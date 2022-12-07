ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thick fog to start the day, warm and partly sunny afternoon

 3 days ago
Fog is laying in thick for another morning here in Acadiana, a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the whole area so be sure to take it slow out there Wednesday morning.

The fog isn't expected to last the day and we should see it start to burn up by the middle of the morning, leaving behind a layer of clouds that will take a little longer to clear.

This has been the pattern, more or less, for several days now so Wednesday doesn't look like it will be a break in the pattern we've had so far this week.

A few showers will be possible in the morning, but any rain will remain very light and won't really have much (if any) impact on your day.

Temperatures will once again be close to a record with highs expected to push back into the mid 80s by Wednesday afternoon, lows won't be much better as they're expected to stay in the upper 60s.

Little change will occur for the next several days with this warm, muggy pattern lasting through the remainder of the work week.

The ridge that has been controlling the weather this week will start to break down over the weekend, opening up the door for showers and storms to roll through on Sunday.

We won't be able to shed this unseasonably warm weather until next week when a front will finally push through some cooler air; so while change is on the way, we've just got to wait a little while for it.

