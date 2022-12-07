ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Neo-Nazi Russian militia appeals for intelligence on Nato member states

A neo-Nazi paramilitary group linked to the Kremlin has asked its members to submit intelligence on border and military activity in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, raising concerns over whether far-right Russian groups are planning an attack on Nato countries. The official Telegram channel for “Task Force Rusich” – currently fighting...
The Independent

Lisa Murkowski defeats Trump candidate in Alaska Senate race while Sarah Palin falls short again

Former president Donald Trump suffered another blow in Alaska as Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski beat one of his endorsed candidates and Sarah Palin lost her bid for Congress.Ms Murkowski joined six other Republican Senators and every other Democratic Senator to convict the former president for his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. Mr Trump had endorsed her Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka.Meanwhile, on the House side, Representative Mary Peltola beat the former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee to win a full term in Congress. Ms Peltola, the first Native Alaskan to be...
MilitaryTimes

Time running out for Pentagon nominees

WASHINGTON ― Pentagon leaders fear the chance of advancing a slate of critical department nominations this year is dwindling amid ongoing opposition on Capitol Hill, and they’re warning that delays could cause significant hardship for military operations in the months to come. With only one week of scheduled...
Matthew C. Woodruff

First Up on the Republican House’s Agenda – An Investigation into the Afghanistan Withdrawal.

President BidenPhoto by(Public Use) Axios is reported that Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, is requesting documentation and declassification of materials from several agencies involved. One of the questions the House Republicans are interested in answering is whether or not the Biden Administration illegally obstructed the official watchdog overseeing Afghanistan reconstruction.

