Kanye West’s albums are rising in the charts even though thousands want his music removed

By Harriet Brewis
 3 days ago

Kanye West may be one of the biggest pariahs in the world right now but he’s still enjoying success.

Ye, who has been banned from Twitter and lost his highest-profile contracts over hideous displays of antisemitism and Nazi veneration , is seeing his albums rise in the US charts.

The rapper’s third studio release ‘Graduation’ has climbed up the Apple Music Top 100 to number 49, while two of his other records ‘The College Dropout’ and ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ have now re-entered the Billboard 200.

The boost in listeners comes amid growing demands to see him axed from top streaming platforms.

More than 68,000 people have signed a petition calling on the likes of Spotify, Apple and Amazon Music to remove all of his solo tracks in a bid to “limit [his] influence on society”.

Milwaukee man Nathan Goergen, who is leading the campaign, states on its Change.org webpage: “Kanye West has recently made statements praising Hitler and denying the Holocaust, after over a month of making harmful antisemitic statements.

“Our society has no place for people who spread that kind of hate to be making millions off of their work. I call on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other streaming platforms to immediately remove all of Kanye West’s solo albums and singles from their platforms.

“By doing this, I hope that we can limit Kanye’s influence on society by eliminating his ability to make money off of people streaming his music. His statements are virtually irredeemable, and the time has finally come for him to receive a major punishment. We cannot let him continue to influence our youth and our society as a whole.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3480JA_0jaCKdKR00

Meanwhile, West has continued his run of deeply disturbing displays by joining Proud Boys' founder Gavin McInnes for an interview alongside white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

In the 45-minute discussion , which aired on Censored.TV on Tuesday, McInnes asked West about his apparent admiration for Adolf Hitler.

He responded: "Jewish people can't tell me who I can love and who I can't love. You can't force your pain on everyone else, Jewish people forgive Hitler today. Let it go. Let it go. And stop trying to force it on other people, goodnight."

The fallen hip-hop star also blamed Jewish people for Hitler's bad reputation, compared the Holocaust to abortion, and continued to spread the conspiracy theory that "Jewish people control the majority of the media."

Last week, he appeared on Alex Jones' InfoWars programme , where he revealed that he “loves” Nazis.

"We’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time," he told his extreme right-wing host.

"The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world."

"I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis."

Suffice it to say there is little love lost for Kanye these days, even though the charts might suggest otherwise.

ARTnews

Kanye West Faces the Potential Loss of Another Prized Asset: His Honorary Degree

A petition posted to Change.org on December 1 is calling on School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) to withdraw the honorary doctorate given to rapper Kanye West in 2015, Artnet News reported Monday. The list of losses West has undergone for his recent spate of antisemitic statements is not short: Adidas, Balenciaga and Christie’s have all severed ties with the 2024 presidential hopeful. The loss in revenue from his Adidas deal, which was worth about $1.5 million, severely cut into West’s net worth, leading Forbes to wipe his name from their list of billionaires.  Now, a group called Against Hate at SAIC has posted a petition to put pressure...
CHICAGO, IL
Indy100

People think this photo of Kanye at a Maryland sushi bar shows he's hit a new low

There's a lot going on in this new photo of Kanye West sitting at a sushi restaurant in Frederick, Maryland. On Monday, Twitter user Kyle posted a photo of West, also known as Ye, sitting at a table at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, of all places. West, 45, appeared very unhappy wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and giant rubber boots as he frowned next to a smiling fan. Behind West sat 24-year-old white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWest and Fuentes have recently developed a friendship as both men have...
FREDERICK, MD
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
The Independent

Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’

Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
Los Angeles Times

Everyone is cutting ties with Kanye West. For church leaders, it’s not that simple

On a quiet October afternoon, Kanye West slunk into a choir rehearsal at Iglesia de Jesucristo, Monte de Santidad, a church in Northridge. Clutching a microphone tightly to his face, he softly sung the words to the Christ for the Nations’ song “When I Think About the Lord,” riffing on harmonies before breaking out in hallelujahs as the song reached its chorus.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Jerry Seinfeld Says Dave Chappelle's SNL Monologue About Antisemitism 'Provokes a Conversation'

"I did think the comedy was well-executed," Seinfeld acknowledged, noting that the friendship he shares with Chappelle is "not a close relationship" Jerry Seinfeld is speaking out about Dave Chappelle's opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. The 68-year-old comedian — who is Jewish — addressed Chappelle's comedy routine which centered around Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments. "I did think the comedy was well-executed," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "But I think the subject matter calls for a conversation that I don't think I'd want to have in this venue."  The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee...
MISSOURI STATE
102.5 The Bone

Kim Kardashian is "re-evaluating" relationship with Balenciaga amid ad scandal

Kim Kardashian is breaking her silence on Balenciaga's recent ad scandal. "I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," she wrote on social media Sunday, November 27.
