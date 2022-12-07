ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, who were separated at birth, teamed up for season 34 of The Amazing Race not long after they first met and placed second on Wednesday's finale A year before competing on The Amazing Race, Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert were complete strangers living in different states. But when they both took DNA tests for different reasons, they made an astonishing discovery: they were identical twins who were separated at birth. Less than a year after they met for the first time at age...
This sweet 5-year-old decided to show his appreciation for his mom by making her a sandwich—out of leaves he found outside!. LeeAnn (@leeannmarie1311) is a parent and TikToker from Wisconsin who shares sweet and funny videos of her kids. LeeAnn’s 5-year-old is extremely sweet, but he might not have a future as a chef. In a hilarious video, LeeAnn shared the sandwich her 5-year-old made for her, which consisted of crackers, cheese, and leaves he found outside!
