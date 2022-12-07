Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
laprensatexas.com
Little Joe honors Fiesta Ballroom’s Johnny Trevino
La Prensa Texas was honored to be in Seguin, TX last night at the Fiesta Ballroom! Our very own Ramon Chapa Jr was asked by Little Joe Hernandez and the Trevino Family to be the KeyNote Speaker at this dance that was dedicated to Fiesta Ballroom Owner and Founder Johnny Trevino! Thank You to Sonya Chapa and State Senator Donna Campbell for the Texas Flag flown over the State Capital that Ramon presented to the Trevino Family on their behalf!
San Antonio’s River Walk Ranked As One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World
When you think of the most beautiful sights in the world, your mind probably takes you to places like Paris, Rome, Las Vegas, or New York. While those are awesome places, the San Antonio River Walk is definitely part of the conversation. In fact, a recent study puts the River Walk on the top 20 list of the most beautiful sights in the world. Keep reading to find out where San Antonio landed on the list.
tpr.org
Fronteras: ‘Las Nuevas Tamaleras’ honors the tradition, triumphs, and comical failures of making tamales for the first time
The cast of Las Nuevas Tamaleras. From left to right: Alicia Mena, Sonia Rodriguez, Patricia Zamora, Kristina Keller, Ruby Nelda Perez. The holidays mark the season for tamaladas — a widespread Mexican tradition that brings together friends and family under one roof to make tamales. In a tamalada, each...
El Remedio's brick-and-mortar restaurant is finally open in San Antonio
The birria bosses are open for business.
Self-proclaimed San Antonio 'dad bar' Three Star Bar reopens after hiatus, ownership change
The bar has reopened with new leadership and plans for late night eats.
flicksandfood.com
Delicious Holiday Specials are Being Baked at this French Bakery Daily
Delicious Holiday Specials Now at French Bakery, Bakery Lorraine, Just Waiting for You to Stop In and Try. It’s the month of December and I wanted to share some new delicious holiday specials on the menu offerings from Bakery Lorraine that are sure to be the envy of every holiday party. Their specialty items include buche de noel, specialty apple pies, whiskey pecan pie and more. No masterpiece is made instantly, so their specialty desserts will require at least a 72 hour advance notice. Their delectable desserts are available for takeout to share with family and friends at home and you can check for availability and order online at https://www.bakerylorraine.com/custom-orders or you can call a location directly to place an order.
tpr.org
Holiday festivities continue downtown, some free parking on Tuesdays and Sundays
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. Holiday celebrations continue in downtown San Antonio well into January 2023. Events include shopping, ice skating, strolling by the...
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?
Amongst all the graves in the San Antonio Masonic Cemetery, one is very different from the others. A simple stone marks Sandra West's grave, but what is beneath the surface is bizarre. West, a socialite from Beverley Hills, was buried in a blue 1964 Ferrari.
KSAT 12
6 San Antonio-area displays make Yelp’s list for best places to see holiday lights in Texas
SAN ANTONIO – Yelp recently released a list of top places to see holiday lights in Texas and six of the 20 locations are located in San Antonio and the surrounding areas. Yelp identified businesses in categories like Local Flavor, Festivals, and Landmarks & Historical Buildings that had a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords.
Texas bakery ranked among best in the world for its brownies: report
Brownies are one of the gifts to the world that will continue giving until the sun decides not to shine anymore because if you're having a bad day, eating a freshly baked brownie will turn that frown upside in a snap.
Condé Nast names San Antonio one of the hottest U.S. travel destinations — based on its food
The travel magazine praised the Alamo City as 'the growing culinary destination in the Lone Star State.'
sanantoniomag.com
A New Rooftop Bar Debuts Downtown
The new rooftop bar, 1 Watson, located atop the AC Hotel by Marriott, is now open. The venue held its VIP grand opening party on Thursday, Dec. 8, and will open to the public today, Dec. 9. Set 14 stories above the street, the bar offers views of San Fernando Cathedral and Main Plaza. Its menu features trendy craft cocktails, beer and wine, plus Southwestern bites.
Longtime San Antonio Judge Sol Casseb III dies at age 74
And this week's top stories.
Batchelor Trial, Cannabis Decriminalization: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Crime and punishment played heavily in the San Antonio Current's most-read headlines this week.
KSAT 12
Laredo mom pulls up roots for the sake of her son with autism
SAN ANTONIO – A single mother from Laredo, Sandy Martinez, said she has “a knot her in stomach” but has no regrets about pulling up roots and moving to San Antonio to give her 23-year-old son, who has autism, a better chance in life. Martinez said she...
Texas’ best bakery can be found in this city: report
When it comes to baked goods, your tastebuds and wandering eyes might look to Europe for the best of the best, but there is something to say about bakeries across America when it comes to fulfilling your carb-filled urges.
thetexastasty.com
Best Restaurants in San Antonio
San Antonio is known for its culture, diversity, and most importantly: food. If you’re a San Antonio local, or just somebody visiting for the weekend, we have you covered. Whether it’s La Fogata, Cappy’s, or Rebelle we’re here to let you know the best places to go in San Antonio. Here is a list of the 12 best restaurants in San Antonio, as well as some great options from the menu!
KENS 5
San Antonio candle company makes prayer candles | Made in SA
SAN ANTONIO — Located on the west side of San Antonio since 1937, Reed Candle Company is proud to be keeping its roots in the city where it all started. “The company was actually started by Peter Reed in 1937, so the company is over 85 years -old. He was having problems finding votive candles," Reed Candle Company, Chief Operations Officer, Trey Sessions said. "He ended up buying two votive machines and started running it with his immediate family."
