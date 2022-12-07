KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Three years following the closing of Arcadia Ales in downtown Kalamazoo, a new restaurant is getting set to take it’s place. According to WWMT – Newschannel 3, the building where the former brewery and and restaurant used to reside will be occupied by a new restaurant call “Thunderbird,” and already has signs on the front door encouraging people to apply for open positions on their website at tbirdkzoo.com.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO