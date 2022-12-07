Read full article on original website
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
A Florida doctor utilizes laughing gas and sedatives to rape women during surgeries.EddyEvonAnonymousNaples, FL
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach residents voice concerns, ask questions at town hall meeting
People in Fort Myers Beach are running out of options after the hurricane, and now they are desperate and angry. Residents packed a tent on the island to ask and, hopefully, have their questions answered. The first of the many issues addressed was the 50% rule that keeps some people...
coastalbreezenews.com
Rental Registration Ordinance Passes On Second Reading
The Marco Island City Council met on December 5th for its only meeting during the month of December due to the Christmas Holiday Season. However, it was a month in which they would be able to put to rest a major bit of unfinished business which began with the successful citizen initiative to establish a Short-Term Rental Registration Program for the island.
Marconews.com
Letters to the Editor, Dec. 9
A petition drive is underway that will add an amendment to the Florida Constitution that creates a fundamental right to clean and healthy waters for the residents of Florida. This will be voted on in the General Election of 2024. There is currently no political will at the Florida state...
Social media campaign aims to oust Collier County School Board member
More than three thousand people have written emails and social media messages calling for Rutherford, who was elected in November, to either resign from the school board or be removed.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers City Council approves MLK-75 subdivision
Fort Myers City Council approved the MLK-75 subdivision, consisting of 158.87 acres east of Ortiz Avenue, south of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and west of Interstate 75. The subject property is intended to accommodate commercial development.
WINKNEWS.com
FDEM director, other officials to answer questions in Fort Myers Beach
Anyone living in Fort Myers Beach who still feels left in the dark and frustrated after Hurricane Ian will have the opportunity Friday evening to meet and get answers from Florida’s emergency management director. Residents will get the chance to talk to FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie and representatives from...
City of Cape Coral hosting a citywide clean up event
City of Cape Coral hosting a citywide clean up event. Looking to get rid of that debris in the city.
gulfshorebusiness.com
City of Naples to pursue redesign of entire Naples Pier
The Naples Pier, a 1,000-foot-long boardwalk that has been a landmark of Collier County for more than a century, sustained significant damages when Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida in September. Now, city staff is working to make the pier a favorite gathering place for residents and visitors. For City Manager...
Florida residents want answers after beach lots deemed 'unbuildable' after Ian
A group of Florida residents wants answers from the Fort Myers Beach local planning agency after lots they bought years ago were deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian.
coastalbreezenews.com
Tax Collector Office Update
It isn’t just homes and commercial businesses that have been affected by Hurricane Ian. The Tax Collector’s office on Winterberry is another victim of major water damage. We reached out to James Moore, Deputy Tax Collector, on the status of the building. “Collier County Facilities Management (the actual owner of the building) is in the process of acquiring an estimate of the total cost of repair,” said Moore. “If that total goes above a certain threshold, then the building will be demolished and completely rebuilt.” Moore added that “the Tax Collector has every intention of maintaining an office on Marco.”
SWFL residents being forced to get flood insurance following updated maps
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Mortgage companies are sending notices to homeowners after FEMA updated its flood maps. Thomas Henry got one of those letters earlier this week. He made it through hurricanes Irma and Ian with no flooding in his Cape Coral home. “We never saw it coming. We’re...
NBC 2
Major changes possible for Sanibel Causeway in proposed plan
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — Could the Sanibel Causeway, as we once knew it, be gone forever? On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) representatives presented permanent rebuilding plans to the city, suggesting major changes to its structure. The goal is to rebuild with the intent of the causeway...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Police Officers head to Sanibel Island
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six Panama City Police Officers left early this morning to assist law enforcement agencies in Lee County with the reopening of the Sanibel Island bridge. The goal is to help assist with patrolling and any police needs Lee County officials may need. Officers want to...
Florida Weekly
ON THE MOVE
Naples Senior Center announced the appointment of former Collier County Commissioner and former Naples City Councilor Penny Taylor as its first-ever disaster relief resource coordinator, assisting local seniors with recovery efforts post Hurricane Ian. The position is being funded through the Collier Community Foundation. As the disaster relief resource coordinator, Ms. Taylor will work with seniors and connect them with the community resources they need to rebuild their lives, particularly those living in low-income areas of Collier County. Ms. Taylor, a local photographer who has lived in the community for over 40 years, brings more than two decades of public service to Naples Senior Center, including 10 years on the Naples City Council and two terms on the Board of Collier County Commissioners.
Concerns loom over reopening Sanibel Causeway next month
SANIBEL, Fla. — Some contractors and residents are questioning whether Sanibel Island is ready to reopen next month. The city announced the Sanibel Causeway is slated to open to everyone on Monday, January 2, one day after toll operations in Lee County resume. “I really think it’ll bring over...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero rezoning 19 acres on Golf Coast Driving Range property
Estero Village Council approved the beginning of a rezoning process of 19 acres of village-owned property on the north side of Williams Road and south of Estero Community Park. The property consists of two parcels, with the eastern part of the site occupied by the Golf Coast Driving Range and...
Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144
Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
ABC Action News
Hurricane Ian victims struggling with insurance claim payouts seek help from public adjusters
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, we’re finding out that homeowners with damage are struggling with insurance claim payouts. “You pay your insurance and you expect to get that back, especially when you've never had a claim in almost 30 years we've lived in that home,” exclaimed Iona Homeowner Teresa Hall. “I'm flabbergasted. Really, I just think it's so upsetting. I mean, it makes it hard to sleep at night. What are we ever going to get back in our home? Can we afford to get back in our home?”
Destin Log
Ian: Targeting more than $13M, mansions vie for most expensive sold on SWFL's Bonita Beach
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, at least a pair of properties are vying to become the most expensive sold on Bonita Beach. On Friday afternoon, the Dawn McKenna Group listed a $13.5 million estate at 26564 Hickory Blvd. that it said features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and more than 10.000 square feet of total living space.
WINKNEWS.com
2 men arrested after narcotics investigation in Lee County
Two men were arrested after Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says they were caught trafficking kilos of cocaine. “Last month, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by the U.S. postal inspector of suspicious packages coming in from Puerto Rico to Lee County,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
