Naples Senior Center announced the appointment of former Collier County Commissioner and former Naples City Councilor Penny Taylor as its first-ever disaster relief resource coordinator, assisting local seniors with recovery efforts post Hurricane Ian. The position is being funded through the Collier Community Foundation. As the disaster relief resource coordinator, Ms. Taylor will work with seniors and connect them with the community resources they need to rebuild their lives, particularly those living in low-income areas of Collier County. Ms. Taylor, a local photographer who has lived in the community for over 40 years, brings more than two decades of public service to Naples Senior Center, including 10 years on the Naples City Council and two terms on the Board of Collier County Commissioners.

