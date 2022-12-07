Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
A Book Detailing Elon Musk's Twitter Fiasco Is Already in the Works
A book detailing Elon Musk’s chaotic Twitter takeover is already in the works. Ben Mezrich, the author of “The Accidental Billionaires” which became the inspiration for the film “The Social Network,” announced he will be publishing his new book “Breaking Twitter” next year.
Kirk Cameron speaks out after faith-based book 'banned': Diversity should include Christianity
Actor Kirk Cameron, author of 'As You Grow,' told Fox News he has been rejected by dozens of libraries where he or his publisher have asked to host a story hour.
Bill Gates Just Said These Are Some Of His Top Five Favorite Books Of All Time
The billionaire typically releases a favorite book of the year list. But he switched it up on Monday and released some of his all-time favorites.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Confirms Her Reality TV Show ‘Life With MTG’ Is Launching in 2023
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 4, Georgia's most-controversial Republican appeared to confirm that in 2023 she'll be appearing in her own reality TV show - 'Life with MTG'.
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
Best of 2022: See which books USA TODAY critics gave perfect reviews this year
These are the 18 books USA TODAY critics gave perfect ★★★★ (out of four) reviews.
Best podcasts of the week: Nelson Mandela on prison and politics in his own, never-before-heard words
In this week’s newsletter: Over the course of 60 hours of interviews from 1993, the revolutionary leader opens up in Mandela: The Lost Tapes. Plus: five of the best podcasts with massive archives
Upworthy
Twitter thread dispels myth about famous billionaires starting out from nothing
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on November 29, 2021. Everyone loves a good rags-to-riches story. It gives us something to aspire to and convinces us that maybe, just maybe, if we tried hard enough, if we kept our heads down and did our best, if we swallowed our discomfort and pushed past the burnout, if we took a little more risk, we might also end up with more money than most people can dream about. Pop culture and news outlets peddle stories of the richest and most powerful people in the world today who made their millions and billions worth of wealth by hard work, unwavering grit and sheer force of will. However, the reality—more often than not—is that most of them started off from privileged positions and had a lot of help to get to where they are today.
