Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Investing in Berry Global (BERY)
BERY - Free Report) is grappling with persistent supply-chain issues, rising raw material costs, high debt levels and foreign-currency headwinds. The current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $7.5 billion. In the past year, the stock has lost 15.7% compared with the industry’s 0.1% decline.
Zacks.com
Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
ALLK - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Zacks.com
Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
TNGX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.33 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to loss of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 7th
ABST - Free Report) is engaged in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6 downward over the last 60 days. Amryt Pharma (. AMYT - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and...
Zacks.com
Bear Of The Day: International Flavor and Fragrances (IFF)
IFF - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and recently beat earnings. Following the recent earnings beat, the stock has continued higher. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day. Description. International...
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023
Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Zacks.com
Crane Holdings (CR) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.89 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.54%. A...
Zacks.com
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
CASI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.38 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.51. This compares to loss of $0.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Mondelez International (MDLZ) This Year?
MDLZ - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
Diana Shipping (DSX) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
DSX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.71%. A...
Zacks.com
Hyatt (H) Stock on Fire: Outpaces Industry in The Past Year
H - Free Report) is benefiting from solid leisure transient demand, integration of Apple Leisure Group and asset disposition commitment. This and the emphasis on asset-light deals bode well. Shares of Hyatt have increased 12.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 8.8%. The price performance was backed...
Zacks.com
Vail Resorts (MTN) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top Estimates
MTN - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues surpassing the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Kirsten Lynch, chief executive officer, Vail Resorts, stated, "We are pleased with the results of our season pass...
Zacks.com
4 High-Quality Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying a Year From Now
The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile this year due to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a massive decline in the major U.S. indexes.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Ryder System (R) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
R - Free Report) efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks bode well. Investors always prefer an income-generating stock. Hence, a dividend-paying one is obviously much coveted. Apart from providing a solid income stream, dividend-paying stocks have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like R,...
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Heico Corporation (HEI): Can Its 3.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?
HEI - Free Report) shares soared 3.7% in the last trading session to close at $162.31. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.1% loss over the past four weeks. Heico Corp. is benefiting...
msn.com
7 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love
Now is as good a time as ever to start collecting cheap stocks. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date total return of 14.81% through Dec. 6. It is projected to be the index’s worst yearly performance since 2008 and the third worst of the 21st century. But it could have been much worse. So, while it’s not easy putting money into the markets when the sentiment is so negative, there are still cheap stocks that analysts love.
Zacks.com
EnerSys (ENS) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
ENS - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 2.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is EnerSys due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Zacks.com
RCI Hospitality (RICK) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
RCI Hospitality (. RICK - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Is Toll Brothers (TOL) A Buy Following Q4 Earnings Announcement?
TOL - Free Report) reported fiscal Q4 earnings results Tuesday after the closing bell. Toll Brothers, a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), beat on both the top and bottom lines. But with homebuilder sentiment near lows and high mortgage rates contributing to slowing housing demand, is TOL a buy?. The company...
Zacks.com
Is Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?
LBRT - Free Report) . This is because this security in the Oil and Gas - Field Services space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats...
Comments / 0