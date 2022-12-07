Kanye West’s albums are rising in the charts even though thousands want his music removed

Kanye West may be one of the biggest pariahs in the world right now but he’s still enjoying success.

Ye, who has been banned from Twitter and lost his highest-profile contracts over hideous displays of antisemitism and Nazi veneration , is seeing his albums rise in the US charts.

The rapper’s third studio release ‘Graduation’ has climbed up the Apple Music Top 100 to number 49, while two of his other records ‘The College Dropout’ and ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ have now re-entered the Billboard 200.

The boost in listeners comes amid growing demands to see him axed from top streaming platforms.

More than 68,000 people have signed a petition calling on the likes of Spotify, Apple and Amazon Music to remove all of his solo tracks in a bid to “limit [his] influence on society”.

Milwaukee man Nathan Goergen, who is leading the campaign, states on its Change.org webpage: “Kanye West has recently made statements praising Hitler and denying the Holocaust, after over a month of making harmful antisemitic statements.

“Our society has no place for people who spread that kind of hate to be making millions off of their work. I call on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other streaming platforms to immediately remove all of Kanye West’s solo albums and singles from their platforms.

“By doing this, I hope that we can limit Kanye’s influence on society by eliminating his ability to make money off of people streaming his music. His statements are virtually irredeemable, and the time has finally come for him to receive a major punishment. We cannot let him continue to influence our youth and our society as a whole.”

Meanwhile, West has continued his run of deeply disturbing displays by joining Proud Boys' founder Gavin McInnes for an interview alongside white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

In the 45-minute discussion , which aired on Censored.TV on Tuesday, McInnes asked West about his apparent admiration for Adolf Hitler.

He responded: "Jewish people can't tell me who I can love and who I can't love. You can't force your pain on everyone else, Jewish people forgive Hitler today. Let it go. Let it go. And stop trying to force it on other people, goodnight."

The fallen hip-hop star also blamed Jewish people for Hitler's bad reputation, compared the Holocaust to abortion, and continued to spread the conspiracy theory that "Jewish people control the majority of the media."

Last week, he appeared on Alex Jones' InfoWars programme , where he revealed that he “loves” Nazis.

"We’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time," he told his extreme right-wing host.

"The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world."

"I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis."

Suffice it to say there is little love lost for Kanye these days, even though the charts might suggest otherwise.

