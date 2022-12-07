ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lhindependent.com

Bullying: Does LHISD have a problem?

Is bullying a problem in the Liberty Hill Independent School District? If you ask City Council member Will Crossland and his wife, Amanda Crossland, that answer will be a definite yes. The Crosslands lost their son, Jaycee, a 15-year-old sophomore at Liberty Hill High School, to suicide in October after learning he had been bullied by his peers for coming out as gay just a couple of weeks prior.
thewestsidegazette.com

White Teacher Fired After Telling Students His Race Was ‘Superior’

DEFENDER NEWS SERVICE — A teacher in the Pflugerville Independent School District which is located in Austin, Texas, is no longer employed by the district after a video surfaced of him saying he believes white people are “the superior” race. In the video, the unidentified white middle...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Bailey Middle School student identified as teen who died from 'traumatic injury' on Nov. 23

AUSTIN, Texas — The 13-year-old that died in late November from a "traumatic injury" in South Austin was identified as a Bailey Middle School student. On Nov. 23 at 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive, a teenager died after having CPR performed on them in the street by medics from the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS).
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

The City of Austin has a dilemma: What to do with 32 fighting roosters

At the Austin Animal Center, crowding is the normal order of things. People from all over the region bring stray cats and dogs to the city — even if they’re not supposed to — because of its “no kill” animal policy. But the center recently got an influx of a different kind, leaving staff and volunteers with a conundrum.
AUSTIN, TX
The Austin Bulldog

Watson moved to Austin to run for mayor

Watson criticized Celia Israel for doing in 2021 what he did in 1996. As the Bulldog reported December 5th, in a video released December 2nd, mayoral candidate Kirk Watson said, “The truth is my opponent only moved into the city of Austin last year to run for mayor. The first vote she’ll cast in a mayor’s race in 20 years will be for herself.”
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

AFD investigating 'small fire' in Crockett High School restroom

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is investigating a ‘small fire’ at a South Austin high school. AFD reported the fire just after 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Crockett High School on Menchaca Road. The fire, which was extinguished, was found in one of the school's...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Teen sisters in need of a forever family

AUSTIN, Texas — When biological parents aren't in the picture, having a strong sibling bond can help many children cope with the unpredictable journey of growing up in foster care. Sisters Kendra and Te'Asia are two peas in a pod who even enjoy wearing matching outfits. Kendra is the...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy