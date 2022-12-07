Read full article on original website
Related
2 women are suing Apple alleging that former partners hid AirTags in a car and a child's backpack and used the devices to stalk them
The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco, says the AirTag's $29 price has made it "the weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers."
Ars Technica
Stalkers’ “chilling” use of AirTags spurs class-action suit against Apple
When Apple released AirTags in 2021, the small electronic tracking devices were touted by top executives as being “stalker-proof.” Since then, Vice reported a minimum of 150 police cases documenting stalkers using AirTags, and there have already been two severe stalking cases involving AirTags that ended in murder in Ohio and Indiana.
Apple sued by two women saying AirTags help stalkers track victims
Apple is being used over its AirTag technology which some women are saying is making it easier for their stalkers to find them.
‘Proof of time travel’ as brothers think their granddad was holding iPhone in WW2 picture
TWO brothers believe their grandfather is holding a modern-day mobile phone in a photo dating back to World War II - which they bizarrely claim may be proof he's a time-traveller. In a video with nearly 16,000 likes, one TikTok user is claiming their ancestor was like "Captain America" after...
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk appear to agree on one thing: Apple's control over apps is 'problematic'
Mark Zuckerberg took a jab at Apple and appeared to side with Elon Musk over the company's control over the App Store on Wednesday.
MotorAuthority
Apple car reportedly arrives in 2026, keeps steering wheel
Apple's oft-rumored car project is reportedly still going ahead but with a market launch later than previously thought, and without full self-driving capability. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Apple will launch a car in 2026, or about a year later than the original target date.
Musk Warns of “Nuke Option” if Twitter Gets Banned from Stores (opinion)
While some describe Twitter’s takeover as a dumpster fire, others see a master class in revamping a troubled business. But in light of reports that more hate speech is saturating the platform in the name of free speech, Elon Musk is on the defensive.
Survivors of mass shootings are left with lifelong wounds -- and mounting bills
There were a million things running through James Slaugh's mind as an ambulance rushed him to a nearby hospital after the deadly rampage in Club Q, in Colorado Springs, last month.
Is Your iPhone Listening To You? We Asked Tech Experts.
The last time you spoke out loud about anything at all — whether it was yoga or Christmas — were you immediately bombarded by ads on your iPhone that offered you yoga mats and Christmas lights galore, as if it were reading your mind?. If that’s not a...
Elon Musk's war with Apple shows just how much power Tim Cook has over how we all use the internet
Apple has largely been successful in defending its App Store policies in previous court battles, but Elon Musk poses a new headache.
Apple loosens tight grip on App Store pricing
Apple on Tuesday announced the biggest upgrade to the App Store pricing system since the launch of the shop, allowing developers to charge from 29 cents to $10,000 for their offerings. Under the updated pricing system, developers will be able to choose from 900 price points, which is nearly 10 times the number of pricing options previously available for app makers, Apple said.
9to5Mac
Apple sued over AirTag stalking; police sued for illegal search based on Find My app
Apple is being sued by two women over AirTag stalking, with the company accused of making it too easy for exes to track their movements. The case could form the basis of a class action lawsuit. In a separate case, police are being sued for conducting an alleged illegal search...
Popular Apple Device Puts Women at Risk, Lawsuit Says
Technology has made our lives increasingly more convenient. How many telephone numbers do you know off the top of your head?. Not many probably, because our phone technology has eliminated the need for us to keep track of all of those digits. But progress comes with a cost, and for...
TechCrunch
Twitter will reportedly charge $11 on iOS for Blue subscription to offset App Store fees
The report noted that the subscription plan will cost $7 per month if you purchase from the web. But it will be costlier on iOS to offset Apple’s App Store fees. Notably, Apple charges 30% fees to the developers for the first year of subscription, but it drops to 15% from the second year.
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
lawstreetmedia.com
Apple Hit with Class Action Over AirTag Stalking
Two people have filed a class-action complaint against Apple, Inc. over Apple’s item tracking product AirTag. They allege that AirTags have empowered stalkers, who illicitly place the tags on their victims. The complaint describes that even before the release of AirTags, industry experts were sounding the alarm as to...
Gizmodo
Elon Is Thinking of Changing His Twitter Blue Sales Pitch for iPhone Users to ‘Pay $11’
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has told users on his platform to pay $8 for its Blue subscription service so many times that it’s hard to imagine him saying anything else. Yet, a week after someone apparently told him that Apple charges a 30% tax on App Store purchases, Musk may be changing his sales pitch for iOS users to “Pay $11.”
Amazon Launches TikTok-Style Feed to Push Social Shopping
Amazon Launches TikTok-Style Feed to Push Social Shopping
Personalized iPhone ads can put your privacy at risk — disable this feature now
No one likes to give out their private data, personalized ads can be intrusive and infuriating, luckily it's easy to stop them on an iPhone.
Apple Car Pushed Back To 2026 With Projected 6-Figure Price Tag
The Apple Car has been in the works for ages, though Bloomberg reports the Tesla Model S-style EV has been pushed back once again. Now, the big day is set for sometime in 2026. This is two years away from the original 2024 timeline. Apple has reportedly also nixed full autonomy (Level 5) because it "isn't feasible with current technology."
Comments / 0