Read full article on original website
Related
Today’s daily horoscope for Dec. 10, 2022
The first full day of Venus in Capricorn features adjustments of power in the realm of romance, professional relationships and more. Pointed questions will be posed. Questions like “Who is in charge?” And more importantly, “Who is ACTUALLY in charge?” Note that true authority can be held by unlikely candidates such as small children or pets.
In Style
Your December Horoscope Is Here
As hard as it is to believe, the final month of 2022 has arrived, and with it, all the busyness and merriment of the holiday season. From reveling in festive get-togethers with friends and beloved family traditions to scrambling to hit deadlines and tie up any and all possible loose ends before the end of the year, December is arguably one of the most chaotic — but also completely magical — months of the year. And you can most certainly thank the month’s astrological co-hosts — joyful Sagittarius and hardworking Capricorn — for that vibe.
Maine Campus
Horoscopes for the week of Dec 5 to 10, 2022
Campus & Community,Culture,Horoscopes,Horoscopes,Opinion |. Aries (March 21 to April 20) As you go into the coming week, now is a good time to think about yourself. Focus on self care and don’t feel obligated to change yourself for others. You may feel at odds with the world around your inner peace.
Elite Daily
Your December 2022 Horoscope Is Full of Hope For All Zodiac Signs
There’s something innately whimsical about the holiday season, despite whether you choose to celebrate. This is all thanks to the sun’s journey through bountiful Sagittarius, making your December 2022 monthly horoscope all the more celebratory. Shortly after the month begins, otherworldly Neptune — the planet of compassion, dreams,...
This Is the Day You'll Be Happiest This Holiday Season Based on Your Sign
Happy holidays! Find out which day will be yours this holiday season:
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Riding an Emotional Rollercoaster All Week Long—Here’s Why
Three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 28 to December 4, but it’s important to look on the bright side. Easier said than done, but nothing is set in stone. If it feels like you’re taking a couple of steps forward, and twice the amount back, remember there is magic in divine intervention. Applying more pressure onto yourself creates more stress, so consider this your cosmic cue to pause, and allow the energies to flow as they should. As if you needed more encouragement as to why it’s important to remain present, Mars is the planet of action...
What to expect – good and bad – for your zodiac sign in December 2022
The end of 2022 is upon us! Did the year bring you everything that you’ve wished for? December will bring even more peculiar energy to navigate. As we march to the conclusion of our journeys this year, we will feel deeply reflective and nostalgic. Life will be especially sluggish in December, as the planets switch directions and cause us to slow down. However, this pace could be enjoyable for us as we could have time to enjoy interactions with family and friends, rather than an overly booked or chaotic schedule. Let’s get adventurous! As the sun becomes ignited within the realm of...
Your Weekly Horoscopes! Here's the Perfect Gift for Each Sign
Here's the perfect gift for each sign this holiday season:
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Miracles Happen This Week & Their Magic Is Undeniable
Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed. Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
Elite Daily
The December 2022 Full Cold Moon Will Affect 4 Zodiac Signs Most
2023 is within reach, but your to-do list is never-ending. The good thing is, Sagittarius season is in full bloom, bringing excitement, adventure, and plenty of shopping to lighten the mood. The sky is the limit when it comes to the knowledge and philosophical truths you can uncover now, and the December 2022 full Cold Moon is certain to light the way (despite its somewhat dark name), especially for the four zodiac signs most affected by it.
Leo weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for November 27 – December 4
JULY 23 - AUG 23. Your playful Leo self is out in force, as your lighter look at love and life helps people see solutions instead of problems. And deep in your own heart, you find ways to admit you’re ready for more romance. A strong self-growth sector takes...
Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Stay Above the Drama & Prove Your Haters Wrong
Your horoscope for the week of November 28 to December 4 is potent with volatile energy and quaking with potential. And while you may be fully steeped in conflict, you can use this friction to your advantage. Ignore your instinct to get dragged into unnecessary drama and harness your emotions for something that motivates you and empowers you. After all, success is always the best revenge. Although Mars—planet of ambition and motivation—is currently retrograding through Gemini, it will form a trine with stable and disciplined Saturn on November 28, reminding you to play the long game. Don’t start a major project...
Virgo—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Water Your Roots & Tend to Your Sacred Space
Grab your coziest pair of pajamas and turn on your comfort show, because your Virgo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to feel right at home. Sagittarius season may be wild and uninhibited, but it’s also when the sun is moving through your fourth house of domestic bliss. Get those holiday decorations up and book that flight back to your hometown, because you know you miss your roots! However, spending more time at home—and with family—also has its caveats. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 10th house of career on December 1, you may find yourself struggling to...
In Style
Your Winter Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign
December 21 commences the winter solstice and Capricorn season — so bust out the mistletoe, flannel pajamas, and hot toddies. As the temperature dips outside, it’s heating up in our personal lives. Luckily, the tarot can offer advice on how to handle the energy ahead. With the help of the cards, we can navigate the months ahead and know how to navigate the process of advancing ourselves into greatness as we head into the new year.
Sagittarius—Your December Horoscope Says You Were Born to Be Wild & It’s Time to Break Free
Prepare to feel like a caged lion that breaks free from its chains, because your Sagittarius horoscope for December 2022 wants to remember who you are. The sun is in Sagittarius, activating your first house of the self and unleashing all your raw, unfiltered power. If there was ever a time to remove the lid, it’s now! However, that doesn’t mean your rambunctious energy won’t attract scrutiny. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on December 1, you may find that coming out of your shell might create discord in your one-on-one relationships. The more...
December Capricorn Vs. January Capricorn: What's The Difference?
Zodiac signs can tell you a lot about someone's personality, but they can also be slightly misleading. There are some signs that are well-known for having certain traits. For example, Leos need attention, Tauruses have a stubborn streak, and Scorpios are mysterious — at least according to popular belief. However, there are other signs that are often forgotten and not talked about as much.
The Dispatch
What’s Your Sign? – December 2, 2022
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your work requires increased effort during the next few days. But it all will pay off down the line. Things ease up in time for weekend fun with family and/or friends. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your genuine concern for others could prompt...
Your Dec. 4 Weekly Horoscope Is About Recognizing What You've Outgrown
Winter is approaching, and the cosmos is shedding light on your hopes for the future. The end of the year can feel like a serious wake-up call, and your Dec. 4 weekly horoscope is bringing focus to the bigger picture. Are you in alignment with your truth? How have your past experiences influenced the person you've become?
Pisces—Your December Horoscope Says You Have the Power to Make More Money Than Ever
You’re in the mood to be seen and your Pisces horoscope for December 2022 wants you to put your best foot forward, because everyone is watching! Sagittarius season is shining a light on your 10th house of public image and notoriety, making everyone take notice to your many accomplishments and endeavors. Give them something to talk about! However, as Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your fourth house of home and family on December 1, you may find that some personal information has the chance to be leaked when you’re putting yourself out there. The way you react to emotional...
What Venus in Capricorn Means For Your Love Life
We're already deep into cuffing season, but get ready to pull a Tom Holland and Zendaya and really settle in: Venus heading into Capricorn from Dec. 9 until Jan. 2, so things are getting serious. According to astrology, Venus has a big impact on our love lives and relationships. But...
Comments / 0