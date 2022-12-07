ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Bronson honors providers with 2022 Compassionate Physician(s) and Compassionate Advanced Practice Professional of the Year

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Bronson Healthcare has awarded four providers with the 2022 Compassionate Physician(s) and Compassionate Advanced Practice Professional of the Year. Nominated and chosen by their peers, the winners are:. Russell C. Cameron, MD, is a pediatric gastroenterologist at Bronson Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialists in Kalamazoo. Ruth...
Vacant Arcadia Ales company building in Kalamazoo to house new restaurant

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Three years following the closing of Arcadia Ales in downtown Kalamazoo, a new restaurant is getting set to take it’s place. According to WWMT – Newschannel 3, the building where the former brewery and and restaurant used to reside will be occupied by a new restaurant call “Thunderbird,” and already has signs on the front door encouraging people to apply for open positions on their website at tbirdkzoo.com.
Decades long prison sentence for woman convicted of 2021 murder in South Haven

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A woman was sentenced in court on Tuesday, December 13 to decades in prison for murdering a man in South Haven nearly a year-and-a-half ago. According to police, 24-year-old Tiah Sutton was found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed 43-year-old Shondell Newell following and alleged fight near South Haven’s Elkenburg Park on July 8, 2021.
