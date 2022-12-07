ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coastalbreezenews.com

Rental Registration Ordinance Passes On Second Reading

The Marco Island City Council met on December 5th for its only meeting during the month of December due to the Christmas Holiday Season. However, it was a month in which they would be able to put to rest a major bit of unfinished business which began with the successful citizen initiative to establish a Short-Term Rental Registration Program for the island.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Marconews.com

Letters to the Editor, Dec. 9

A petition drive is underway that will add an amendment to the Florida Constitution that creates a fundamental right to clean and healthy waters for the residents of Florida. This will be voted on in the General Election of 2024. There is currently no political will at the Florida state...
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers City Council approves MLK-75 subdivision

Fort Myers City Council approved the MLK-75 subdivision, consisting of 158.87 acres east of Ortiz Avenue, south of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and west of Interstate 75. The subject property is intended to accommodate commercial development.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

City of Naples to pursue redesign of entire Naples Pier

The Naples Pier, a 1,000-foot-long boardwalk that has been a landmark of Collier County for more than a century, sustained significant damages when Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida in September. Now, city staff is working to make the pier a favorite gathering place for residents and visitors. For City Manager...
NAPLES, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Tax Collector Office Update

It isn’t just homes and commercial businesses that have been affected by Hurricane Ian. The Tax Collector’s office on Winterberry is another victim of major water damage. We reached out to James Moore, Deputy Tax Collector, on the status of the building. “Collier County Facilities Management (the actual owner of the building) is in the process of acquiring an estimate of the total cost of repair,” said Moore. “If that total goes above a certain threshold, then the building will be demolished and completely rebuilt.” Moore added that “the Tax Collector has every intention of maintaining an office on Marco.”
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Major changes possible for Sanibel Causeway in proposed plan

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — Could the Sanibel Causeway, as we once knew it, be gone forever? On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) representatives presented permanent rebuilding plans to the city, suggesting major changes to its structure. The goal is to rebuild with the intent of the causeway...
WJHG-TV

Panama City Police Officers head to Sanibel Island

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six Panama City Police Officers left early this morning to assist law enforcement agencies in Lee County with the reopening of the Sanibel Island bridge. The goal is to help assist with patrolling and any police needs Lee County officials may need. Officers want to...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Florida Weekly

ON THE MOVE

Naples Senior Center announced the appointment of former Collier County Commissioner and former Naples City Councilor Penny Taylor as its first-ever disaster relief resource coordinator, assisting local seniors with recovery efforts post Hurricane Ian. The position is being funded through the Collier Community Foundation. As the disaster relief resource coordinator, Ms. Taylor will work with seniors and connect them with the community resources they need to rebuild their lives, particularly those living in low-income areas of Collier County. Ms. Taylor, a local photographer who has lived in the community for over 40 years, brings more than two decades of public service to Naples Senior Center, including 10 years on the Naples City Council and two terms on the Board of Collier County Commissioners.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Estero rezoning 19 acres on Golf Coast Driving Range property

Estero Village Council approved the beginning of a rezoning process of 19 acres of village-owned property on the north side of Williams Road and south of Estero Community Park. The property consists of two parcels, with the eastern part of the site occupied by the Golf Coast Driving Range and...
ESTERO, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144

Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Hurricane Ian victims struggling with insurance claim payouts seek help from public adjusters

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, we’re finding out that homeowners with damage are struggling with insurance claim payouts. “You pay your insurance and you expect to get that back, especially when you've never had a claim in almost 30 years we've lived in that home,” exclaimed Iona Homeowner Teresa Hall. “I'm flabbergasted. Really, I just think it's so upsetting. I mean, it makes it hard to sleep at night. What are we ever going to get back in our home? Can we afford to get back in our home?”
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 men arrested after narcotics investigation in Lee County

Two men were arrested after Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says they were caught trafficking kilos of cocaine. “Last month, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by the U.S. postal inspector of suspicious packages coming in from Puerto Rico to Lee County,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy