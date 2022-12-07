Stay up-to-date on climate news in South Florida by signing up for our newsletter

Climate change is already affecting South Floridians’ lives. Those of us who live here understand the everyday challenges posed by flooded streets, rising insurance rates, hotter days and warmer nights.

But it can be overwhelming — not to say, depressing — to read story after story about melting ice caps and inconclusive climate conferences. And it’s rarely clear what the latest scientific studies or international proclamations will mean, in practical terms, for us here in South Florida.

The ripple effects of rising seas and increasing temperatures are broad and complex, and that’s why the Miami Herald is launching Stemming the Tide, a weekly climate-focused newsletter that will help you understand how your community is staying afloat in our warming world. Some of what you can expect:

The latest reporting from our growing climate team and other newsrooms we’ve partnered with across the state in the Florida Climate Reporting Network.

Stories about the political and business leaders, researchers and activists shaping local climate policy.

Stories about the unequal impact climate change is having on South Floridians’ health and finances.

Stories about adaptation and carbon-cutting solutions, from local climate startups to city resilience bonds to the federally funded infrastructure projects that may reshape our coastline.

Direct access to our climate team so you can stay in touch with questions, feedback and news tips.

Tips on what you can do to make a difference, including looks at emerging technology.

Coverage of key national and global climate issues, including perspective on how they might, or might not, impact South Florida.

Just fill out the form below to get Stemming the Tide delivered to your inbox every Wednesday afternoon.

This climate report is funded in part by a collaboration of private donors, Florida International University and the Knight Foundation. The Miami Herald retains editorial control of all content.

Loading…