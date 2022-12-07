ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

laprensatexas.com

Little Joe honors Fiesta Ballroom’s Johnny Trevino

La Prensa Texas was honored to be in Seguin, TX last night at the Fiesta Ballroom! Our very own Ramon Chapa Jr was asked by Little Joe Hernandez and the Trevino Family to be the KeyNote Speaker at this dance that was dedicated to Fiesta Ballroom Owner and Founder Johnny Trevino! Thank You to Sonya Chapa and State Senator Donna Campbell for the Texas Flag flown over the State Capital that Ramon presented to the Trevino Family on their behalf!
SEGUIN, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

San Antonio’s River Walk Ranked As One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World

When you think of the most beautiful sights in the world, your mind probably takes you to places like Paris, Rome, Las Vegas, or New York. While those are awesome places, the San Antonio River Walk is definitely part of the conversation. In fact, a recent study puts the River Walk on the top 20 list of the most beautiful sights in the world. Keep reading to find out where San Antonio landed on the list.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

Delicious Holiday Specials are Being Baked at this French Bakery Daily

Delicious Holiday Specials Now at French Bakery, Bakery Lorraine, Just Waiting for You to Stop In and Try. It’s the month of December and I wanted to share some new delicious holiday specials on the menu offerings from Bakery Lorraine that are sure to be the envy of every holiday party. Their specialty items include buche de noel, specialty apple pies, whiskey pecan pie and more. No masterpiece is made instantly, so their specialty desserts will require at least a 72 hour advance notice. Their delectable desserts are available for takeout to share with family and friends at home and you can check for availability and order online at https://www.bakerylorraine.com/custom-orders or you can call a location directly to place an order.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

A New Rooftop Bar Debuts Downtown

The new rooftop bar, 1 Watson, located atop the AC Hotel by Marriott, is now open. The venue held its VIP grand opening party on Thursday, Dec. 8, and will open to the public today, Dec. 9. Set 14 stories above the street, the bar offers views of San Fernando Cathedral and Main Plaza. Its menu features trendy craft cocktails, beer and wine, plus Southwestern bites.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Restaurants in San Antonio

San Antonio is known for its culture, diversity, and most importantly: food. If you’re a San Antonio local, or just somebody visiting for the weekend, we have you covered. Whether it’s La Fogata, Cappy’s, or Rebelle we’re here to let you know the best places to go in San Antonio. Here is a list of the 12 best restaurants in San Antonio, as well as some great options from the menu!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

San Antonio candle company makes prayer candles | Made in SA

SAN ANTONIO — Located on the west side of San Antonio since 1937, Reed Candle Company is proud to be keeping its roots in the city where it all started. “The company was actually started by Peter Reed in 1937, so the company is over 85 years -old. He was having problems finding votive candles," Reed Candle Company, Chief Operations Officer, Trey Sessions said. "He ended up buying two votive machines and started running it with his immediate family."
SAN ANTONIO, TX

