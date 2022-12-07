Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Man Accused Of Rapper TakeOff's Shooting Death Says He's Innocent
Patrick Xavier Clark is charged with opening fire at a Houston bowling alley, killing the rapper TakeOff. But Clark's attorney says her client is "being charged with something that he believes he’s innocent of.”. The man accused of a Halloween party shooting that left Migos rapper TakeOff dead says...
22-year-old faces weapons charges in connection with rapper Takeoff's murder
Officials said surveillance video and an anonymous witness tied Cameron Joshua to the scene. Still, no one has been charged with Takeoff's murder.
Blueface Arrested for Attempted Murder
Rapper and reality tv star Blueface was arrested today outside of Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles in Las Vegas according to eyewitnesses on the scene. Blueface and his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, were surrounded by a few officers in unmarked cars in what appears to be an undercover operation. Officers were issuing an arrest warrant for Johnathan Jamall Porter for charges that include felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm, and discharging a gun in a building, house, or vehicle.
International Business Times
2 Teen Boys Fatally Shot While Unloading Thanksgiving Groceries In Texas
Two teenage boys were fatally shot at an apartment complex in Houston, Texas, as they were unloading groceries for Thanksgiving. President Wynn, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene while Ben Taub, 17, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The shooting unfolded early morning Thursday outside...
thesource.com
Prosecutors Reveal Takeoff’s Suspected Murderer Was Planning to Flea to Mexico
Patrick Xavier Clark, the alleged murderer of Takeoff, was arrested on Friday. The arrest came after HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said investigators had a tough time finding witnesses willing to cooperate with the investigation. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, investigators heavily use video surveillance and cell phone video...
What Is Femicide? Here’s What Shanquella Robinson Killing Suspect Could Be Charged With
The arrest warrant says explicitly that Shanquella Robinson is the victim of “femicide.” But what is femicide? The post What Is Femicide? Here’s What Shanquella Robinson Killing Suspect Could Be Charged With appeared first on NewsOne.
travelnoire.com
Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition
Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
30 Women Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of Texas interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
A Texas woman found guilty of killing a pregnant woman to take her unborn child has been sentenced to death
A Texas woman convicted of killing a pregnant woman and then taking her unborn baby, who also died, has been sentenced to death, court records show.
The 7 women on death row in Texas
Only two women have been executed in Texas since 1863 — 7 more now await death.Photo byMaven Shark Media. Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.
FedEx driver told investigators 7-year-old girl was still alive after he hit her with van, documents say
The FedEx driver accused of killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas allegedly told investigators that she had been fine after he hit her with his truck, but panicked and killed her inside the vehicle. According to an arrest warrant released on Dec. 8, Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, told investigators he...
hotnewhiphop.com
Suspect In Takeoff’s Murder Case Is “Nervous” & Concerned”: Report
Patrick Xavier Clark’s attorney told a court that he claims he’s innocent. The shocking death of Takeoff is still felt throughout Hip Hop, but prosecutors believe they found his killer in Patrick Xavier Clark. Arrests have been made in connection to the untimely death of the Migos star, but Clark denies he’s responsible. It was in the wee morning hours of November 1 when Takeoff attended a private party at a Houston bowling alley. A verbal argument ensued and shots were fired, striking the beloved rapper in the head and back. It has been reported by investigators that Takeoff wasn’t involved in the disagreement.
Man arrested in connection with 'executions' of 4 people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing operation, authorities say
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killings of four Chinese nationals at a marijuana growing operation in Oklahoma, which investigators have described as "executions," officials said.
NBC News
Texas parents charged after 7-year-old foster son found dead in washing machine in July
A Texas couple have been arrested and charged four months after their 7-year-old foster son was found dead in a washing machine, the Harris County sheriff said Tuesday. Authorities charged Jemaine Thomas, 42, with capital murder and Tiffany Thomas, 35, with injury to a child by omission after police found their 7-year-old son, Troy Koehler, dead in a washing machine at the family's home in Spring, a census-designated place about 24 miles north of Houston, on July 28 after he had been reported missing, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
seventeen.com
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields
Content warning: This article contains reference to murder that some may find upsetting. Reader discretion is advised. Netflix released the third installment of the popular docuseries Crime Scene on November 29, and like the first season, The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, these crimes have never been solved. The three-episode limited series titled Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields tells the story of the victims whose bodies were dumped (and later found) in a desolate oil field along a 50-mile stretch of highway that runs from Houston, Texas, to the nearby beach town of Galveston. Since the early 1970s, mass numbers of bodies have been discovered in the region, resulting in the area being grimly nicknamed by locals as "The Killing Fields."
Athena Strand: FedEx driver admitted strangling 7-year-old after hitting her with van, says warrant
A FedEx driver admitted to kidnapping and strangling 7-year-old Athena Strand after he hit the child with his van as he made a delivery at her Texas home, according to a newly released arrest warrant.Tanner Horner told investigators that although Athena was not badly hurt when he backed into her, he panicked and grabbed her as he was afraid she would tell her father what had happened, according to the warrant, which was obtained by The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.Mr Horner is accused of murdering the child on 30 November, while her body was recovered on 2 December from a...
MySanAntonio
Suspect in Vanessa Guillén’s killing pleads guilty
The former girlfriend of the man accused of killing Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén in 2020 pleaded guilty Tuesday on charges connected with the murder — closing a chapter in a saga that ignited a push to reform how the military handles sexual harassment within its ranks. Cecily Ann...
Woman Pleads Guilty To Helping Conceal Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillén's Murder
Feds say Cecily Aguilar helped her late boyfriend, Aaron Robinson, conceal Vanessa Guillén's dismembered remains "in order to prevent Robinson from being charged with and prosecuted for any crime.”. A Texas woman accused of helping her boyfriend hide a Fort Hood soldier’s body has confessed in the case.
Manhunt Ends for Suspect in Texas Thanksgiving Dinner Killings
Police said the suspect, a 38-year-old man, faces counts of capital murder and aggravated assault, but didn't disclose his identity yet.
Athena Strand: FedEx driver was delivering 7-year-old’s Christmas present when he allegedly abducted and killed her
The FedEx driver who allegedly kidnapped and murdered 7-year-old Anthea Strand had just delivered her Christmas present when he abducted her, according to her mother.Tanner Horner, 31, told officials that he grabbed the child after hitting her with his van outside her father’s home in Texas, according to a warrant.He then admitted to strangling her with his bare hands in the back of the van so that she would not tell her father what had happened, the warrant states.Athena’s grieving mother, Maitlyn Gandy, said that she had sent her daughter Barbie dolls from the “You Can Be Anything” collection...
Comments / 0