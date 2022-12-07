Read full article on original website
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – December 9, 2022
Service: Saturday, December 17 at 10 am at Calvary Baptist Church, located at 312 LA-3191 in Natchitoches. Service:Saturday, December 10 at 1 pm at Southern Funeral Home. Service: Saturday, December 10 at 10 am at Warren Meadows Funeral Home Chapel. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Marthaville school recognized among 41 schools for exceeding pre-pandemic levels in reading, math
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is recognizing the impact educators have made with students despite facing extraordinary obstacles over the past two years. The Department recently recognized 41 schools, including Marthaville Elementary and Jr. High School in Natchitoches Parish, as Louisiana Comeback Campuses. These schools have made significant gains in both math and English language arts since the pandemic and the impact of two historically active hurricane seasons.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Kiwanis Learns More About NEDA
The Kiwanis Club of Natchitoches invited Laura Lyles, President of the Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce to speak on Dec. 1. Lyles gave an update on the chamber, but focused primarily on the Natchitoches Economic Development Alliance (NEDA). The Natchitoches Economic Development Alliance provides leadership and support for economic development and workforce solutions in and around Natchitoches Parish.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BOM is a Title Sponsor of the Bethlehem Bash on the Cane
BOM is a Title Sponsor of the Bethlehem Bash on the Cane, a Christmas collaboration benefitting the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Church and St. Mary’s Catholic School. There are three events as a part of this program including a children’s event on December 20 (ADVENTure to the Manger in conjunction with the Live Nativity at St. Mary’s Catholic School 6-8 pm), a teen event on January 4 (The Avengers of the Holy Innocents 7-9 pm), and an adult event on January 7 (A Taste of Petit Noel on 7-10 pm at the Knights of Columbus). Pictured left to right: Father Derek Ducote, BOM’s Claire Mayeaux, and Blaise LaCour, Father Irion St. Romain, and BOM’s Carrie Hough. For more information on any of these events, please contact Lisa Guillet, Director of Development, at 471-0902.
kalb.com
AFD responds to Lee Street fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning around 4:45 a.m. at 2611 Lee Street. AFD said they found a fully-engulfed structure fire. The fire was extinguished and units wrapped up at the scene around 7 a.m.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Traffic Advisory for I-49, North of Powhatan
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police, and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS are on the scene of a major 2-vehicle crash involving multiple injuries as of Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7:41 pm on I-49 (northbound) near milepost #149 North of Powhatan according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Evangelist, published author to speak at Winter Tea
Natchitoches native, Evangelist, and published author Loretta Davis will be a guest speaker at the 2nd Annual Winter Tea hosted by the Natchitoches Coalition on Homelessness on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2-6 pm at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 1116 Amulet St. Minister Davis is a certified...
KTBS
Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash
MINDEN, La. -- A Coushatta man died early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Webster Parish. Troopers said Paul Born, 57, was driving his 2023 Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 371 when he left the road, hit an embankment, went through a creek and a struck a tree.
kalb.com
Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish
CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria couple was recently arrested in Natchitoches Parish in connection with a road rage incident on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a driver reported that while he was traveling north on 1-49, north of Chopin, another driver, in a white sports utility vehicle, pulled along side his vehicle, rolled down their window and pointed a handgun at the complainant. The complainant said his family was in the car with him, including his 1-year-old child.
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
Natchitoches Times
NPD seeking 2 suspects after someone allegedly fires toward people in apartment complex
The Natchitoches Police Department has identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as additional suspects in the shooting that occurred Nov. 22. Hill is wanted for five counts of attempted second degree murder and Coley is wanted for five counts of principle to second degree murder and one count of improper supervision of a minor by a parent of legal custody.
wbrz.com
Three members of SU's Human Jukebox struck, killed by 18-wheeler while changing tire
BATON ROUGE - Three Southern University students and members of the Human Jukebox died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday night. They were outside of a broken-down vehicle when they were struck. Dylan Young, Brody Moore and Tyran Williams died in the wreck while on their way home to...
KSLA
Fatal crash claims life of Coushatta man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a man is dead after a one-vehicle crash that happened just before 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 371, just north of La. Highway 531. Officials say Paul Born, 57, was driving a 2023 Chevrolet...
kjas.com
Sabine Parish woman died following a DeSoto Parish accident
Louisiana State Police say a woman from nearby Sabine Parish has died following an accident that occurred at about 8:00 Tuesday morning in DeSoto Parish. According to troopers, 28-year-old Jessican Farris was driving a 2020 Chevrolet SUV when she hit the back of an 18-wheeler. Troopers say Farris later died...
lincolnparishjournal.com
I-20 driver arrested for second DWI
Grambling Police arrested a Minden man Thursday evening after a report of a reckless driver on Interstate 20. A caller reported a white Cadillac eastbound on I-20 approaching Grambling was running vehicles off the road. GPD located the vehicle and stopped it near exit 81. The driver, Travis E. Barton, 45, of Minden, appeared confused and smelled of alcohol and had difficulty standing or walking.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Update: Multiple pedestrians killed in I-49 crash near Powhatan
Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Dec. 6 shortly after 7 pm on I-49 north of Natchitoches. This crash killed 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, TX, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, TX, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of Cedar Hill, TX. The three men have been identified by area news outlets as being students at Southern University.
kalb.com
APD investigating shooting on North Mall Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking into shots fired on the 2000 block of North Mall Drive on the evening of Dec. 5. According to APD, a man was seen walking around the area with a gun, followed by reports of gunfire in the area. The unknown person with the gun fled the scene in a vehicle. Nobody was injured, but a car was spotted in the area with a bullet hole. APD is unsure if the car was a deliberate target.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Three honored with CAPA Hall of Fame induction
The Mrs. H.D. Dear Sr. and Alice E. D. Dear School of Creative and Performing Arts at Northwestern State University honored three individuals with induction into the CAPA Hall of Fame Dec. 7. Honored were long-time School of Creative Performing Arts Administrative Assistant Ladell Conley, Executive Director of the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts Dr. Steve Horton and the late Phil Kidd, a member of the Department of Theatre and Dance faculty.
kalb.com
Runaway juvenile has been located
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Za’Nayla Martin has been located and is safe. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Two booked on drug charges
A man and a woman were arrested on drug charges Monday with both claiming ownership of narcotics found in the car. A Ruston Police officer stopped a car on Mills Avenue for a traffic violation about 10:00 p.m. Saturday night. While speaking to passenger Paula Baker, 51, of Castor, an officer noticed her extreme nervousness and suspected impairment by a substance other than alcohol. When asked if she had anything illegal in the purse beside her, Baker reportedly said there might be pills in the purse. She opened the purse to show the officer who saw a small bag of suspected marijuana and a prescription bottle with the label removed.
