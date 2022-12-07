Delicious Holiday Specials Now at French Bakery, Bakery Lorraine, Just Waiting for You to Stop In and Try. It’s the month of December and I wanted to share some new delicious holiday specials on the menu offerings from Bakery Lorraine that are sure to be the envy of every holiday party. Their specialty items include buche de noel, specialty apple pies, whiskey pecan pie and more. No masterpiece is made instantly, so their specialty desserts will require at least a 72 hour advance notice. Their delectable desserts are available for takeout to share with family and friends at home and you can check for availability and order online at https://www.bakerylorraine.com/custom-orders or you can call a location directly to place an order.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO