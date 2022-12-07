Read full article on original website
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: drone attacks smash Odesa power network
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Putin has to escalate to survive. There can be no lasting peace until he falls
Vladimir Putin should expect more Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russian territory, such as those on two military airbases last week. US attempts to dissuade Kyiv’s leaders from taking the war to Russia in retaliation for Putin’s merciless missile and drone attacks on their people and cities were bound to fail eventually.
Britain's foreign minister: Ukraine peace talks can't be used as cover for Russian rearmament
LONDON (Reuters) - Any peace talks in Ukraine cannot be a fig-leaf for Russian rearmament, British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Sunday, adding that he had not seen any signs that Moscow would enter into negotiations in good faith.
Neo-Nazi Russian militia appeals for intelligence on Nato member states
A neo-Nazi paramilitary group linked to the Kremlin has asked its members to submit intelligence on border and military activity in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, raising concerns over whether far-right Russian groups are planning an attack on Nato countries. The official Telegram channel for “Task Force Rusich” – currently fighting...
Lisa Murkowski defeats Trump candidate in Alaska Senate race while Sarah Palin falls short again
Former president Donald Trump suffered another blow in Alaska as Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski beat one of his endorsed candidates and Sarah Palin lost her bid for Congress.Ms Murkowski joined six other Republican Senators and every other Democratic Senator to convict the former president for his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. Mr Trump had endorsed her Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka.Meanwhile, on the House side, Representative Mary Peltola beat the former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee to win a full term in Congress. Ms Peltola, the first Native Alaskan to be...
Home Office staff call for ‘unpalatable’ small boats deal to be scrapped
The PCS union has told the home secretary that the £63m France deal was ‘doomed to fail’, and that a safe passage visa was needed
MilitaryTimes
Time running out for Pentagon nominees
WASHINGTON ― Pentagon leaders fear the chance of advancing a slate of critical department nominations this year is dwindling amid ongoing opposition on Capitol Hill, and they’re warning that delays could cause significant hardship for military operations in the months to come. With only one week of scheduled...
Poll: What should the Republican House prioritize during the next session?
A new poll shows what voters want House Republicans and Democrats to focus on.
Japan lawmaker in Taiwan says China threat needs more military spending
TAIPEI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Japan needs to increase its military spending in the face of the "grim reality" of the threat from China and North Korea, a senior member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party said on Sunday during a visit to Taiwan.
First Up on the Republican House’s Agenda – An Investigation into the Afghanistan Withdrawal.
President BidenPhoto by(Public Use) Axios is reported that Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, is requesting documentation and declassification of materials from several agencies involved. One of the questions the House Republicans are interested in answering is whether or not the Biden Administration illegally obstructed the official watchdog overseeing Afghanistan reconstruction.
