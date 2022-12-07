Read full article on original website
San Antonio’s River Walk Ranked As One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World
When you think of the most beautiful sights in the world, your mind probably takes you to places like Paris, Rome, Las Vegas, or New York. While those are awesome places, the San Antonio River Walk is definitely part of the conversation. In fact, a recent study puts the River Walk on the top 20 list of the most beautiful sights in the world. Keep reading to find out where San Antonio landed on the list.
San Antonio plans $11M improvements to Tower of Americas in 2023
San Antonio is going to show the Tower of Americas some care.
KSAT 12
North New Braunfels Phase 1 Project impacts neighborhood, residents want progress
SAN ANTONIO – The North New Braunfels Phase 1 Project on the East Side promises to improve bridges, sidewalks and streets, but people are ready to see that promise fulfilled. Dips, cracks and incomplete work describe the current condition of the street area. Oscar Castro lives in a different...
New marketplace development will transform historic Texas Hill Country site
Changes are ahead for a beloved Hill Country town's historic downtown, with a new 2.5-acre mixed-use development set to transform and repurpose the former New Braunfels Producers Co-Op.Slated to open in 2024, the new Co-Op Marketplace will feature a biergarten, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, retail, and park space with a stage for live music.According to a release, the site transformation is the brainchild of New Braunfels-area entrepreneurs and business owners. The late, notable New Braunfels businessman Ron Snider was one of the entrepreneurs behind the Co-Op Marketplace idea, working in tandem with his business partners, attorney Mike Myers and real...
KSAT 12
6 San Antonio-area displays make Yelp’s list for best places to see holiday lights in Texas
SAN ANTONIO – Yelp recently released a list of top places to see holiday lights in Texas and six of the 20 locations are located in San Antonio and the surrounding areas. Yelp identified businesses in categories like Local Flavor, Festivals, and Landmarks & Historical Buildings that had a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords.
Texas’ best bakery can be found in this city: report
When it comes to baked goods, your tastebuds and wandering eyes might look to Europe for the best of the best, but there is something to say about bakeries across America when it comes to fulfilling your carb-filled urges.
saheron.com
Alazan Courts, Cattleman Square Lofts among 14 projects set to receive $44M in San Antonio bond funding
San Antonio is about to get one of its largest cash infusions for affordable housing in recent memory. The city is preparing to disburse nearly $44 million to housing developers and landlords for the production of 686 apartments, the repair of another 1,775 units, and the construction of 71 single-family homes, the City Council heard in a briefing Nov. 30.
KSAT 12
So it begins: Mountain cedar season returns to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – It’s here! Friday morning brought our first recording of mountain cedar to the pollen count this season. So perhaps your eyes are feeling a bit itchy? Maybe your throat is sore? Sinuses stuffed up?. No matter how you feel it, many of us will battle...
Metro Health investigates tuberculosis link at San Antonio high schools
Is tuberculosis contagious?
KSAT 12
Primarily Primates needs your used toys this holiday season
San Antonio – If you’re clearing out your child’s closet to make room for this year’s holiday gifts, you may consider donating some of those old toys to Primarily Primates. “They are relinquished from people who are trying to keep them as pets, or they’re seized...
saobserver.com
VIA Operators among Highest Paid in Nation
VIA bus operators are the highest earning in Texas and among the highest paid in the nation, when normalized for cost of living—an investment in the people who keep San Antonio moving, the agency’s CEO says. New VIA bus operators out-earned operators from Austin, Dallas, and Houston in...
mesquite-news.com
Breaking: A&M-San Antonio announces interim president
The Texas A&M University System announced that Linda Schott will serve as interim president following the departure of current president Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson. According to an official news release by A&M University, Schott is a native of San Antonio who previously served as president at the University of Maine at Presque Isle from 2012 to 2016, and Southern Oregon University from 2016-2021.
sanantoniomag.com
A New Rooftop Bar Debuts Downtown
The new rooftop bar, 1 Watson, located atop the AC Hotel by Marriott, is now open. The venue held its VIP grand opening party on Thursday, Dec. 8, and will open to the public today, Dec. 9. Set 14 stories above the street, the bar offers views of San Fernando Cathedral and Main Plaza. Its menu features trendy craft cocktails, beer and wine, plus Southwestern bites.
'I basically have to start over' | Students left reeling after Quest College abruptly closes
SAN ANTONIO — A college closure has left students scrambling. Several layoffs put Quest College in the spotlight last week as students shared their concerns. Now, the school has shut down. Recent statistics show a few hundred students were enrolled at Quest College. About 90% were women attempting to...
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
San Antonio-area Mi Casa Tamales will close, rebrand after 15 years in business
In an online post, the restaurant said it will retain the same ownership but reopen after rebranding and remodeling.
KSAT 12
Laredo mom pulls up roots for the sake of her son with autism
SAN ANTONIO – A single mother from Laredo, Sandy Martinez, said she has “a knot her in stomach” but has no regrets about pulling up roots and moving to San Antonio to give her 23-year-old son, who has autism, a better chance in life. Martinez said she...
San Antonio business behind Whataburger signs sold to Ohio company
The company has also made signs for H-E-B.
KSAT 12
Archaeologists digging into Alamo’s past to find what lies below the surface of a vital part of mission
SAN ANTONIO – An archaeological dig is underway at the Alamo, and the excavation of part of the plaza started on Thursday. This is part of a $400 million public-private makeover of Alamo Plaza. The Alamo Trust, Inc. Archaeology, the City of San Antonio and the Texas Historical Commission...
Body of missing former University of Houston student found in Canyon Lake
Aamir Ali went missing while he was on a camping trip at Canyon Lake with friends over the weekend.
