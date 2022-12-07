ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Mostly clear skies overnight

By Meteorologist Justin Hobbs
 7 days ago
A dome of high-pressure rides across the deep Southeast. This will keep the weather on a subtle pattern over the next couple of days.

Expect mostly clear skies overnight, with lows dipping into the mid-60s. As the temperatures drop to the mid-60s, the relative humidity will rise. This could lead to some thin patch fog overnight as winds remain on the calm side.

Thursday will start with clear skies. We could see a few clouds through the afternoon; however, most areas will remain mostly sunny. Temperatures look to remain above average as we end this work week with highs near the mid to lower 80s.

