Bronson honors providers with 2022 Compassionate Physician(s) and Compassionate Advanced Practice Professional of the Year
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Bronson Healthcare has awarded four providers with the 2022 Compassionate Physician(s) and Compassionate Advanced Practice Professional of the Year. Nominated and chosen by their peers, the winners are:. Russell C. Cameron, MD, is a pediatric gastroenterologist at Bronson Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialists in Kalamazoo. Ruth...
Kalamazoo County introduces new Deputy County Administrator for Internal Services
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Terrell Cole has been appointed as the new Deputy County Administrator for Internal Services for Kalamazoo County. Cole is set to take over for interim Deputy County Administrator Patsy Moore effective January 17, 2023. Cole joins the County from Cleveland OH where he spent...
Kalamazoo’s One One Run offers chance to “start the year out right.”
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Registration for the 40th John Daley Memorial One One Run now open. The annual race, which celebrates “starting the year out right” is scheduled for 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day at Spring Valley Park, at 2606 Mt. Olivet Road in Kalamazoo.
Vacant Arcadia Ales company building in Kalamazoo to house new restaurant
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Three years following the closing of Arcadia Ales in downtown Kalamazoo, a new restaurant is getting set to take it’s place. According to WWMT – Newschannel 3, the building where the former brewery and and restaurant used to reside will be occupied by a new restaurant call “Thunderbird,” and already has signs on the front door encouraging people to apply for open positions on their website at tbirdkzoo.com.
MSP investigating theft of Romex wire and catalytic converter in recent days
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the theft of a pair of 1,000 foot rolls of Romex wire in St. Joseph County. Troopers say the thefts happened in the 61300 block of Nottowa Road and it’s believed the crimes took place sometime between December 2 and December 5.
Decades long prison sentence for woman convicted of 2021 murder in South Haven
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A woman was sentenced in court on Tuesday, December 13 to decades in prison for murdering a man in South Haven nearly a year-and-a-half ago. According to police, 24-year-old Tiah Sutton was found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed 43-year-old Shondell Newell following and alleged fight near South Haven’s Elkenburg Park on July 8, 2021.
Battle Creek Police investigate shooting: Woman left with multiple wounds
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police say a 45-year-old woman is in stable condition after being shot multiple times during an incident early Monday morning, December 12. Officers responded to the 200 block of Howland Street around 3:25 a.m. when a neighbor in the area called...
Battle Creek police searching for man accused of threatening to kill a woman
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police have filed multiple felony charges against a 30-year-old man following an incident that started as a domestic situation call at The Arbors apartments off Capital Avenue SW. Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to Oakbrook Boulevard in The Arbors where a...
