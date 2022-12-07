“It felt like an Atlético Madrid match. It made me feel at home,” said Antoine Griezmann after France’s semi-final triumph over Belgium at the 2018 World Cup. That 1-0 win against perhaps the most potent attacking team at the tournament – who were fresh from their thrilling quarter-final win over Brazil – summed up France under Didier Deschamps. The team that would go on to become world champions resembled an international version of Diego Simeone’s famously combative Atlético team: conservative and rigid but also boasting supreme quality in forward areas. It is a blueprint that Gareth Southgate has used to achieve England’s recent success.

2 DAYS AGO