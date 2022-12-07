ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Mix 97.9 FM

San Antonio’s River Walk Ranked As One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World

When you think of the most beautiful sights in the world, your mind probably takes you to places like Paris, Rome, Las Vegas, or New York. While those are awesome places, the San Antonio River Walk is definitely part of the conversation. In fact, a recent study puts the River Walk on the top 20 list of the most beautiful sights in the world. Keep reading to find out where San Antonio landed on the list.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap Dallas

New marketplace development will transform historic Texas Hill Country site

Changes are ahead for a beloved Hill Country town's historic downtown, with a new 2.5-acre mixed-use development set to transform and repurpose the former New Braunfels Producers Co-Op.Slated to open in 2024, the new Co-Op Marketplace will feature a biergarten, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, retail, and park space with a stage for live music.According to a release, the site transformation is the brainchild of New Braunfels-area entrepreneurs and business owners. The late, notable New Braunfels businessman Ron Snider was one of the entrepreneurs behind the Co-Op Marketplace idea, working in tandem with his business partners, attorney Mike Myers and real...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
saheron.com

Alazan Courts, Cattleman Square Lofts among 14 projects set to receive $44M in San Antonio bond funding

San Antonio is about to get one of its largest cash infusions for affordable housing in recent memory. The city is preparing to disburse nearly $44 million to housing developers and landlords for the production of 686 apartments, the repair of another 1,775 units, and the construction of 71 single-family homes, the City Council heard in a briefing Nov. 30.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

So it begins: Mountain cedar season returns to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It’s here! Friday morning brought our first recording of mountain cedar to the pollen count this season. So perhaps your eyes are feeling a bit itchy? Maybe your throat is sore? Sinuses stuffed up?. No matter how you feel it, many of us will battle...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Primarily Primates needs your used toys this holiday season

San Antonio – If you’re clearing out your child’s closet to make room for this year’s holiday gifts, you may consider donating some of those old toys to Primarily Primates. “They are relinquished from people who are trying to keep them as pets, or they’re seized...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

VIA Operators among Highest Paid in Nation

VIA bus operators are the highest earning in Texas and among the highest paid in the nation, when normalized for cost of living—an investment in the people who keep San Antonio moving, the agency’s CEO says. New VIA bus operators out-earned operators from Austin, Dallas, and Houston in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mesquite-news.com

Breaking: A&M-San Antonio announces interim president

The Texas A&M University System announced that Linda Schott will serve as interim president following the departure of current president Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson. According to an official news release by A&M University, Schott is a native of San Antonio who previously served as president at the University of Maine at Presque Isle from 2012 to 2016, and Southern Oregon University from 2016-2021.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

A New Rooftop Bar Debuts Downtown

The new rooftop bar, 1 Watson, located atop the AC Hotel by Marriott, is now open. The venue held its VIP grand opening party on Thursday, Dec. 8, and will open to the public today, Dec. 9. Set 14 stories above the street, the bar offers views of San Fernando Cathedral and Main Plaza. Its menu features trendy craft cocktails, beer and wine, plus Southwestern bites.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

