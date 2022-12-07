Read full article on original website
Related
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
SB Nation
All 8 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all
We are past the most exciting group play stage in World Cup history. We are also through the round of 16. With just eight teams left standing, we now have a much better view of how each squad looks in advance of the World Cup Quarter-finals. Has our thinking changed?
Pelé sends message of support to Neymar after World Cup exit
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé congratulated Neymar for matching his national team scoring record on Friday, and then commiserated with the player for his World Cup exit. Pelé, who has been hospitalized while being treated for a respiratory infection, posted his message on Instagram after...
Neymar ties Pelé's record but loses again at World Cup
Neymar has moved into a tie with Pelé as Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
WSLS
Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals
AL RAYYAN – Neymar is again going home without a World Cup title. Luka Modric's quest continues unabated. Modric converted one of the penalties as Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Neymar equals Pele's 'official' Brazil scoring record
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Neymar has equalled Brazil legend Pele's 'official' goalscoring record of 77 for the men's national team...
Washington Examiner
World Cup 2022: US soccer journalist harassed in Qatar for wearing rainbow T-shirt dies suddenly
Grant Wahl, a U.S. reporter covering the World Cup in Qatar who was harassed while wearing a rainbow shirt, has died suddenly, U.S. Soccer announced Friday. He died in Doha, Qatar, while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal for reasons that are not yet clear, but his brother explained on Instagram that Wahl was healthy and speculated he may have fallen victim to foul play.
Sports Journalist Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar While Covering World Cup
Journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar while covering the World Cup, U.S. Soccer shared in a statement on Dec. 9. The sports writer died after collapsing at the Argentina-Netherlands...
Brazil knocked out of 2022 World Cup
Brazil lose a penalty shootout against Croatia to get knocked out of 2022 World Cup.
World Cup 2022: Group stage fixtures, draw, schedule, kick-off times
The complete fixture list for the 2022 World Cup, to be held in Qatar beginning in November.
England v France: the battle of the World Cup’s leading pragmatists
“It felt like an Atlético Madrid match. It made me feel at home,” said Antoine Griezmann after France’s semi-final triumph over Belgium at the 2018 World Cup. That 1-0 win against perhaps the most potent attacking team at the tournament – who were fresh from their thrilling quarter-final win over Brazil – summed up France under Didier Deschamps. The team that would go on to become world champions resembled an international version of Diego Simeone’s famously combative Atlético team: conservative and rigid but also boasting supreme quality in forward areas. It is a blueprint that Gareth Southgate has used to achieve England’s recent success.
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 0