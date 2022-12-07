Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars
An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
WATCH: NASA’s Artemis Rocket Captures Breathtaking Footage of Earth
After a month of delays and two historic hurricanes, NASA was finally able to launch its Artemis I moon rocket. The launch took place on Wednesday, November 16th. Even though the rocket has just begun its journey, it has already started to record some incredible views. Artemis I captured breathtaking footage of our Earth during liftoff. See some of the craft’s earliest footage below.
Full moon eclipses Mars tonight in rare lunar occultation visible to most of US
Mars and the moon will put on a December celestial show this week that can be viewed by almost everyone in the U.S.
Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon
With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
NASA Releases Breathtaking New Photos of the Moon’s Surface
NASA‘s Artemis mission completed its turn around the Moon recently, and the Orion spacecraft onboard captured some stunning photos of the Moon from orbit. Previously, Orion sent back images of the Earth from about 230,000 miles away, as well as a look at the Earth during liftoff. It resembles a little blue marble out there in space.
What time will the full moon eclipse Mars on Dec. 7?
A bright Mars at opposition will disappear behind the moon on Wednesday (Dec. 7), but exactly when you should look up depends on where you are.
Gizmodo
Webb Telescope Turns Its Eye on Saturn's Mysterious Moon Titan
Two views of Titan, as seen by Webb’s NIRCam. Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, A. Pagan (STScI), JWST Titan GTO Team. The Webb Space Telescope snapped images of Saturn’s moon Titan last month, which are now released for our viewing pleasure. The images offer a newly detailed view of Titan’s atmospheric makeup and even elements of its strange surface.
The lunar occultation of Mars happens tonight; here's what it is & how to see it
A lunar occultation of Mars is happening tonight, and while there isn't a great chance to see it in Michigan, you still can try.
Mars to disappear behind moon Wednesday night
"December 7 brings one of those magical moments when the sky changes dramatically before your very eyes," NASA says. The celestial event is called a lunar occultation: when one object passes over another, shielding the background object from the observer's view. Beginning around 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the moon will pass in front of the Red Planet, Mars. Viewers in the Northeast will "see the moon just graze past Mars," according to NASA. Viewing may be difficult due to cloud coverage in the region this evening. To guarantee you get a glimpse of the event, tune in to a live-stream from the Griffith Observatory starting at 9 p.m. EST. Wednesday's full moon is known as the "Cold Moon," a name to usher in the coldest months of the year, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.
See Mars at opposition join the full moon in the sky tonight (Dec. 7)
On Wednesday (Dec. 7), Mars appears opposite the sun in the night sky in opposition, appearing much larger in the night sky than usual and offering skywatchers an excellent chance to observe it.
Full cold moon: 10 stunning images of last full moon of 2022
The final full moon of 2022 lit up the night sky this week. The “cold moon” peaked at 11:08 p.m. ET Wednesday, CNN reported. Along with the moon, stargazers were also able to see Jupiter, Saturn and Mars. Mars disappeared behind the moon when it reaches peak fullness in a phenomenon known as a lunar occultation, according to EarthSky.
Extreme gravity on Mars is tearing apart its moon and causing it to go into a death spiral
Artist conception of stars spiraling close to each otherCredit: Tod Strohmayer (GSFC), CXC, NASA - Illustration: Dana Berry (CXC); Public Domain Image. The planet Mars has two moons called Phobos and Deimos.
Full cold moon: Final full moon of 2022 rises Wednesday night
The final full moon of 2022 will rise Wednesday night. The “cold moon” will peak at 11:08 p.m. ET, CNN reported. Along with the moon, stargazers will also be able to see Jupiter, Saturn and Mars. Mars will then disappear behind the moon when it reaches peak fullness in a phenomenon known as a lunar occultation, according to EarthSky.
News 12
This Week: The earliest sunset, the full cold Moon and Mars
There’s a lot going on in the sky this week. For starters, we see the earliest time the sun will set. For those of us that dread to see such early sunsets the last several weeks – no worries, it’s going to start changing soon. Did you know that the earliest sunset actually occurs before the winter solstice?
Gizmodo
An Ancient Asteroid Impact May Have Caused a Megatsunami on Mars
The Viking 1 lander arrived on the Martian surface 46 years ago to investigate the planet. It dropped down into what was thought to be an ancient outflow channel. Now, a team of researchers believes they’ve found evidence of an ancient megatsunami that swept across the planet billions of years ago, less than 600 miles from where Viking landed.
‘World’s first’ steam-propelled spacecraft heads to the moon and beyond
In a world first, Japan's space agency announced it successfully used steam to propel a spacecraft toward the Moon. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) water-powered CubeSat spacecraft, EQUilibriUm Lunar-Earth point 6U (EQUULEUS), was launched on its way by NASA's Orion spacecraft, which recently broke a record for the farthest distance traveled by a human-rated spacecraft.
Watch the moon eclipse Earth in stunning video from Artemis 1's Orion spacecraft
Artemis 1's uncrewed Orion capsule captured a jaw-dropping view of the moon crossing in front of Earth on Nov. 28, 2022.
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft leaves moon's orbit to head home
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft successfully completed a roughly two-minute lunar departure burn on Thursday (Dec. 1) to begin heading home after successful lunar orbits.
Futurism
Astronomers Spot Volcano Erupting on a Distant Comet
An unusual volcanic comet has unexpectedly erupted in a massive cloud of gas and ice, Live Science reports, an offworldly spectacle that stunned astronomers. Scientists believe the dirty snowball, dubbed 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann or 29P for short, is the most volcanically active comet in our solar system. It was first discovered in 1927 by German astronomers Arnold Schwassmann and Arno Arthur Wachmann, and orbits the Sun every 15 or so years. 29P is roughly 37 miles across and is thought to have originated from the Kuiper Belt, a massive ring of asteroids orbiting the very far reaches of the solar system.
Comments / 0