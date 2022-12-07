Good Morning CaneSport 12.7.22

Good Morning CaneSport! (Photo by Gary Ferman)

WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

Well, we continue to update our portal tracker daily as the Miami Hurricanes continue to look to upgrade their roster not just through recruiting but also by adding transfers.

And this morning we have an update on Malik Bryant, a Miami pledge some are worried about with the Gators pushing. So find out some insight there.

We also have an update with key OL target Samson Okunlola – what is the 5-star saying about the Hurricane’s place in his recruitment?

Plus we catch up with the coach of OL commit Tommy Kinsler for what he’ll bring to the table for Miami.

From last night, we had the news that Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal is expected in Alabama Wednesday to visit Crimson Tide offensive guard Javion Cohen, a 6-foot-4, 305-pound guard who started 25 games at Alabama the past two years. So don’t miss that.

We also had an update with LB target Stanquan Clark you don’t want to miss – how does the Louisville coaching staff shakeup affect his status with Miami pushing hard? Be sure to read that.

There also was the news that Miami RB Jaylan Knighton entered the transfer portal after a disappointing season.

And we had renderings submitted with the City of Coral Gables that show Miami’s plans for its football facilities expansion.

Of course, we will always keep our Miami Hurricanes Portal Tracker updated, so you can be sure to check that out as well.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

Breaking down Miami Hurricanes commit Tommy Kinsler through the eyes of his coach: “He likes that competitive side”

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

This transfer portal is out of control … Posted by HJ Cane

With no disincentive provided it is open season every year. A player could just want to see the country and transfer.

We are seeing STARTERS at great teams transfer in what I would call NO CAUSE transfers. Tons of them from starting O-lineman at Alabama to starting QB’s at UNC.

It’s not sustainable like this.

A kid could be on the east coast for 2 years and then decide they always wanted to see California and then they just up and leave.

How long do you think this can continue? There has to be some level of consequence for transferring. It can not stay like this.

Again, it’s bad for CFB and fans.

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It was kind of crazy seeing coach Satterfield go to Cincinnati. As of right now, I’m still committed. I’m just going to see what happens and go from there.” Miami LB target Stanquan Clark, who is a Louisville commit

