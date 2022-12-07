Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, who were separated at birth, teamed up for season 34 of The Amazing Race not long after they first met and placed second on Wednesday's finale A year before competing on The Amazing Race, Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert were complete strangers living in different states. But when they both took DNA tests for different reasons, they made an astonishing discovery: they were identical twins who were separated at birth. Less than a year after they met for the first time at age...

1 DAY AGO