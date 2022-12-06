Read full article on original website
Daily Lobo
December film releases: What winter watches wait in store
With winter break approaching for students and staff at the University of New Mexico, a large number of us might find ourselves with much more time on our hands than we anticipated. Thankfully, new films galore await you under the Christmas tree to keep you busy through those long, winter nights.
How James Cameron and Kate Winslet’s ‘Titanic’ Rapport Translated to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
James Cameron brought a little of Pandora — and a lot of his starry cast — to London for the “Avatar: The Way of Water” world premiere on Tuesday night. The long-promised, eagerly-awaited sequel has been 13 years in the making, and now it’s finally set to debut in cinemas in just a few days, a moment the director wasn’t always sure would come. “I had a lot of doubt when the pandemic hit,” Cameron told Variety on the blue carpet in Leicester Square. “We got shut down for six months. We didn’t know if there were going to be any...
25 Years Later, Kate Winslet Still Can’t Watch Herself In ‘Titanic’
On December 17, 1997, Titanic was released in the U.S. 25 years later, it remains one of the most successful films ever made, surpassed only by James Cameron’s other monumental creation, Avatar. The story follows the aristocratic Rose, played by Kate Winslet, but Winslet herself admits she has a hard time following her own character in that film – or any piece of media, for that matter.
Leonardo DiCaprio Refused ‘Titanic’ Screen Test, So James Cameron Told Him: ‘You’re Going to Read, Or You’re Not’ Getting Hired
Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Titantic” audition process wasn’t smooth sailing, according to director James Cameron. The Oscar-winning filmmaker participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test. Cameron told the young actor: “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.” “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo,” Cameron said. “The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around,...
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
thedigitalfix.com
James Cameron reveals when you should pee during Avatar 2
By now, you’ve probably heard about Avatar 2‘s mammoth runtime. The upcoming science fiction movie has been confirmed to be 3 hours and 12 minutes. For context, that’s longer than the MCU movie Avengers: Endgame, and only 8 minutes shorter than the infamously long Lord of the Rings movie Return of the King.
murphysmultiverse.com
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word
Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Why It Took So Long for James Cameron to Make Avatar: The Way of Water
James Cameron spent years writing the story and developing the technology that would allow him to film underwater
ComicBook
Sister Act 3: Whoopi Goldberg Teases Roadblocks for Sequel in New Update
Things seem to be moving forward pretty well on Sister Act 3, with a script completed and a potential cast lined up, but during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night, franchise star Whoopi Goldberg was slow to get too excited, noting that there are still a number of people who have to see and approve of the script before the movie's green light is real. She also joked that the people who have to see it are "a whole lot of adults" who could "get in the way." Still, she seems confident it will happen sooner or later, and has hopes that it will be good.
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
digitalspy.com
Robert Pattinson's new movie confirms release date as first teaser lands
Warner Bros has released the first teaser and confirmed the release date for Robert Pattinson's new movie Mickey 17. The Twilight and The Batman actor has teamed up with Parasite and Snowpiercer director Bong Joon-ho for a film about... well, the teaser doesn't give all that much away, just featuring Pattinson in a science-fictiony tube.
Initial reactions to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Never doubt James Cameron
Yes, the film is three hours long but Cameron said you can take a bathroom break. What is ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ about? What are the reviews for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’? When does ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ hit theaters?
wegotthiscovered.com
The people have spoken, and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is your film of the year
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has won gold at the People’s Choice Awards, after taking home the top prize for Best Film. The Marvel sequel beat out plenty of other favorites across multiple genres from the year. Nominees who fell short of Doctor Strange 2 include Bullet Train, Elvis, Jurassic World Dominion, Nope, The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Top Gun: Maverick.
Avatar actor Stephen Lang explains character’s return in The Way of Water – despite having been killed off
Actor Stephen Lang has explained his character’s return in Avatar: The Way of Water, despite having been killed off at the end of the original.Lang played the nefarious Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron’s record-breaking 2009 blockbuster.In the film’s climax, Quaritch meets his demise at the hands of Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), after waging war on the indigenous Na’vi population.Though Lang’s involvement in the forthcoming sequel has been publicly known for a while, it has not been clear how his character could return.Speaking to Empire, Lang shed some light on the circumstances surrounding Quaritch’s comeback.Lang will play a “recom” or...
Todd Phillips Reveals First Look at ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ as Sequel Begins Production
The Joker is back as production begins for Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 film. Director Todd Phillips shared a photo to his Instagram on Saturday of Joaquin Phoenix in character as Arthur Fleck with the caption: “Day 1. Our boy. #joker.” More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Among Oscar Hopefuls for Best Original SongMan Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Sentenced to 21 Years in PrisonRihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift Among Nominees for 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards At this point, the sequel is expected to star Phoenix, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Zazie...
tvinsider.com
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in ‘Presumed Innocent’ TV Series Based on Harrison Ford Movie
Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set for his first major TV role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, which comes from David E. Kelley (Big Sky) and J.J. Abrams (Fringe). According to Deadline, Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to star in and executive produce the series, which is based...
wegotthiscovered.com
Director of one of 2022’s best horror hits is urging you not to watch his movie
Kyle Edward Ball is responsible for a sleeper hit with his film Skinamarink, but is warning people to stay away from watching his movie due to a very big issue with its “release”. Skinamarink has taken the internet’s horror denizens by storm following its festival debut at Fantasia...
Polygon
Enchanted changed how Disney makes movies — and that doomed Disenchanted
Being a movie critic in 2022 comes with some creative challenges. With the endless surge of sequels, reboots, and remakes being churned out, there are only a few dozen ways to express “The latest installment in this series lacks the magic of the original movie.” Disney’s live-action fairy tale Disenchanted, a sequel 15 years in the making, is no exception: The critical consensus says it fails to equal the standard set by its predecessor, 2007’s Enchanted. Hey, at least most online word processors have a synonym generator for critics to play with.
