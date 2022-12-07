Read full article on original website
The Many Tigers Are The 2022 Division III Nonselect State ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
Homer and Many Heading To State ChampionshipsUnder The Radar NWLAHomer, LA
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNatchitoches, LA
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
Evangelist, published author to speak at Winter Tea
Natchitoches native, Evangelist, and published author Loretta Davis will be a guest speaker at the 2nd Annual Winter Tea hosted by the Natchitoches Coalition on Homelessness on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2-6 pm at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 1116 Amulet St. Minister Davis is a certified...
BOM is a Title Sponsor of the Bethlehem Bash on the Cane
BOM is a Title Sponsor of the Bethlehem Bash on the Cane, a Christmas collaboration benefitting the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Church and St. Mary’s Catholic School. There are three events as a part of this program including a children’s event on December 20 (ADVENTure to the Manger in conjunction with the Live Nativity at St. Mary’s Catholic School 6-8 pm), a teen event on January 4 (The Avengers of the Holy Innocents 7-9 pm), and an adult event on January 7 (A Taste of Petit Noel on 7-10 pm at the Knights of Columbus). Pictured left to right: Father Derek Ducote, BOM’s Claire Mayeaux, and Blaise LaCour, Father Irion St. Romain, and BOM’s Carrie Hough. For more information on any of these events, please contact Lisa Guillet, Director of Development, at 471-0902.
Three honored with CAPA Hall of Fame induction
The Mrs. H.D. Dear Sr. and Alice E. D. Dear School of Creative and Performing Arts at Northwestern State University honored three individuals with induction into the CAPA Hall of Fame Dec. 7. Honored were long-time School of Creative Performing Arts Administrative Assistant Ladell Conley, Executive Director of the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts Dr. Steve Horton and the late Phil Kidd, a member of the Department of Theatre and Dance faculty.
Multi-tasking Ben Dupree is a modern-day renaissance man
He operates a successful deer processing business; he is a garbage man; he teaches concealed firearms classes; he is a farmer who sells his produce; he is an award-winning author; he is pastor of his church. And he does all this while being blind. Yes, you read it right; Ben Dupree is functionally blind.
Notice of Death – December 9, 2022
Service: Saturday, December 17 at 10 am at Calvary Baptist Church, located at 312 LA-3191 in Natchitoches. Service:Saturday, December 10 at 1 pm at Southern Funeral Home. Service: Saturday, December 10 at 10 am at Warren Meadows Funeral Home Chapel. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and...
Kiwanis Learns More About NEDA
The Kiwanis Club of Natchitoches invited Laura Lyles, President of the Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce to speak on Dec. 1. Lyles gave an update on the chamber, but focused primarily on the Natchitoches Economic Development Alliance (NEDA). The Natchitoches Economic Development Alliance provides leadership and support for economic development and workforce solutions in and around Natchitoches Parish.
Marthaville Hawk Hall of Fame inductees
Inducted into the Hawk Hall of Fame at Marthaville school on Thursday night were, from left to right, Robert Gentry, honored for his contributions and promotion of Marthaville through the past 50 years, and his wife Laurie; Jacque Reed Horton and Cathy Reed Seymour, accepting on behalf of their late father Dr . Hoyt Reed, former Marthaville principal/coach and later Superintendent of Schools in Natchitoches Parish; Debra “Debo” Mitchell, 1978 Miss Marthaville High School and 34 year faculty member in Marthaville Schools; Lynn Clary LaCaze, teacher/coach at Marthaville for over 30 years; Rose LaCaze and Stanley Davis, children of honoree the late Jess Davis, who served Marthaville schools in various capacities for many years; and Mattie Townsend (and her husband Floyd). Mattie served Marthaville schools for 30 years as cafeteria manager. Also included is Philip Strahan, master of ceremonies, who attended Marthaville schools for many years.
Marthaville school recognized among 41 schools for exceeding pre-pandemic levels in reading, math
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is recognizing the impact educators have made with students despite facing extraordinary obstacles over the past two years. The Department recently recognized 41 schools, including Marthaville Elementary and Jr. High School in Natchitoches Parish, as Louisiana Comeback Campuses. These schools have made significant gains in both math and English language arts since the pandemic and the impact of two historically active hurricane seasons.
NSU announces Southland Conference schedule ticket package offer
With the Southland Conference portion of the 2022-23 basketball season drawing near, the Northwestern State Athletic Department has a special ticket offer for the 18 Prather Coliseum games of league play. Southland season ticket packages are on sale for $90 and will cover the eight home doubleheaders remaining on the...
