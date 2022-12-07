Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could BeAnthony DiMoro
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Related
Cops Are Fleeing New York City For Better Pay
Trevor Schakohl on December 9, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – According to data provided by the New York City Police Pension Fund, more officers left the NYPD between January 2022 and November 2022 than at any other time since 2002. Approximately 3,200 NYPD officers have retired or left the department in the first eleven months of this year, a record for the last 20 years. In their first five years on the force, approximately 1,225 officers resigned, exceeding resignations in 2021 and 2020 by nearly 40% and 257%, respectively. The wave of NYPD resignations comes as the department continues to The post Cops Are Fleeing New York City For Better Pay appeared first on Shore News Network.
Eric Adams rips bail release of perp who beat homeless man with bat
Mayor Eric Adams slammed a recent judicial decision that put a Manhattan man busted for a brutal caught-on-camera bat attack back on the street so quickly as the latest example of America’s legal system failing. “Every time we do our job as law enforcement in the city [as] administrators, we are seeing this revolving door – a catch, release, repeat system that is really playing out all across the country,” Adams told CNN’s Michael Smerconish on Saturday. Karim Azizi, 36, is accused of pulling a bat from his pants and swinging it at a 47-year-old man, who is homeless, sending the victim tumbling to...
Jabari Burrell charged in NYC triple murder of three female relatives
A Brooklyn man has been charged with the grisly triple murder of three female relatives in Queens. Jabari Burrell, 22, was arrested Friday on three counts of murder in the gruesome Nov. 18 slayings. He is accused of fatally stabbing Hyacinth Brown-Johnson, 65, her 47-year-old daughter, Latoya Gordon — who is the suspect’s aunt — and Brown-Johnson’s stepdaughter, Patrice Johnson, cops said. The Queens man had been awaiting extradition to the Big Apple after being apprehended in Virginia, cops and law enforcement sources said. Burrell previously waived his Miranda rights and gave cops specific details on how he killed each of his victims, including...
Parade in honor of late Yonkers PD Sgt. Frank Gualdino scheduled for Sunday
The parade will then make its way to the Yonkers Police Department Headquarters and the Yonkers Police Department First Precinct.
Gang clash leads to fatal stabbing on NYC street, NYPD says
A man was stabbed to death in a gang brawl on a South Ozone Park street, police said Friday. Police said Justin Shaw, 20, was walking near Lefferts and Rockaway Blvds. just before 3 p.m. Wednesday with a group of friends when they were confronted by another group. One of the suspects asked Shaw which gang he was loyal to and Shaw said he was with the Pay Bacc Crips. “We’re Mac Ballas,” one of ...
NYC teen student beaten during attempted stabbing in smackdown video
A disturbing video posted on Twitter shows a 14-year-old student being beaten by a band of angry youths in Queens. One of the attackers unsuccessfully tried to stab the helpless boy, cops said. The beatdown took place Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Thomson Avenue and 31st Street, police said. Previous 1 of 2 Next The 14-year-old was assaulted by five “unknown males” who punched him multiple times in the head and body, the NYPD said. One of the attackers flashed a knife and attempted to stab the victim, but miraculously, he was not cut, a department spokesperson said. The youth armed with the shank was wearing a backpack with shark teeth. Previous 1 of 2 Next The 14-year-old sustained bruising and small cuts to his ears and arms, police said. There are no arrests and “the investigation is ongoing,” the NYPD said. An NYC teacher source believes the brawl broke out outside a Department of Education building at 30-20 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City that houses three high schools: Bard Early College, High School of Applied Communication, and Academy of Finance and Enterprise.
