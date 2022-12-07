Read full article on original website
New Journey Community Outreach, Inc. 12-8-22
On this episode of In Your District, City of Reading District 3 Councilman Chris Miller chats with Christie Botterbusch, Executive Director of New Journey Community Outreach, Inc., about the organization, as well as events coming up in District 3. From the program: In Your District – City of Reading MAC...
Michelle Dech, Executive Director of The LGBT Center of Greater Reading 12-8-22
Robin Costenbader-Jacobson sits down for a chat with Michelle Dech, executive director of the LGBT Center of Greater Reading & Commissioner with the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBT Affairs, on Greater Reading Public Eye. From the program: Greater Reading Public Eye.
County of Berks Board of Commissioners Meeting 12-8-22
The Berks County Board of Commissioners held their weekly meeting on December 8th, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
Albright President, Total Experience Learning Founder Invited to U.N. Meeting
The college’s TExpL International K-12 Educators Forum will be included in presentation to UN Leaders. Jacquelyn S. Fetrow, Ph.D., president and professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Albright College and Adelle Schade, Albright College’s dean of pre-college and summer programs and founder of Total Experience Learning have been invited to an in-person meeting of the United Nations in New York, Dec. 13-14 – honored for their work during the International Year of Glass 2022.
Berks Perspectives 12-8-22
Panelists Fred Levering, John Forester, Ruth Martelli, Martha Richardson, and Fred Opalinski weigh in on government issues, regional news and current events on Berks Perspectives. From the program: Berks Perspectives.
Reading Choral Society Presents Messiah Community Sing
Reading Choral Society is inviting the community to come and join them as they sing Handel’s Messiah on December 18th at 4pm. Everyone will be singing the Christmas portion of Messiah, including the Hallelujah Chorus. Bring your own score or borrow one from RCS for the afternoon. This will become an annual event with Reading Choral Society bringing the community in to sing Messiah with them.
Berks LaunchBox Idea TestLab Announces ‘Final Pitch’ Winners
Berks LaunchBox powered by Penn State recently announced the winners of its Idea TestLab accelerator pitch competition. CataPalloVR earned first place with Natural Skincare taking second place. Multi-Pet Feeding Station and Don’t Quit Branding tied for third place. The competition started with six selected startups that received coaching to...
Members of Reading Public Museum Select Newest Work to Add to Collection
The Foundation for the Reading Public Museum is pleased to announce its most recent acquisition: a colorful impressionist painting by Aldro T. Hibbard (1886 – 1972), Gloucester Harbor, c. 1920s, oil on canvas, 23 x 29 inches, Museum Members selected the newest work of art to add to The Museum’s ever-growing permanent collection on Thursday, November 17 at the first Purchase Party held following the pandemic. Aldro Hibbard was an American painter who adopted a “broken brush” technique inspired, in part, by the French Impressionists and Post-Impressionists. He was active in Vermont and Massachusetts, and was instrumental in founding the Rockport Art Colony and the Rockport Art Association. His work can be found in the collections of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia, the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, DC, The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, and the National Academy of Design in New York. The work, which garnered the most votes, was presented by Collections Committee member Dr. Seth Rosenzweig.
Fleetwood Community Theatre’s ‘A Wicked Christmas Carol’ 12-7-22
Assistant Director Stephanie Appel and actress Melissa Kopicz-Mountain discuss Fleetwood Community Theatre’s production of, ‘A Wicked Christmas Carol’ – a fun mash-up of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and L. Frank Baum’s “The Wizard of Oz”, where the Wicked Witch of the West takes the role of Ebeneezer Scrooge – with host Tara Sands on Greater Reading ACT-UP.
