The Many Tigers Are The 2022 Division III Nonselect State ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
Homer and Many Heading To State ChampionshipsUnder The Radar NWLAHomer, LA
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNatchitoches, LA
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
Natchitoches Times
Louise “Maw Maw” Lirette
The life of Louise Lirette, “Maw Maw”, was remembered and celebrated with a funeral mass at The Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Natchitoches Wednesday, Dec. 7. 2022, with the burial following at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches. Louise Mary Bergeron Lirette, “Maw Maw”, was...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BOM is a Title Sponsor of the Bethlehem Bash on the Cane
BOM is a Title Sponsor of the Bethlehem Bash on the Cane, a Christmas collaboration benefitting the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Church and St. Mary’s Catholic School. There are three events as a part of this program including a children’s event on December 20 (ADVENTure to the Manger in conjunction with the Live Nativity at St. Mary’s Catholic School 6-8 pm), a teen event on January 4 (The Avengers of the Holy Innocents 7-9 pm), and an adult event on January 7 (A Taste of Petit Noel on 7-10 pm at the Knights of Columbus). Pictured left to right: Father Derek Ducote, BOM’s Claire Mayeaux, and Blaise LaCour, Father Irion St. Romain, and BOM’s Carrie Hough. For more information on any of these events, please contact Lisa Guillet, Director of Development, at 471-0902.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Evangelist, published author to speak at Winter Tea
Natchitoches native, Evangelist, and published author Loretta Davis will be a guest speaker at the 2nd Annual Winter Tea hosted by the Natchitoches Coalition on Homelessness on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2-6 pm at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 1116 Amulet St. Minister Davis is a certified...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Kiwanis Learns More About NEDA
The Kiwanis Club of Natchitoches invited Laura Lyles, President of the Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce to speak on Dec. 1. Lyles gave an update on the chamber, but focused primarily on the Natchitoches Economic Development Alliance (NEDA). The Natchitoches Economic Development Alliance provides leadership and support for economic development and workforce solutions in and around Natchitoches Parish.
kalb.com
Pineville’s Christmas parade rolls down Main Street
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Hundreds of people lined Main Street in Pineville Friday night for the city’s Christmas parade. This year, the parade had over 150 entries and was one of the largest in the city’s history. The Grand Marshal of the parade was Pineville native State Representative...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
We Wish You A Merry Book Sale
Need some stocking stuffers or want to get a good reading list going for when you are home for the holidays? The Friends of the Natchitoches Parish Library (FoNPL) has just what you need, and it is all for a good cause and at excellent prices. The FoNPL’s multi-week Mini Book Sale is back, and everything is just 50¢!
kalb.com
Christmas Cheer Food Drive 2022: Natchitoches Parish
Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Grace Christian School: Jackie Nixon!. Downtown Alexandria is turning into Christmas Town tonight with the kicking off of AlexWinterFete!. Mayor Roy ready to usher in AlexWinterFete 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Alena Noakes speaks with newly-elected Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy as AlexWinterFete...
KSLA
8-year-old boy wows the crowd with vocal talent at Christmas festival
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - This 3rd grade boy has done it again; he’s blown the crowd away with yet another spectacular performance, singing “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway. Zander Smith, 8, performed in front of a crowd at the Coushatta Christmas Festival on Dec. 8, and wowed...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Multi-tasking Ben Dupree is a modern-day renaissance man
He operates a successful deer processing business; he is a garbage man; he teaches concealed firearms classes; he is a farmer who sells his produce; he is an award-winning author; he is pastor of his church. And he does all this while being blind. Yes, you read it right; Ben Dupree is functionally blind.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Three honored with CAPA Hall of Fame induction
The Mrs. H.D. Dear Sr. and Alice E. D. Dear School of Creative and Performing Arts at Northwestern State University honored three individuals with induction into the CAPA Hall of Fame Dec. 7. Honored were long-time School of Creative Performing Arts Administrative Assistant Ladell Conley, Executive Director of the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts Dr. Steve Horton and the late Phil Kidd, a member of the Department of Theatre and Dance faculty.
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
kalb.com
AFD responds to Lee Street fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning around 4:45 a.m. at 2611 Lee Street. AFD said they found a fully-engulfed structure fire. The fire was extinguished and units wrapped up at the scene around 7 a.m.
kalb.com
Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish
CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria couple was recently arrested in Natchitoches Parish in connection with a road rage incident on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a driver reported that while he was traveling north on 1-49, north of Chopin, another driver, in a white sports utility vehicle, pulled along side his vehicle, rolled down their window and pointed a handgun at the complainant. The complainant said his family was in the car with him, including his 1-year-old child.
KTBS
Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash
MINDEN, La. -- A Coushatta man died early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Webster Parish. Troopers said Paul Born, 57, was driving his 2023 Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 371 when he left the road, hit an embankment, went through a creek and a struck a tree.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Marthaville school recognized among 41 schools for exceeding pre-pandemic levels in reading, math
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is recognizing the impact educators have made with students despite facing extraordinary obstacles over the past two years. The Department recently recognized 41 schools, including Marthaville Elementary and Jr. High School in Natchitoches Parish, as Louisiana Comeback Campuses. These schools have made significant gains in both math and English language arts since the pandemic and the impact of two historically active hurricane seasons.
wbrz.com
Three members of SU's Human Jukebox struck, killed by 18-wheeler while changing tire
BATON ROUGE - Three Southern University students and members of the Human Jukebox died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday night. They were outside of a broken-down vehicle when they were struck. Dylan Young, Brody Moore and Tyran Williams died in the wreck while on their way home to...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Sales and Use Tax Changes
IMPORTANT NOTICE —– IMPORTANT NOTICE. This will be the column on the tax form where you will file your local Sales and Use Tax. On April 11, 2022 the City of Natchitoches levied an INCREASE in the Sales and Use Tax Rate for River South Commons Economic Development District E (TIF E) of 1% percent.
klax-tv.com
Election Day Inspires Residents to Exercise their Right to Vote
Citizens are gearing up for Election Day for the Rapides School Board and City Council. Their votes could determine who can make changes in the community. John Kilbourne was a former educator and loves to support the school board. “You want to know something; you have to get into those...
ktalnews.com
Boating accident claims life of Natchitoches man
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials are investigating a boating accident that claimed the life of a Natchitoches man Saturday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says 37-year-old Jack Crowell was driving a 17-foot vessel on the Cane River with his four-year-old son as a passenger. Around 6:30 p.m., the boat struck a downed tree in the water, ejecting Crowell from the vessel. His son remained in the watercraft.
kalb.com
Tackett Curtis to play final game for Many
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers have a lot of great athletes that have played for the program. Tackett Curtis is one of the guys that took the world by storm as of late for the Tigers. From his freshman year to his senior year, he has gotten...
