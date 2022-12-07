Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNatchitoches, LA
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
KSLA
Lighted Boat Parade in Natchitoches ready to start
NACHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Christmas Festival of Lights is approaching, and so is the Lighted Boat Parade. The Lighted Boat Parade is one of the most anticipated events of the Christmas Festival; it starts on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. When the sun goes down, the Parade Boat will make its way downtown along the Cane River for guests to enjoy.
kalb.com
Pineville’s Christmas parade rolls down Main Street
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Hundreds of people lined Main Street in Pineville Friday night for the city’s Christmas parade. This year, the parade had over 150 entries and was one of the largest in the city’s history. The Grand Marshal of the parade was Pineville native State Representative...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – December 9, 2022
Service: Saturday, December 17 at 10 am at Calvary Baptist Church, located at 312 LA-3191 in Natchitoches. Service:Saturday, December 10 at 1 pm at Southern Funeral Home. Service: Saturday, December 10 at 10 am at Warren Meadows Funeral Home Chapel. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and...
KSLA
8-year-old boy wows the crowd with vocal talent at Christmas festival
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - This 3rd grade boy has done it again; he’s blown the crowd away with yet another spectacular performance, singing “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway. Zander Smith, 8, performed in front of a crowd at the Coushatta Christmas Festival on Dec. 8, and wowed...
bossierpress.com
ANNUAL KITTEN EXTRAVAGANZA on Saturday during this National Adoption Weekend to Find Shelter Pets Loving Homes for the Holidays
The Port City Cat Rescue (PCCR) and Hand In Paw – Friends of Bossier City Animal Control (HIP) ANNUAL KITTEN EXTRAVAGANZA is happening this weekend along with the National Best Friends Adoption Weekend at the Bossier City animal shelter, Viking Drive Veterinary Hospital and Port City Cat Rescue (by appointment)!! Come visit any or all of these locations (addresses below) to find the purr‐fect purr‐baby. If you’re looking for a dog, have no fear… you can also find adoptable dogs at the BC animal shelter.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
We Wish You A Merry Book Sale
Need some stocking stuffers or want to get a good reading list going for when you are home for the holidays? The Friends of the Natchitoches Parish Library (FoNPL) has just what you need, and it is all for a good cause and at excellent prices. The FoNPL’s multi-week Mini Book Sale is back, and everything is just 50¢!
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Evangelist, published author to speak at Winter Tea
Natchitoches native, Evangelist, and published author Loretta Davis will be a guest speaker at the 2nd Annual Winter Tea hosted by the Natchitoches Coalition on Homelessness on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2-6 pm at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 1116 Amulet St. Minister Davis is a certified...
kalb.com
Christmas Cheer Food Drive 2022: Natchitoches Parish
Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Grace Christian School: Jackie Nixon!. Downtown Alexandria is turning into Christmas Town tonight with the kicking off of AlexWinterFete!. Mayor Roy ready to usher in AlexWinterFete 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Alena Noakes speaks with newly-elected Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy as AlexWinterFete...
KSLA
Word of God Ministries’ Bossier location opening coffee shop
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The new Word of God Ministries (WOGM) in Bossier City will be opening a coffee shop with its very own barista soon. On Dec. 8, Pastor James McMenis and Cassie Hammett visit KSLA to discuss the new coffee shop and innovations offered at the new location in Bossier City.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Coffee with Corey: Filming a Movie in Natchitoches
When a small town big shot goes after the deed to her family’s bar, a bartender takes extreme measures to keep it. I sat down to talk with Writer, Director and Producer Matthew Yerby to talk about filming in Natchitoches Parish for the movie: The Dirty South, which has signed distribution agreements with Bleiberg Entertainment and Cinedigm.
kalb.com
AFD responds to Lee Street fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning around 4:45 a.m. at 2611 Lee Street. AFD said they found a fully-engulfed structure fire. The fire was extinguished and units wrapped up at the scene around 7 a.m.
Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees
Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
7 More Louisiana Kids Have Disappeared Since November 1
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
KSLA
Scattered showers today; severe chance next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! A cloudy start to the day once again means we will be seeing some showers in the ArkLaTex. Highs today across much of the region will rise into the mid-70s, folks in the northwest portion of the region may only see the upper-60s. Scattered showers are once again going to move in today, this time being a little more widespread. Starting at 11 AM, we will see a line of showers beginning to move in. The line will stay together as it moves into Texarkana slowly but at 3 PM. Scattering about the ArkLaTex a bit, showers are not expected into Shreveport/Bossier City until late in the day. Tonight, lows will drop to the upper-50s and low-60s.
KSLA
Hearing set Feb. 14 for former Ware Youth Center guard
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) — A pretrial conference was held Thursday (Dec. 8) for a former Ware Youth Center guard who faces one count of malfeasance in office. A judge ordered a hearing date of Feb. 14 for 28-year-old Jhanquial Gemarrio Smith, of Coushatta. That’s when his trial date will be decided.
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
KTBS
2 announce resignations from Webster Parish Police Jury
MINDEN, La. - Minden Mayor-elect Nick Cox announced at Tuesday's Webster Police Jury meeting it would be his last since he was resigning in preparation of taking the oath of office as mayor after the first of the year. “My wife asked me this morning if I was sad about...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Minden male charged with stalking
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minden man after he allegedly stalked an ex-girlfriend over the course of several days. On Saturday, deputies answered a call to a Highway 80 residence in Choudrant and found the distraught victim. The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Tanner B. DeThomas, 38, had been stalking her since he was forbidden by deputies on Nov. 27 from returning to the property by the victim’s request.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Three honored with CAPA Hall of Fame induction
The Mrs. H.D. Dear Sr. and Alice E. D. Dear School of Creative and Performing Arts at Northwestern State University honored three individuals with induction into the CAPA Hall of Fame Dec. 7. Honored were long-time School of Creative Performing Arts Administrative Assistant Ladell Conley, Executive Director of the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts Dr. Steve Horton and the late Phil Kidd, a member of the Department of Theatre and Dance faculty.
kalb.com
Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish
CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria couple was recently arrested in Natchitoches Parish in connection with a road rage incident on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a driver reported that while he was traveling north on 1-49, north of Chopin, another driver, in a white sports utility vehicle, pulled along side his vehicle, rolled down their window and pointed a handgun at the complainant. The complainant said his family was in the car with him, including his 1-year-old child.
