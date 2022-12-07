Read full article on original website
KOMU
Columbia Parks and Recreation hosts Kwanzaa celebration
COLUMBIA – Columbia Parks and Recreation hosted a Kwanzaa celebration featuring entertainment and a Black-owned business expo on Saturday. Kunama Mtendaji led an interactive presentation on Kwanzaa, an annual celebration of African heritage that occurs between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. “[This] is important because Kwanzaa is a celebration,”...
KOMU
MU community celebrates second annual Deck the Columns
COLUMBIA - MU held its second Deck the Columns event Thursday night. Due to inclement weather, instead of lighting up the columns outside, the university lit up the columns on the inside of Jesse Hall. All students, faculty, and staff were invited to be a part of the newly-founded tradition,...
KOMU
Community panel discusses affordable housing as a human right
Local residents shared anecdotes and goals for affordable housing at a panel Saturday morning. The City of Columbia Commission on Human Rights hosted the discussion at Daniel Boone Regional Library. Those passionate about affordable housing spoke at the event in honor of International Human Rights Day. Many of those who...
KOMU
Community searches for 15-year-old Ashland girl
BOONE COUNTY — The community is searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Ashland Sunday. Emilee Dubes went missing in the middle of the night on Dec. 4. She is 5'4" with blonde hair and blue eyes. In a statement to KOMU 8, Ashland...
KOMU
More than 1,900 students to receive degrees from MU next weekend
COLUMBIA — MU will hand out more than 2,100 degrees during commencement ceremonies from Dec. 16 to 18, celebrating the accomplishments of 1,973 students. The university will also honor Debbye Turner Bell and Joe G. Dillard with honorary degrees, according to a news release from the university. Veterinarian Turner...
KOMU
MU students work to raise awareness about racial injustice on campus; university responds
COLUMBIA - Students on MU's campus are enraged over recent acts of racism from another student on social media. A screenshot of a Snapchat post began circulating on social media on Wednesday that shows a student's face with the words, "If they would have killed 4 more n****** we would have had the whole week off" written on it.
KOMU
Friends of man killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night speak out in his memory
COLUMBIA - Friends are remembering a Columbia man who was struck by a vehicle and killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night. Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, was attempting to cross the road when he entered the path of an incoming vehicle, according to police. He died at the scene. On...
KOMU
Classes canceled at MACC's Columbia campus after incident Thursday morning
COLUMBIA - Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus went on a brief lockdown Thursday morning after an incident, according to MACC Vice President Todd Martin. Classes for the rest of the day have been canceled, but there is no active threat at the Columbia campus, he said. MACC went on lockdown around 9:46 a.m. and then administration closed campus by 10:38 a.m.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Dec. 8
One person is dead after a pedestrian crash on Clark Lane in Columbia Wednesday night. The incident happened in the area between the KFC and McDonald's around 7 p.m. The Columbia Police Department is currently investigating the crash. CPD is withholding all identifying information of the victim until his family...
KOMU
Columbia Police arrests two suspects stealing package around Columbia
COLUMBIA - Two suspects were arrested for stealing packages off of numerous porches around Columbia, according to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department. On December 9, officers arrested Kendall Gillespie, 25, and Jana Gardner, 25, for allegedly stealing. Gardner received additional charges for allegedly fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and for possession of a controlled substance. Both women are from the Columbia area.
KOMU
CPD heads to the end of 2022 with staffing shortages unresolved
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said so far, 24 officers left the force in 2022. Out of those, eight officers retired, and the remaining 16 left for different reasons. According to CPD’s public information specialist Christian Tabak, it is understandable that the choice of getting into the law enforcement...
KOMU
Quatavia Givens' attorney granted release of DSS records
JEFFERSON CITY − A Cole County judge heard arguments Friday morning on why the Department of Social Services should be compelled to release records for the defendant in a murder case. Quatavia Givens faces charges of first-degree murder, child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and abandonment of...
KOMU
Border Showdown revitalizes Missouri basketball student section participation
COLUMBIA — The Border Showdown returned to Columbia Saturday for the first time since Missouri departed from the Big 12 Conference. The latest edition of the rivalry produced the first sellout crowd at Mizzou Arena since the pandemic began. Gates open at 2:45 p.m., but students began arriving much...
KOMU
Boone County's new prosecutor targets drug crimes, commits to better communication
Sometimes Boone County Prosecutor Roger Johnson tears up in the courtroom. It can be difficult to maintain emotional distance from the cases he tries, he said, but he does his best. One of those cases involved a girl about the same age as his 12-year-old daughter. Brandon Brill had been...
KOMU
Police identify Columbia man killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night
COLUMBIA - Columbia police have identified the man killed Wednesday night after a vehicle struck him in the 3200 block of Clark Lane. Police say Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, of Columbia, was the victim of the fatal crash that closed the road for over an hour. In a release,...
KOMU
KOMU 8's Mizzou Xtra: Dec. 8
KOMU 8's Ben Arnet breaks down the Border War with analyst Jarrett Sutton, The Gasparilla Bowl with analyst Howard Richards and explains how one Missouri women's basketball player is building a family in Columbia both on and off the court. Watch with early access streaming or on Saturdays at 9 a.m. on KOMU 8.
KOMU
Howard County building destroyed in fire
HOWARD COUNTY - A Howard County building was destroyed Friday after a fire. Fire crews arrived to the building in the the 300 block of Highway 40 around 12:37 p.m. Friday. According to Anthony Martin, the Station 2 captain for the Howard County Fire Protection District, the fire began in the attic of the building. Martin guessed the flue of a wood stove was not properly cleaned.
KOMU
New report shows positive economic growth in Boone County
COLUMBIA — The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released a report Thursday outlining changes in gross domestic product (GDP) for counties in 2021. The report found that Boone County experienced a 5.7% increase in overall GDP from 2020 to 2021. Missouri had a 4.6% increase in GDP during that same time period. This means Boone County outperformed the state's change in GDP by 1.1%.
KOMU
Two-vehicle crash leaves one injured in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - One person was injured Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash on West Edgewood Drive in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police say that Christine Sandidge, of California, Missouri, was traveling eastbound around 6:52 a.m. when she made a left turn into the path of Douglas Platter, of Jefferson City, who was driving westbound.
KOMU
Macon man arrested after deputies say he dumped puppies
MACON COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly abandoned a litter of puppies. The Macon County Sheriff's Office arrested Logan J. Hoag for five counts of animal neglect. The sheriff's department responded to a report of an abandoned litter of puppies outside the Macon city limits Tuesday....
