Editor's Note: This article was originally published on November 29, 2021. Everyone loves a good rags-to-riches story. It gives us something to aspire to and convinces us that maybe, just maybe, if we tried hard enough, if we kept our heads down and did our best, if we swallowed our discomfort and pushed past the burnout, if we took a little more risk, we might also end up with more money than most people can dream about. Pop culture and news outlets peddle stories of the richest and most powerful people in the world today who made their millions and billions worth of wealth by hard work, unwavering grit and sheer force of will. However, the reality—more often than not—is that most of them started off from privileged positions and had a lot of help to get to where they are today.

