William “Cruz” Shaw III Will Make History As Bexar County’s First African American Male District Judge

coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court reverses judge who ordered entire DA's office off of murder case
By a 6-1 decision on Monday, the Colorado Supreme Court reversed a Gunnison County judge who took the extraordinary step of barring the entire district attorney's office from prosecuting a murder case. Chief Judge J. Steven Patrick in June granted the request of defendant Jorge Solis to remove the Seventh...
MilitaryTimes
Marine vet’s execution date set after 21 years on death row
Mississippi has set an execution date for an inmate who has been on death row for 21 years after his appeals and legal challenges were unsuccessful. In a Thursday ruling, the Mississippi Supreme Court granted a motion from the state in the case of Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Loden is to be put to death Dec. 14 at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible within 24 hours of that time.
Texas medical examiner killed by estranged husband in murder-suicide at office identified: reports
A man bypassed security at an employee entrance to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office in Dallas around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, when he shot his estranged wife and then fatally shot himself.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Executes Man for Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Her 7-Year-Old Son
A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in...
Gonzalo Lopez's escape from prison bus aided by staffing shortages and security lapses, TDCJ finds
For the first time, officials are offering a glimpse inside the prison bus that failed to keep inmate Gonzalo Lopez held before he managed to escape.
Man charged in Takeoff murder granted $5K by judge to hire private investigator to aid defense
The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff has asked and been granted $5,000 by the court to hire a private investigator to help prepare his defense. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with murder, said by police to be the...
Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh case allege motive for killing wife, son
South Carolina prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh was motivated by the possible exposure of his decade-long financial crimes in murdering his wife and son to buy himself time and sympathy.
Woman Pleads Guilty To Helping Conceal Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillén's Murder
Feds say Cecily Aguilar helped her late boyfriend, Aaron Robinson, conceal Vanessa Guillén's dismembered remains "in order to prevent Robinson from being charged with and prosecuted for any crime.”. A Texas woman accused of helping her boyfriend hide a Fort Hood soldier’s body has confessed in the case.
Del Valle High School Teacher Invited To The White House To Celebrate Student Made Ornaments
A little bit of El Paso is now at the White House this Christmas season!. 2,600 students nationwide were chosen to create handmade holiday ornaments that would be displayed on dozens of indoor and outdoor Christmas trees at the White House and of those 2,600 students, 13 were Del Valle High School Students PLUS the only students for the state of Texas!
