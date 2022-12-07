Read full article on original website
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Three honored with CAPA Hall of Fame induction
The Mrs. H.D. Dear Sr. and Alice E. D. Dear School of Creative and Performing Arts at Northwestern State University honored three individuals with induction into the CAPA Hall of Fame Dec. 7. Honored were long-time School of Creative Performing Arts Administrative Assistant Ladell Conley, Executive Director of the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts Dr. Steve Horton and the late Phil Kidd, a member of the Department of Theatre and Dance faculty.
KTBS
Many wins Division III State Championship
In one of the most anticipated matchups of LHSAA State Championships, Tackett Curtis and Many took down Trey Holly and Union Parish 35-13. It's the school's third state championship and their fourth-straight trip to the Superdome. Curtis, a USC commit, got the scoring started with an 80 yard touchdown run...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU announces Southland Conference schedule ticket package offer
With the Southland Conference portion of the 2022-23 basketball season drawing near, the Northwestern State Athletic Department has a special ticket offer for the 18 Prather Coliseum games of league play. Southland season ticket packages are on sale for $90 and will cover the eight home doubleheaders remaining on the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Coffee with Corey: Filming a Movie in Natchitoches
When a small town big shot goes after the deed to her family’s bar, a bartender takes extreme measures to keep it. I sat down to talk with Writer, Director and Producer Matthew Yerby to talk about filming in Natchitoches Parish for the movie: The Dirty South, which has signed distribution agreements with Bleiberg Entertainment and Cinedigm.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Broadcast information for state championship game
Ruston fans that will not be able to make the drive to the Superdome Friday night will still be able to experience the game. KXKZ 107.5 FM will be the audio home for the state championship contest, where play-by-play Kyle Roberts and color commentator Nick Brown will have the action live with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Evangelist, published author to speak at Winter Tea
Natchitoches native, Evangelist, and published author Loretta Davis will be a guest speaker at the 2nd Annual Winter Tea hosted by the Natchitoches Coalition on Homelessness on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2-6 pm at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 1116 Amulet St. Minister Davis is a certified...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BOM is a Title Sponsor of the Bethlehem Bash on the Cane
BOM is a Title Sponsor of the Bethlehem Bash on the Cane, a Christmas collaboration benefitting the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Church and St. Mary’s Catholic School. There are three events as a part of this program including a children’s event on December 20 (ADVENTure to the Manger in conjunction with the Live Nativity at St. Mary’s Catholic School 6-8 pm), a teen event on January 4 (The Avengers of the Holy Innocents 7-9 pm), and an adult event on January 7 (A Taste of Petit Noel on 7-10 pm at the Knights of Columbus). Pictured left to right: Father Derek Ducote, BOM’s Claire Mayeaux, and Blaise LaCour, Father Irion St. Romain, and BOM’s Carrie Hough. For more information on any of these events, please contact Lisa Guillet, Director of Development, at 471-0902.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – December 9, 2022
Service: Saturday, December 17 at 10 am at Calvary Baptist Church, located at 312 LA-3191 in Natchitoches. Service:Saturday, December 10 at 1 pm at Southern Funeral Home. Service: Saturday, December 10 at 10 am at Warren Meadows Funeral Home Chapel. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and...
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Haughton advances to championship game of Cedar Creek tournament; Benton downs West Monroe
The Haughton Lady Bucs advanced to the championship game of the Cedar Creek tournament with a 45-25 victory over Quitman Friday in Ruston. Elsewhere, the Benton Lady Tigers won their second straight game in the West Ouachita tournament, defeating West Monroe 48-36. Airline suffered only its second loss of the...
kalb.com
Pineville’s Christmas parade rolls down Main Street
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Hundreds of people lined Main Street in Pineville Friday night for the city’s Christmas parade. This year, the parade had over 150 entries and was one of the largest in the city’s history. The Grand Marshal of the parade was Pineville native State Representative...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Marthaville school recognized among 41 schools for exceeding pre-pandemic levels in reading, math
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is recognizing the impact educators have made with students despite facing extraordinary obstacles over the past two years. The Department recently recognized 41 schools, including Marthaville Elementary and Jr. High School in Natchitoches Parish, as Louisiana Comeback Campuses. These schools have made significant gains in both math and English language arts since the pandemic and the impact of two historically active hurricane seasons.
kalb.com
Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy speaks to Chamber of Commerce members
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, Dec. 7, newly inaugurated Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy spoke to Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce members about his plan for economic development in Alexandria. Mayor Roy said economic development starts with a focus on investing in what Alexandria already has, instead of solely...
KSLA
Hearing set Feb. 14 for former Ware Youth Center guard
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) — A pretrial conference was held Thursday (Dec. 8) for a former Ware Youth Center guard who faces one count of malfeasance in office. A judge ordered a hearing date of Feb. 14 for 28-year-old Jhanquial Gemarrio Smith, of Coushatta. That’s when his trial date will be decided.
KTBS
Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash
MINDEN, La. -- A Coushatta man died early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Webster Parish. Troopers said Paul Born, 57, was driving his 2023 Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 371 when he left the road, hit an embankment, went through a creek and a struck a tree.
kjas.com
Sabine Parish woman died following a DeSoto Parish accident
Louisiana State Police say a woman from nearby Sabine Parish has died following an accident that occurred at about 8:00 Tuesday morning in DeSoto Parish. According to troopers, 28-year-old Jessican Farris was driving a 2020 Chevrolet SUV when she hit the back of an 18-wheeler. Troopers say Farris later died...
kalb.com
AFD responds to Lee Street fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning around 4:45 a.m. at 2611 Lee Street. AFD said they found a fully-engulfed structure fire. The fire was extinguished and units wrapped up at the scene around 7 a.m.
kalb.com
Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish
CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria couple was recently arrested in Natchitoches Parish in connection with a road rage incident on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a driver reported that while he was traveling north on 1-49, north of Chopin, another driver, in a white sports utility vehicle, pulled along side his vehicle, rolled down their window and pointed a handgun at the complainant. The complainant said his family was in the car with him, including his 1-year-old child.
KSLA
Fatal crash claims life of Coushatta man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a man is dead after a one-vehicle crash that happened just before 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 371, just north of La. Highway 531. Officials say Paul Born, 57, was driving a 2023 Chevrolet...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms around Sunday morning, stronger storms possible Tuesday night
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An active weather pattern is shaping up as we head into the new week. Some fog closer to the coast still hangs around Saturday night, but the bigger story into Sunday morning will be a weak cold front approaching the region with showers and thunderstorms. Those storms will move in from the north, likely reaching Vernon Parish by 1 or 2 AM Sunday. They will progress southward, likely reaching the Lake Charles area shortly before daybreak. Luckily the threat of anything severe is limited as these storms will be moving in during night time hours. With that said, isolated gusty winds or maybe even a brief tornado spinning up can’t entirely be ruled out.
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested following barricade situation, allegedly shooting at deputy
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following a barricade situation and allegedly shooting toward an RPSO deputy this week. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, on December 6, around 7 p.m., a K9 deputy assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit saw a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Dallas Avenue. As the deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop, he heard three gunshots coming from what he believed was the driver of the Mustang.
