Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
mesquite-news.com
Local community recommends stores for affordable holiday shopping
Stores offering good affordable gifts are perfect for college students during this busy holiday season, said students, locals and a Texas A&M University-San Antonio graduate during interviews on and off campus. Alumna Sarah Gold, who graduated from Texas A&M University-San Antonio in 2020 and now works as a second grade...
San Antonio couple chases thieves driving stolen truck. How their vehicle was recovered in 15 minutes.
SAN ANTONIO — Thieves stole a locked truck from a north side apartment complex. The truck’s owners, Gary and Kyiah Mansfield, say they watched it happen and swiftly took action. The young couple shared with KENS 5 how they managed to get their car back within 15 minutes.
Only in San Antonio Will You Find a Big Red Drinking Santa
There are so many things that are just San Antonio such as waiting for a table at Mi Tierra for two hours, the best barbacoa and big red, and a dancing Elvis that could be found in Market Square, may he rest in peace. We might just have to add this one to the list. A mural popped up in downtown San Antonio depicted a Santa Clause enjoying a Big Red.
tpr.org
Holiday festivities continue downtown, some free parking on Tuesdays and Sundays
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. Holiday celebrations continue in downtown San Antonio well into January 2023. Events include shopping, ice skating, strolling by the...
KSAT 12
6 San Antonio-area displays make Yelp’s list for best places to see holiday lights in Texas
SAN ANTONIO – Yelp recently released a list of top places to see holiday lights in Texas and six of the 20 locations are located in San Antonio and the surrounding areas. Yelp identified businesses in categories like Local Flavor, Festivals, and Landmarks & Historical Buildings that had a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords.
visitsanantonio.com
Enjoy These Holiday Events in San Antonio This December
‘Tis the season to start planning your December itinerary. No matter what holiday you celebrate, San Antonio has no shortage of exciting experiences – from musical events to ballet performances, holiday lights, and more. Bring yourself, your friends, and your family to enjoy everything this highly walkable city offers...
Local teenager explains the importance of blood and plasma donation
SAN ANTONIO — A seven-year-old should not be getting sick with a new virus every three weeks. Yet, eight years ago, Isabella Robinson was going though exactly that. She suffered from strep throat, influenza, Rotavirus, and other illnesses constantly. Her Mother, Jennifer Robinson, said she saw few improvements from medications and said doctors started questioning if she gave her daughter medication at all.
KSAT 12
Body, burned vehicle found hidden in brush on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman’s body was found within brush near a burned vehicle on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to the 1400 block of IH-10 at IH-37 for a vehicle on fire. Officers found the vehicle off...
KSAT 12
Puppy stolen from South Side home leaves family desperate for answers
SAN ANTONIO – A southside family is asking for help finding their 8-week-old husky named Summer. Thursday morning was the last time the family saw their dog. Neighbors told them someone came and grabbed Summer and took off that day. “They saw somebody come pick her up through the...
San Antonio Current
This 1930 San Antonio home for sale has two wraparound porches and a handcrafted fireplace mantel
San Antonio's booming near-downtown Dignowity Hill has a new property listing — this one with dual wraparound porches plus multiple artisan interior touches. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath Victorian went on the market late last month for $975,000. Built in 1930, the home has been completely renovated and restored, according to...
San Antonio's El Remedio food truck empire opens first brick-and-mortar restaurant
The upcoming spot is less than a mile from USAA headquarters and occupies the old Gibby's Ice House location.
KSAT 12
Primarily Primates needs your used toys this holiday season
San Antonio – If you’re clearing out your child’s closet to make room for this year’s holiday gifts, you may consider donating some of those old toys to Primarily Primates. “They are relinquished from people who are trying to keep them as pets, or they’re seized...
seguintoday.com
Big Red Barn to open its doors for annual Country Christmas
(Seguin) — One of Seguin’s most favorite and cherished holiday traditions returns this weekend at the Big Red Barn. The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center will again be opening the doors of its barn for its two-night Country Christmas celebration. Not only will the property be strung...
PB&J sandwich shop takes concept to the next level | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — Many of us remember the days of packing a sack lunch with a tasty peanut butter and jelly sandwich inside. And one South Texas business wanted to re-create that nostalgia, but with his own personal twist. We visited PB&J with Tay on 5335 McCullough Avenue. "We're...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio mansion with Buddy the Elf and Grinch pics plus a koi pond re-listed with $300K price cut
A San Antonio mansion put on sale this summer and touted as the "crown jewel of Castle Hills" is back on the market, this time with its asking price scaled back to $1.7 million from $2 million. Befitting its posh price tag, the 5,300-square-foot Southern Colonial-style home includes features such...
KSAT 12
Several teens arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in NE Side neighborhood, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple drive-by shootings targeting the same home on the Northeast Side led to several juveniles arrested this week, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first alerted Friday, Dec. 2, to a KIA vehicle that was stolen and involved in a criminal incident...
KENS 5
San Antonio candle company makes prayer candles | Made in SA
SAN ANTONIO — Located on the west side of San Antonio since 1937, Reed Candle Company is proud to be keeping its roots in the city where it all started. “The company was actually started by Peter Reed in 1937, so the company is over 85 years -old. He was having problems finding votive candles," Reed Candle Company, Chief Operations Officer, Trey Sessions said. "He ended up buying two votive machines and started running it with his immediate family."
Texas’ best bakery can be found in this city: report
When it comes to baked goods, your tastebuds and wandering eyes might look to Europe for the best of the best, but there is something to say about bakeries across America when it comes to fulfilling your carb-filled urges.
Comments / 1