The NBA released its 2022 Christmas spot titled “A Nonstop NBA Christmas” in anticipation of the annual NBA on Christmas Day five-game slate. The new spot will debut during the NBA Finals rematch between the Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors game on Saturday, December 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET for the first night of the ABC primetime schedule, as well as starting today on the NBA App and all other @NBA social and digital platforms.

1 DAY AGO