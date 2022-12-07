ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Barre, LA

Two 15 year-olds arrested after bomb threat

By Dave Baker
KATC News
 3 days ago
Port Barre Police are reporting arrests after several bomb threats at Port Barre High School. The first happening the day before Thanksgiving break, the second on December 1st.

The latest threat happening December 5th, where police were called by Port Barre High School about a hand written message written on a bathroom wall. After collecting interviews and surveillance video, police arrested two 15 year old Port Barre High School sophomores. It appears both students involved conspired together to commit the crime.

One student was charged with terrorizing, and the other accessory to terrorizing. Both carry sentences of up to 15 years in prison.

Police Chief Deon Boudreaux saying, "Students think it's fun and games, but we live in a time where threats such as this will not be taken lightly." The chief continued, "It causes absolute chaos, it's disruptive, and costly." The chief urges parents to speak to their children about the consequences of these types of acts.

The other two bomb threats are still under investigation and more arrests are likely according to the Port Barre Police Department.

