Gizmodo

A Book Detailing Elon Musk's Twitter Fiasco Is Already in the Works

A book detailing Elon Musk’s chaotic Twitter takeover is already in the works. Ben Mezrich, the author of “The Accidental Billionaires” which became the inspiration for the film “The Social Network,” announced he will be publishing his new book “Breaking Twitter” next year.
bookriot.com

The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post

The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
Upworthy

Twitter thread dispels myth about famous billionaires starting out from nothing

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on November 29, 2021. Everyone loves a good rags-to-riches story. It gives us something to aspire to and convinces us that maybe, just maybe, if we tried hard enough, if we kept our heads down and did our best, if we swallowed our discomfort and pushed past the burnout, if we took a little more risk, we might also end up with more money than most people can dream about. Pop culture and news outlets peddle stories of the richest and most powerful people in the world today who made their millions and billions worth of wealth by hard work, unwavering grit and sheer force of will. However, the reality—more often than not—is that most of them started off from privileged positions and had a lot of help to get to where they are today.
