Texas State

Ars Technica

Stalkers’ “chilling” use of AirTags spurs class-action suit against Apple

When Apple released AirTags in 2021, the small electronic tracking devices were touted by top executives as being “stalker-proof.” Since then, Vice reported a minimum of 150 police cases documenting stalkers using AirTags, and there have already been two severe stalking cases involving AirTags that ended in murder in Ohio and Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
MotorAuthority

Apple car reportedly arrives in 2026, keeps steering wheel

Apple's oft-rumored car project is reportedly still going ahead but with a market launch later than previously thought, and without full self-driving capability. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Apple will launch a car in 2026, or about a year later than the original target date.
shefinds

Is Your iPhone Listening To You? We Asked Tech Experts.

The last time you spoke out loud about anything at all — whether it was yoga or Christmas — were you immediately bombarded by ads on your iPhone that offered you yoga mats and Christmas lights galore, as if it were reading your mind?. If that’s not a...
AFP

Apple loosens tight grip on App Store pricing

Apple on Tuesday announced the biggest upgrade to the App Store pricing system since the launch of the shop, allowing developers to charge from 29 cents to $10,000 for their offerings. Under the updated pricing system, developers will be able to choose from 900 price points, which is nearly 10 times the number of pricing options previously available for app makers, Apple said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Popular Apple Device Puts Women at Risk, Lawsuit Says

Technology has made our lives increasingly more convenient. How many telephone numbers do you know off the top of your head?. Not many probably, because our phone technology has eliminated the need for us to keep track of all of those digits. But progress comes with a cost, and for...
TEXAS STATE
BGR.com

Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids

When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
lawstreetmedia.com

Apple Hit with Class Action Over AirTag Stalking

Two people have filed a class-action complaint against Apple, Inc. over Apple’s item tracking product AirTag. They allege that AirTags have empowered stalkers, who illicitly place the tags on their victims. The complaint describes that even before the release of AirTags, industry experts were sounding the alarm as to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Apple Car Pushed Back To 2026 With Projected 6-Figure Price Tag

The Apple Car has been in the works for ages, though Bloomberg reports the Tesla Model S-style EV has been pushed back once again. Now, the big day is set for sometime in 2026. This is two years away from the original 2024 timeline. Apple has reportedly also nixed full autonomy (Level 5) because it "isn't feasible with current technology."

