynard woman, who is accused of hitting the 13-year-old boy and driving away on Nov. 2. Law enforcement noted they have submitted an application for a criminal complaint against her for the charges of leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation.
ACTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy