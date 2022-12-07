Is bullying a problem in the Liberty Hill Independent School District? If you ask City Council member Will Crossland and his wife, Amanda Crossland, that answer will be a definite yes. The Crosslands lost their son, Jaycee, a 15-year-old sophomore at Liberty Hill High School, to suicide in October after learning he had been bullied by his peers for coming out as gay just a couple of weeks prior.

2 DAYS AGO