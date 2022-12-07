Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Larry Brown leaving Penny Hardaway's coaching staff at Memphis due to health reasons
Memphis announced Friday that legendary coach Larry Brown is stepping away from his role as special adviser to Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway due to "ongoing health concerns." Brown first took a leave of absence from his role before the season due to what was described at the time as a "minor medical issue."
Sporting News
How long is Stephen Curry out? Ankle injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Warriors star
The Warriors are currently dealing with some injuries to their core. In addition to Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, Golden State was without Stephen Curry in its loss to Utah on Wednesday. It marked only the third game Curry has missed so far this season. Rest on the second night...
Mavericks could bring back Dirk Nowitzki-era player?
One NBA player may soon gain the distinction of playing on the Dallas Mavericks with both Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Thursday that the Mavericks recently touched base with the Detroit Pistons on trade talks. In those trade talks, the name of veteran big man Nerlens Noel came up, Begley adds.
numberfire.com
Update: Josh Christopher (foot) available for Rockets on Thursday
Houston Rockets guard Josh Christopher will play Thursday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Christopher was originally ruled out of action due to a left foot contusion. However, on the most updated injury report, he is listed as available and is currently warming up on the court.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 144-115 home win against the Dallas Mavericks
The Bulls made the most of Luka Doncic's absence and blew out the Mavs for their second straight win.
NBA
Not Many Rookies in NBA History Got to the Free Throw Line as Often as Paolo Banchero is This Year
ORLANDO - What’s clear through his first 19 NBA games is that Paolo Banchero has a knack for getting to the free throw line. One might argue it’s his biggest strength at this stage of his young career. This came in handy in the final moments of the...
theScore
Larry Brown departing Memphis due to health issues
Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown is stepping down from his role as a special advisor to the head coach at Memphis due to ongoing health concerns, the team announced. The concerns aren't considered serious. "We wish coach Brown a speedy recovery," Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway said. "Having coach...
Look: Steph Curry Reveals His All-Time Starting Five
Steph Curry is the latest NBA superstar to name his all-time "starting five" if he was able to build one. Curry revealed his all-time starting unit in an interview with Sports Illustrated. He included himself in the group, but did not feature any other current players. The rest of his...
Heat’s Bam Adebayo: ’I’m happy BG is coming home.’ Also, Lowry to miss first game of season
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was happy to wake up Thursday morning to the news of WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release.
NBA
Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy III on team's recent success | Pelicans Weekly Show
On the latest edition of Pelicans Weekly, team reporter Erin Summers chats with Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels and forward Trey Murphy III on their increased minutes and recent performance during New Orleans' win streak. Radio play-by-play announced Todd Graffagnini and Joe Cardosi also breakdown the Pelicans recent stretch of victories...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: NBA Releases ‘A Nonstop NBA Christmas Spot’ Hyping the Christmas Day Games
The NBA released its 2022 Christmas spot titled “A Nonstop NBA Christmas” in anticipation of the annual NBA on Christmas Day five-game slate. The new spot will debut during the NBA Finals rematch between the Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors game on Saturday, December 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET for the first night of the ABC primetime schedule, as well as starting today on the NBA App and all other @NBA social and digital platforms.
