BOM is a Title Sponsor of the Bethlehem Bash on the Cane, a Christmas collaboration benefitting the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Church and St. Mary’s Catholic School. There are three events as a part of this program including a children’s event on December 20 (ADVENTure to the Manger in conjunction with the Live Nativity at St. Mary’s Catholic School 6-8 pm), a teen event on January 4 (The Avengers of the Holy Innocents 7-9 pm), and an adult event on January 7 (A Taste of Petit Noel on 7-10 pm at the Knights of Columbus). Pictured left to right: Father Derek Ducote, BOM’s Claire Mayeaux, and Blaise LaCour, Father Irion St. Romain, and BOM’s Carrie Hough. For more information on any of these events, please contact Lisa Guillet, Director of Development, at 471-0902.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO