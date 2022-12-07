ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Related
mesquite-news.com

Local community recommends stores for affordable holiday shopping

Stores offering good affordable gifts are perfect for college students during this busy holiday season, said students, locals and a Texas A&M University-San Antonio graduate during interviews on and off campus. Alumna Sarah Gold, who graduated from Texas A&M University-San Antonio in 2020 and now works as a second grade...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Q92

Only in San Antonio Will You Find a Big Red Drinking Santa

There are so many things that are just San Antonio such as waiting for a table at Mi Tierra for two hours, the best barbacoa and big red, and a dancing Elvis that could be found in Market Square, may he rest in peace. We might just have to add this one to the list. A mural popped up in downtown San Antonio depicted a Santa Clause enjoying a Big Red.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
visitsanantonio.com

Enjoy These Holiday Events in San Antonio This December

‘Tis the season to start planning your December itinerary. No matter what holiday you celebrate, San Antonio has no shortage of exciting experiences – from musical events to ballet performances, holiday lights, and more. Bring yourself, your friends, and your family to enjoy everything this highly walkable city offers...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Local teenager explains the importance of blood and plasma donation

SAN ANTONIO — A seven-year-old should not be getting sick with a new virus every three weeks. Yet, eight years ago, Isabella Robinson was going though exactly that. She suffered from strep throat, influenza, Rotavirus, and other illnesses constantly. Her Mother, Jennifer Robinson, said she saw few improvements from medications and said doctors started questioning if she gave her daughter medication at all.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Primarily Primates needs your used toys this holiday season

San Antonio – If you’re clearing out your child’s closet to make room for this year’s holiday gifts, you may consider donating some of those old toys to Primarily Primates. “They are relinquished from people who are trying to keep them as pets, or they’re seized...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Big Red Barn to open its doors for annual Country Christmas

(Seguin) — One of Seguin’s most favorite and cherished holiday traditions returns this weekend at the Big Red Barn. The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center will again be opening the doors of its barn for its two-night Country Christmas celebration. Not only will the property be strung...
SEGUIN, TX
KENS 5

San Antonio candle company makes prayer candles | Made in SA

SAN ANTONIO — Located on the west side of San Antonio since 1937, Reed Candle Company is proud to be keeping its roots in the city where it all started. “The company was actually started by Peter Reed in 1937, so the company is over 85 years -old. He was having problems finding votive candles," Reed Candle Company, Chief Operations Officer, Trey Sessions said. "He ended up buying two votive machines and started running it with his immediate family."
SAN ANTONIO, TX

