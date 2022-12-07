Read full article on original website
lhindependent.com
Bullying: Does LHISD have a problem?
Is bullying a problem in the Liberty Hill Independent School District? If you ask City Council member Will Crossland and his wife, Amanda Crossland, that answer will be a definite yes. The Crosslands lost their son, Jaycee, a 15-year-old sophomore at Liberty Hill High School, to suicide in October after learning he had been bullied by his peers for coming out as gay just a couple of weeks prior.
thewestsidegazette.com
White Teacher Fired After Telling Students His Race Was ‘Superior’
DEFENDER NEWS SERVICE — A teacher in the Pflugerville Independent School District which is located in Austin, Texas, is no longer employed by the district after a video surfaced of him saying he believes white people are “the superior” race. In the video, the unidentified white middle...
Bailey Middle School student identified as teen who died from 'traumatic injury' on Nov. 23
AUSTIN, Texas — The 13-year-old that died in late November from a "traumatic injury" in South Austin was identified as a Bailey Middle School student. On Nov. 23 at 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive, a teenager died after having CPR performed on them in the street by medics from the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS).
Austin activist Shudde Fath passes away at 106 years old
Shudde Fath, an Austin woman who pushed for equal rights in Texas, passed away Friday morning at the age of 106, her daughter confirmed to KXAN.
kut.org
The City of Austin has a dilemma: What to do with 32 fighting roosters
At the Austin Animal Center, crowding is the normal order of things. People from all over the region bring stray cats and dogs to the city — even if they’re not supposed to — because of its “no kill” animal policy. But the center recently got an influx of a different kind, leaving staff and volunteers with a conundrum.
CBS Austin
Texas lawmakers hear testimony from law enforcement on fake temporary tags
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is cracking down on counterfeit tags on the roads. Starting on Friday, if you buy a car in Texas, it will come with a much more complex tag to prevent criminals from making fakes. Locally, Travis County constables have been working for years to...
Watson moved to Austin to run for mayor
Watson criticized Celia Israel for doing in 2021 what he did in 1996. As the Bulldog reported December 5th, in a video released December 2nd, mayoral candidate Kirk Watson said, “The truth is my opponent only moved into the city of Austin last year to run for mayor. The first vote she’ll cast in a mayor’s race in 20 years will be for herself.”
fox7austin.com
AFD investigating 'small fire' in Crockett High School restroom
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is investigating a ‘small fire’ at a South Austin high school. AFD reported the fire just after 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Crockett High School on Menchaca Road. The fire, which was extinguished, was found in one of the school's...
Why is the Chili’s at 45th and North Lamar famous online?
Here's what we know about the local legend.
Austin city manager gets roughly $38K raise, council not unanimous
In the final hours of Austin City Council's meeting Thursday night, it bumped City Manger Spencer Cronk's base salary to $388,190.40.
Pflugerville entertainment center Spare Time Texas expands offerings
Eight of Spare Time's 22 bowling lanes allow guests to project special patterns and effects onto the lane. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Spare Time Texas opened the Pflugerville entertainment center in 2015, two years after opening the original location in Temple. General Manager Stefan Cox said Spare Time owner Mike Emmon...
What’s the secret sauce behind P. Terry’s Texas growth?
As the local burger chain gears up for its 29th location, P. Terry's CEO Todd Coerver said the business is constantly working 14 months out to prep for new locations — with the Houston metro on the company's horizon.
Texas high school football state semifinals scores for Dec. 8-10
Semifinal games started on Thursday and conclude Saturday for Class 2A-6A, and the Class 1A 6-Man finals have been decided since last weekend.
Hays County District Attorney requests opinion from AG Ken Paxton on new marijuana ordinance
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau this week requested an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding a recently enacted San Marcos ordinance decriminalizing low-level marijuana offenses. Voters passed Proposition A back in November. The ordinance, which became effective on Nov. 17, called...
Does this Texas donut shop have some of the best donuts in the world? Food experts think so
DALLAS (KDAF) — The state of Texas has no shortage of incredible eateries from the juiciest steaks in the world to the best-smoked barbecue and the perfectly seasoned tacos to get your food fix on every day of the year, but there’s a donut shop that is in contention for the best in the world.
Austin is holding runoff elections for mayor and City Council. Why don’t people vote in these races?
Beto O’Rourke. Sure, you’ve heard of him. Greg Abbott? Duh. Herschel Walker. You’ve probably heard of him, too. (If you haven’t, here you are.) But what about Celia Israel? Ryan Alter? Linda Guerrero?. Walking out of a coffee shop in North Austin on Monday, Paige Henney...
Teen sisters in need of a forever family
AUSTIN, Texas — When biological parents aren't in the picture, having a strong sibling bond can help many children cope with the unpredictable journey of growing up in foster care. Sisters Kendra and Te'Asia are two peas in a pod who even enjoy wearing matching outfits. Kendra is the...
CBS Austin
'It's not safe' neighbors near FM 973 say road needs safety improvements
A deadly week on FM 973. This week there have been several crashes and at least two deaths on the road, one resulting in the death of a 20-year-old woman and putting a 17-year-old girl in the hospital. Neighbors that live off of FM 973, like Garwood Williams, describe the...
fox7austin.com
Austin City Council approves base rate charge increase for Austin Energy customers
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy customers will pay even more money on their electric bills each month. Austin City Council approved increasing the base rate charge on a 7 to 4 vote. This comes after customers already saw a $15 increase on their bill last month. Mayor Adler says the...
Low water levels at Lake Travis pose challenges for surrounding businesses
AUSTIN, Texas — Water levels at Lake Travis remain critically low as Central Texas continues dealing with a drought. Local businesses on and around Lake Travis are also starting to feel some of the effects that come with the drought. A year ago Lake Travis was more than 70%...
