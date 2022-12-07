EDGERTON—Sophomore guard Olin Zellmer led all scorers with 16 points as Edgerton topped the visiting Jefferson boys basketball team 53-50 in a Rock Valley game on Thursday. The Crimson Tide (3-1, 2-1 in conference) trailed 25-23 at halftime before turning it on around the 12-minute mark of the second half, building an eight-point lead at one juncture. The Eagles (1-3, 1-2) hit several shots from beyond the arc late down the stretch but came up a possession or two short. ...

EDGERTON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO