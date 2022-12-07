ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks could bring back Dirk Nowitzki-era player?

One NBA player may soon gain the distinction of playing on the Dallas Mavericks with both Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Thursday that the Mavericks recently touched base with the Detroit Pistons on trade talks. In those trade talks, the name of veteran big man Nerlens Noel came up, Begley adds.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Update: Josh Christopher (foot) available for Rockets on Thursday

Houston Rockets guard Josh Christopher will play Thursday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Christopher was originally ruled out of action due to a left foot contusion. However, on the most updated injury report, he is listed as available and is currently warming up on the court.
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Larry Brown departing Memphis due to health issues

Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown is stepping down from his role as a special advisor to the head coach at Memphis due to ongoing health concerns, the team announced. The concerns aren't considered serious. "We wish coach Brown a speedy recovery," Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway said. "Having coach...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Steph Curry Reveals His All-Time Starting Five

Steph Curry is the latest NBA superstar to name his all-time "starting five" if he was able to build one. Curry revealed his all-time starting unit in an interview with Sports Illustrated. He included himself in the group, but did not feature any other current players. The rest of his...
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: NBA Releases ‘A Nonstop NBA Christmas Spot’ Hyping the Christmas Day Games

The NBA released its 2022 Christmas spot titled “A Nonstop NBA Christmas” in anticipation of the annual NBA on Christmas Day five-game slate. The new spot will debut during the NBA Finals rematch between the Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors game on Saturday, December 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET for the first night of the ABC primetime schedule, as well as starting today on the NBA App and all other @NBA social and digital platforms.