66-year-old man violently attacked and slashed on NYC subway train in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 66-year-old man was slashed in the head and ear in an unprovoked attack aboard a New York City subway train in Manhattan on Thursday. Police said the incident happened at around 3:15 am on the southbound 6 train as it approached the 33rd Street and Park Avenue station. “A 66-year-old man was slashed in the head and ear by the suspect in an unprovoked attack,” police said. Detectives released a photo of the suspect captured on nearby surveillance video. No arrests have been made. The post 66-year-old man violently attacked and slashed on NYC subway train in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dominican teachers block NYC DOE staffer knocking at 11 pm for rent cash
Dominican teachers working in city schools were startled when a city Department of Education administrator knocked on the door to their Bronx duplex last week at 11 p.m. – apparently to round up rent payments, sources said. Teachers housed in the Pilgrim Avenue building identified the city employee as Daniel Calcaño, treasurer of ADASA, the Dominican-American Association of Supervisors and Administrators — a well-connected fraternal DOE group that offered to recruit bilingual teachers from Latin America to work with Spanish-speaking students. Calcaño, a former assistant principal working in a Bronx DOE office, had been collecting monthly payments of $1,350 to...
Murder victim’s family furious after Bragg prosecutor bids to free killer
A prosecutor for soft-on-crime Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is trying to help spring from prison a murderer he helped send away a decade ago – a move critics say is only possible in the Big Apple’s woke “Bizarro World.” David Drucker wrote a letter to Gov. Hochul’s Executive Clemency Bureau seeking leniency for rapper Trevell “G. Dep” Coleman, who is serving 15 years to life at upstate Fishkill Correctional Facility for the 1993 cold-blooded shooting death of John Henkel, 32. “Many defendants display remorse, but it is rarely clear how much they are sorry for their crime and how much they...
fox5ny.com
Man stabbed to death in NYC subway station
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a killing inside a Greenwich Village subway station. Police responded to a call of an unconscious man just after midnight Thursday in the West Fourth St. and Sixth Ave. station. Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive near the stairwell ramp area, off...
norwoodnews.org
Edenwald: 41-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot at Baychester Houses NYCHA Development
A murder investigation is underway by the NYPD after a 41-year-old man died following a fatal shooting in Edenwald, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 8, at around 8.09 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding an aided, unconscious man inside 1851 Schieffelin Place, Baychester Houses NYCHA complex. The residence falls under Police Service Area 8’s Edenwald satellite base, located at 1165 East 229th Street, which serves New York City Housing Authority developments.
Police: Suspect wanted for breaking into Kings Bay Y day camp, stealing $500
Authorities say the suspect entered the building after throwing a rock at a glass window during the middle of the night last Sunday.
Brooklyn man, 22, arrested for murdering 3 Queens women found near JFK Airport
A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of three Queens women, according to police. Jabari Burrell was arrested in Virginia and extradited to New York.
Four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say
Three shootings in Brooklyn and a stabbing in Queens left four people hurt in separate incidents overnight, police said. None of the bloodshed proved fatal. In the latest Brooklyn shooting, a 37-year-old man was shot in the stomach outside Gravesend Neck Road, near McDonald Avenue in Gravesend, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The shooter was an adult man, cops said. The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition. There were no arrests. Less than an hour earlier, at 1:50 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso following a dispute with another man along New York Avenue and...
Brooklyn man identified, charged with attempted bank robbery in White Plains
Authorities say Justin Panariello was looking for money to buy drugs when he attempted to rob the Bank of America at 206 Main St.
Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
Accused NYC murderer Sundance Oliver planned to shoot up precinct before surrender, prosecutors reveal
The career criminal accused in a multi-day crime spree that left two people dead in Brooklyn planned to shoot up a police precinct — before his pregnant girlfriend convinced him to turn himself in, prosecutors revealed Thursday. The disturbing revelations were made at Sundance Oliver’s arraignment at Brooklyn Criminal Court where the 28-year-old was ordered held without bail on a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, attempted gang assault and attempted robbery. Oliver, accused of killing two people and injuring an elderly, wheelchair-bound man in a Monday shooting spree, made the “spontaneous” confession to an officer the day after the killings,...
Double shooting in front of Brooklyn restaurant injures 2; suspect unknown
Authorities say two men were shot in Bushwick early Friday morning.
Bronx deli robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are searching for three suspects who robbed a Bronx deli at gunpoint Wednesday morning. According to police, the three suspects entered the deli at 1278 Morrison Avenue in the Bronx. Detectives with the 43rd Precinct said the suspects pulled a gun and assaulted two workers inside the business before stealing cash and property. The suspects fled the scene. No arrests have been made. The employees suffered minor injuries during the assault. The post Bronx deli robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD
BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
Comments / 0