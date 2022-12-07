Read full article on original website
December means hoops action at area schools
December has begun, signaling the beginning of basketball season in Tillamook County. Across the county, coaches are aiming for playoff appearances and are optimistic about their squads’ prospects. Last season, the Tillamook High boys’ basketball team made the play-in round of the state tournament before falling to Corbett on the road. Following the departure of...
Boys basketball: Free throw line helps Edgerton fend off Jefferson 53-50
EDGERTON—Sophomore guard Olin Zellmer led all scorers with 16 points as Edgerton topped the visiting Jefferson boys basketball team 53-50 in a Rock Valley game on Thursday. The Crimson Tide (3-1, 2-1 in conference) trailed 25-23 at halftime before turning it on around the 12-minute mark of the second half, building an eight-point lead at one juncture. The Eagles (1-3, 1-2) hit several shots from beyond the arc late down the stretch but came up a possession or two short. ...
High school roundup: Cobras come from 12 back to win in boys basketball
Central Linn rallied from 12 points down in the fourth quarter to force overtime and take a 63-58 win at Mohawk in a nonconference boys basketball game in Marcola on Thursday. Bren Schneiter had 23 points and Ryan Rowland 17, including four 3-pointers in the fourth, for the Cobras. Central...
