German minister: foiled plot shows threat of far-right "abyss"

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjyyf_0jaCIRl100

BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Investigations into a far-right plot to overthrow the German state show the threat posed by the "Reichsbuerger" movement, which denies the existence of the modern German state, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Wednesday.

"The investigations provide a glimpse into the abyss of a terrorist threat from the Reichsbuerger milieu," Faeser said in a statement, adding "we are taking action against such endeavours with all the consequences of the rule of law."

"We will continue to take this hard line."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

