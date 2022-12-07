ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Multi-tasking Ben Dupree is a modern-day renaissance man

He operates a successful deer processing business; he is a garbage man; he teaches concealed firearms classes; he is a farmer who sells his produce; he is an award-winning author; he is pastor of his church. And he does all this while being blind. Yes, you read it right; Ben Dupree is functionally blind.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – December 9, 2022

Service: Saturday, December 17 at 10 am at Calvary Baptist Church, located at 312 LA-3191 in Natchitoches. Service:Saturday, December 10 at 1 pm at Southern Funeral Home. Service: Saturday, December 10 at 10 am at Warren Meadows Funeral Home Chapel. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

Lighted Boat Parade in Natchitoches ready to start

NACHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Christmas Festival of Lights is approaching, and so is the Lighted Boat Parade. The Lighted Boat Parade is one of the most anticipated events of the Christmas Festival; it starts on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. When the sun goes down, the Parade Boat will make its way downtown along the Cane River for guests to enjoy.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Evangelist, published author to speak at Winter Tea

Natchitoches native, Evangelist, and published author Loretta Davis will be a guest speaker at the 2nd Annual Winter Tea hosted by the Natchitoches Coalition on Homelessness on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2-6 pm at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 1116 Amulet St. Minister Davis is a certified...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Pineville’s Christmas parade rolls down Main Street

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Hundreds of people lined Main Street in Pineville Friday night for the city’s Christmas parade. This year, the parade had over 150 entries and was one of the largest in the city’s history. The Grand Marshal of the parade was Pineville native State Representative...
PINEVILLE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NSU calendar for Dec. 11-17

Dec. 4 – Jan. 8 – Registration for spring semester via NSUConnect. Dec. 14-15 – Fall Commencement Exercises, Prather Coliseum, 10 a.m., 2 p.m. Dec. 15 – ROTC commissioning ceremony, Friedman Student Union Ballroom, 12:30 p.m. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

The Great Christmas Festival Lie

There are numerous childhood memories woven into the holiday fabric of the Natchitoches Christmas Festival. Whether it was marching with my Weaver Elementary French class in the long forgotten Children’s Parade, turning blue in the thirty degree weather or drinking a thermos of hot chocolate and eating homemade sandwiches with my siblings, it was always pure Christmas magic.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
CBS 42

Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish

CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria couple was recently arrested in Natchitoches Parish in connection with a road rage incident on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a driver reported that while he was traveling north on 1-49, north of Chopin, another driver, in a white sports utility vehicle, pulled along side his vehicle, rolled down their window and pointed a handgun at the complainant. The complainant said his family was in the car with him, including his 1-year-old child.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

AFD responds to Lee Street fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning around 4:45 a.m. at 2611 Lee Street. AFD said they found a fully-engulfed structure fire. The fire was extinguished and units wrapped up at the scene around 7 a.m.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KTBS

Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash

MINDEN, La. -- A Coushatta man died early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Webster Parish. Troopers said Paul Born, 57, was driving his 2023 Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 371 when he left the road, hit an embankment, went through a creek and a struck a tree.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

3 Texas Men Who Are Members of Southern University Human Jukebox Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 in Louisiana

3 Texas Men Who Are Members of Southern University Human Jukebox Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 in Louisiana. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, that on December 6, 2022, soon after 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 north of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Tyran Williams, 19, of Dallas, Texas, Dylan Young, 21, of Dallas, Texas, and Broderick Moore, 19, of Cedar Hill, Texas, were killed in the crash.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
klax-tv.com

Walker Automotive is expanding into Pineville

Walker Automotive is expanding into Pineville on 28 East. They recently purchased the building that Bug Blasters had occupied since 1994. The City of Pineville says they are looking forward to having this business in Pineville that has been in Central Louisiana for over 100 years.
PINEVILLE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Mayor announces appointment of Jay D. Oliphant Jr. as new Director of Public Safety

The City of Natchitoches and Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. held a press conference on Dec. 6 to address public safety efforts in the Natchitoches community. As part of these efforts, Williams proposed an administrative restructuring, appointing retired Louisiana State Police Deputy Superintendent of Patrol Jay D. Oliphant Jr., for the City Council’s approval, as the new director of public safety. Police Chief Nikeo Collins and Fire Chief John Wynn will work alongside/report to Oliphant.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
klax-tv.com

Chamber of Commerce Names Small Business Person of the Year at Annual Meeting

The Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce had their annual meeting today. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey tells us what they presented and who they honored. “The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting where they touted their accomplishments for the year. They also named their small business person of the year and inducted an individual into their hall of fame.”
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KSLA

Fatal crash claims life of Coushatta man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a man is dead after a one-vehicle crash that happened just before 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 371, just north of La. Highway 531. Officials say Paul Born, 57, was driving a 2023 Chevrolet...
COUSHATTA, LA

