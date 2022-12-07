Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Many Tigers Are The 2022 Division III Nonselect State ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
Homer and Many Heading To State ChampionshipsUnder The Radar NWLAHomer, LA
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNatchitoches, LA
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Three honored with CAPA Hall of Fame induction
The Mrs. H.D. Dear Sr. and Alice E. D. Dear School of Creative and Performing Arts at Northwestern State University honored three individuals with induction into the CAPA Hall of Fame Dec. 7. Honored were long-time School of Creative Performing Arts Administrative Assistant Ladell Conley, Executive Director of the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts Dr. Steve Horton and the late Phil Kidd, a member of the Department of Theatre and Dance faculty.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BOM is a Title Sponsor of the Bethlehem Bash on the Cane
BOM is a Title Sponsor of the Bethlehem Bash on the Cane, a Christmas collaboration benefitting the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Church and St. Mary’s Catholic School. There are three events as a part of this program including a children’s event on December 20 (ADVENTure to the Manger in conjunction with the Live Nativity at St. Mary’s Catholic School 6-8 pm), a teen event on January 4 (The Avengers of the Holy Innocents 7-9 pm), and an adult event on January 7 (A Taste of Petit Noel on 7-10 pm at the Knights of Columbus). Pictured left to right: Father Derek Ducote, BOM’s Claire Mayeaux, and Blaise LaCour, Father Irion St. Romain, and BOM’s Carrie Hough. For more information on any of these events, please contact Lisa Guillet, Director of Development, at 471-0902.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Marthaville Hawk Hall of Fame inductees
Inducted into the Hawk Hall of Fame at Marthaville school on Thursday night were, from left to right, Robert Gentry, honored for his contributions and promotion of Marthaville through the past 50 years, and his wife Laurie; Jacque Reed Horton and Cathy Reed Seymour, accepting on behalf of their late father Dr . Hoyt Reed, former Marthaville principal/coach and later Superintendent of Schools in Natchitoches Parish; Debra “Debo” Mitchell, 1978 Miss Marthaville High School and 34 year faculty member in Marthaville Schools; Lynn Clary LaCaze, teacher/coach at Marthaville for over 30 years; Rose LaCaze and Stanley Davis, children of honoree the late Jess Davis, who served Marthaville schools in various capacities for many years; and Mattie Townsend (and her husband Floyd). Mattie served Marthaville schools for 30 years as cafeteria manager. Also included is Philip Strahan, master of ceremonies, who attended Marthaville schools for many years.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Multi-tasking Ben Dupree is a modern-day renaissance man
He operates a successful deer processing business; he is a garbage man; he teaches concealed firearms classes; he is a farmer who sells his produce; he is an award-winning author; he is pastor of his church. And he does all this while being blind. Yes, you read it right; Ben Dupree is functionally blind.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Kiwanis Learns More About NEDA
The Kiwanis Club of Natchitoches invited Laura Lyles, President of the Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce to speak on Dec. 1. Lyles gave an update on the chamber, but focused primarily on the Natchitoches Economic Development Alliance (NEDA). The Natchitoches Economic Development Alliance provides leadership and support for economic development and workforce solutions in and around Natchitoches Parish.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – December 8, 2022
Service: Friday, December 9 at 11 am St. Anne Chapel (Old River) Service: Saturday, December 17 at 10 am at Calvary Baptist Church, located at 312 LA-3191 in Natchitoches. Service:Saturday, December 10 at 1 pm at Southern Funeral Home. John Edward Procell. December 3, 1960 – December 3, 2022.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Rural Trauma Team Development – NRMC
Rapides Regional Medical Center’s Trauma team will visit Natchitoches Regional Medical Center Friday to teach a Rural Trauma Team Development Course. “The goal of the class is to help rural healthcare facilities develop a systematic approach when caring for trauma patients,” said Shawn Moreau, MSN, TCRN, CEN, Rapides’ Trauma Program Director. “Once processes are put in place and the appropriate team members are identified and know their roles and responsibilities, trauma patients can be stabilized quickly and transferred to a nearby Trauma Center.”
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Evangelist, published author to speak at Winter Tea
Natchitoches native, Evangelist, and published author Loretta Davis will be a guest speaker at the 2nd Annual Winter Tea hosted by the Natchitoches Coalition on Homelessness on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2-6 pm at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 1116 Amulet St. Minister Davis is a certified...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU announces Southland Conference schedule ticket package offer
With the Southland Conference portion of the 2022-23 basketball season drawing near, the Northwestern State Athletic Department has a special ticket offer for the 18 Prather Coliseum games of league play. Southland season ticket packages are on sale for $90 and will cover the eight home doubleheaders remaining on the...
kalb.com
Trent Williams carries strong family legacy into Division III State Title
MANY, La. (KALB) - Championship culture at Many High School is built on the backs of two things: family and football. While the Curtis family has helped build the program to be what it is today, it is the Williams family that has quite literally carried the Tigers to the top.
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
kalb.com
Pineville’s Christmas parade rolls down Main Street
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Hundreds of people lined Main Street in Pineville Friday night for the city’s Christmas parade. This year, the parade had over 150 entries and was one of the largest in the city’s history. The Grand Marshal of the parade was Pineville native State Representative...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Coffee with Corey: Filming a Movie in Natchitoches
When a small town big shot goes after the deed to her family’s bar, a bartender takes extreme measures to keep it. I sat down to talk with Writer, Director and Producer Matthew Yerby to talk about filming in Natchitoches Parish for the movie: The Dirty South, which has signed distribution agreements with Bleiberg Entertainment and Cinedigm.
wbrz.com
Three members of SU's Human Jukebox struck, killed by 18-wheeler while changing tire
BATON ROUGE - Three Southern University students and members of the Human Jukebox died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday night. They were outside of a broken-down vehicle when they were struck. Dylan Young, Brody Moore and Tyran Williams died in the wreck while on their way home to...
kjas.com
Sabine Parish woman died following a DeSoto Parish accident
Louisiana State Police say a woman from nearby Sabine Parish has died following an accident that occurred at about 8:00 Tuesday morning in DeSoto Parish. According to troopers, 28-year-old Jessican Farris was driving a 2020 Chevrolet SUV when she hit the back of an 18-wheeler. Troopers say Farris later died...
kalb.com
AFD responds to Lee Street fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning around 4:45 a.m. at 2611 Lee Street. AFD said they found a fully-engulfed structure fire. The fire was extinguished and units wrapped up at the scene around 7 a.m.
KTBS
Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash
MINDEN, La. -- A Coushatta man died early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Webster Parish. Troopers said Paul Born, 57, was driving his 2023 Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 371 when he left the road, hit an embankment, went through a creek and a struck a tree.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Update: Multiple pedestrians killed in I-49 crash near Powhatan
Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Dec. 6 shortly after 7 pm on I-49 north of Natchitoches. This crash killed 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, TX, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, TX, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of Cedar Hill, TX. The three men have been identified by area news outlets as being students at Southern University.
kalb.com
Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish
CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria couple was recently arrested in Natchitoches Parish in connection with a road rage incident on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a driver reported that while he was traveling north on 1-49, north of Chopin, another driver, in a white sports utility vehicle, pulled along side his vehicle, rolled down their window and pointed a handgun at the complainant. The complainant said his family was in the car with him, including his 1-year-old child.
kalb.com
Mother of murdered Edwin Davidson, Jr. gives victim impact statement
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The sentencing of Andrew Mayo, 20 of Pineville, was delayed on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after two post-conviction defense motions, including one request for a new trial, were denied by presiding Judge Greg Beard. Mayo, who was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury on Nov....
