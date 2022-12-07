Inducted into the Hawk Hall of Fame at Marthaville school on Thursday night were, from left to right, Robert Gentry, honored for his contributions and promotion of Marthaville through the past 50 years, and his wife Laurie; Jacque Reed Horton and Cathy Reed Seymour, accepting on behalf of their late father Dr . Hoyt Reed, former Marthaville principal/coach and later Superintendent of Schools in Natchitoches Parish; Debra “Debo” Mitchell, 1978 Miss Marthaville High School and 34 year faculty member in Marthaville Schools; Lynn Clary LaCaze, teacher/coach at Marthaville for over 30 years; Rose LaCaze and Stanley Davis, children of honoree the late Jess Davis, who served Marthaville schools in various capacities for many years; and Mattie Townsend (and her husband Floyd). Mattie served Marthaville schools for 30 years as cafeteria manager. Also included is Philip Strahan, master of ceremonies, who attended Marthaville schools for many years.

1 DAY AGO