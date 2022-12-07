Read full article on original website
The Many Tigers Are The 2022 Division III Nonselect State ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
Homer and Many Heading To State ChampionshipsUnder The Radar NWLAHomer, LA
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNatchitoches, LA
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
Multi-tasking Ben Dupree is a modern-day renaissance man
He operates a successful deer processing business; he is a garbage man; he teaches concealed firearms classes; he is a farmer who sells his produce; he is an award-winning author; he is pastor of his church. And he does all this while being blind. Yes, you read it right; Ben Dupree is functionally blind.
Notice of Death – December 9, 2022
Service: Saturday, December 17 at 10 am at Calvary Baptist Church, located at 312 LA-3191 in Natchitoches. Service:Saturday, December 10 at 1 pm at Southern Funeral Home. Service: Saturday, December 10 at 10 am at Warren Meadows Funeral Home Chapel. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and...
Lighted Boat Parade in Natchitoches ready to start
NACHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Christmas Festival of Lights is approaching, and so is the Lighted Boat Parade. The Lighted Boat Parade is one of the most anticipated events of the Christmas Festival; it starts on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. When the sun goes down, the Parade Boat will make its way downtown along the Cane River for guests to enjoy.
Evangelist, published author to speak at Winter Tea
Natchitoches native, Evangelist, and published author Loretta Davis will be a guest speaker at the 2nd Annual Winter Tea hosted by the Natchitoches Coalition on Homelessness on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2-6 pm at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 1116 Amulet St. Minister Davis is a certified...
Pineville’s Christmas parade rolls down Main Street
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Hundreds of people lined Main Street in Pineville Friday night for the city’s Christmas parade. This year, the parade had over 150 entries and was one of the largest in the city’s history. The Grand Marshal of the parade was Pineville native State Representative...
NSU calendar for Dec. 11-17
Dec. 4 – Jan. 8 – Registration for spring semester via NSUConnect. Dec. 14-15 – Fall Commencement Exercises, Prather Coliseum, 10 a.m., 2 p.m. Dec. 15 – ROTC commissioning ceremony, Friedman Student Union Ballroom, 12:30 p.m. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
8-year-old boy wows the crowd with vocal talent at Christmas festival
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - This 3rd grade boy has done it again; he’s blown the crowd away with yet another spectacular performance, singing “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway. Zander Smith, 8, performed in front of a crowd at the Coushatta Christmas Festival on Dec. 8, and wowed...
The Great Christmas Festival Lie
There are numerous childhood memories woven into the holiday fabric of the Natchitoches Christmas Festival. Whether it was marching with my Weaver Elementary French class in the long forgotten Children’s Parade, turning blue in the thirty degree weather or drinking a thermos of hot chocolate and eating homemade sandwiches with my siblings, it was always pure Christmas magic.
Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish
CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria couple was recently arrested in Natchitoches Parish in connection with a road rage incident on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a driver reported that while he was traveling north on 1-49, north of Chopin, another driver, in a white sports utility vehicle, pulled along side his vehicle, rolled down their window and pointed a handgun at the complainant. The complainant said his family was in the car with him, including his 1-year-old child.
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
AFD responds to Lee Street fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning around 4:45 a.m. at 2611 Lee Street. AFD said they found a fully-engulfed structure fire. The fire was extinguished and units wrapped up at the scene around 7 a.m.
Three members of SU's Human Jukebox struck, killed by 18-wheeler while changing tire
BATON ROUGE - Three Southern University students and members of the Human Jukebox died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday night. They were outside of a broken-down vehicle when they were struck. Dylan Young, Brody Moore and Tyran Williams died in the wreck while on their way home to...
Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash
MINDEN, La. -- A Coushatta man died early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Webster Parish. Troopers said Paul Born, 57, was driving his 2023 Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 371 when he left the road, hit an embankment, went through a creek and a struck a tree.
3 Texas Men Who Are Members of Southern University Human Jukebox Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 in Louisiana
3 Texas Men Who Are Members of Southern University Human Jukebox Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 in Louisiana. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, that on December 6, 2022, soon after 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 north of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Tyran Williams, 19, of Dallas, Texas, Dylan Young, 21, of Dallas, Texas, and Broderick Moore, 19, of Cedar Hill, Texas, were killed in the crash.
Walker Automotive is expanding into Pineville
Walker Automotive is expanding into Pineville on 28 East. They recently purchased the building that Bug Blasters had occupied since 1994. The City of Pineville says they are looking forward to having this business in Pineville that has been in Central Louisiana for over 100 years.
Mayor announces appointment of Jay D. Oliphant Jr. as new Director of Public Safety
The City of Natchitoches and Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. held a press conference on Dec. 6 to address public safety efforts in the Natchitoches community. As part of these efforts, Williams proposed an administrative restructuring, appointing retired Louisiana State Police Deputy Superintendent of Patrol Jay D. Oliphant Jr., for the City Council’s approval, as the new director of public safety. Police Chief Nikeo Collins and Fire Chief John Wynn will work alongside/report to Oliphant.
Chamber of Commerce Names Small Business Person of the Year at Annual Meeting
The Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce had their annual meeting today. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey tells us what they presented and who they honored. “The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting where they touted their accomplishments for the year. They also named their small business person of the year and inducted an individual into their hall of fame.”
Fatal crash claims life of Coushatta man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a man is dead after a one-vehicle crash that happened just before 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 371, just north of La. Highway 531. Officials say Paul Born, 57, was driving a 2023 Chevrolet...
Former Mayor Jacques Roy takes the reins again in Alexandria, which has struggled recently
During three terms as mayor beginning in 2006, Jacques Roy won so much notice as the young, dynamic leader of Alexandria that supporters envisioned him winning election to statewide office one day. Instead, after an acrimonious third term, Roy didn’t seek reelection in 2018. But he came out of...
