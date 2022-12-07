ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is the Harry and Meghan documentary released on Netflix?

By Becca Monaghan
 3 days ago

Netflix has revealed the release date for the hotly anticipated Harry & Meghan documentary.

The six-part series will show the high-profile relationship of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex , from the early days to the controversies in recent years which led them to step away from the royal family.

It will also show candid interviews with friends and family who have never publicly opened up about the relationship. Journalists and historians will also be prominent, examining the media's treatment of the pair.

Harry & Meghan will air in two parts: Volume I (episodes 1-3) will drop on Netflix on December 8, followed by Volume II (Episodes 4-6) on December 15.

The documentary is directed by two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, with executive producers Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple and Angus Wall.

Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com


Netflix dropped a 1-minute trailer on Twitter earlier this week, which sparked a mixed response.

While some people admired their "vulnerability" in the brief teaser, others weren't as impressed.

"I think everyone should boycott Harry and Meghan’s show on Netflix, out of respect for their privacy," one said, while another candidly said: "I am so over Harry and Meghan, and refuse to watch their documentary."

A third unamused – or rather, "traumatised" – critic was Piers Morgan .

The trailer features the British journalist and host's voice, saying of Markle, "she’s becoming a royal rockstar".

An already vocal critic of the pair, Morgan arguably helped promote their documentary , tweeting: "BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series. I’m traumatised by this exploitation."

