Americans don't seem interested in saving money right now, despite a looming recession

By Jacob Zinkula
 3 days ago

An Amazon delivery worker pulls a delivery cart full of packages.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

  • Americans stashed away savings at the lowest rate in 17 years in October.
  • It's not all due to inflation. We're buying more and more.
  • With a recession looming, some Americans may wish they had built more of a financial cushion.

Americans are slowly running out of money, and with a recession looming next year, it arguably couldn't come at a worse time . While elevated inflation can be blamed for some of this, strong consumer spending is a factor as well.

The personal savings rate — the share of Americans' income saved in a given month — fell to 2.3% in October, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported last Thursday. This marked the lowest level since 2005 and the second lowest rate on record dating back to 1959. While households accumulated roughly $2.5 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic — due in part to stimulus checks and expanded unemployment benefits — inflation is causing consumers to spend more and save less, and economists estimate it will all be gone in less than a year .

But sky-high prices aren't the only reason Americans' savings are dwindling. Adjusted for inflation, consumer spending rose 0.5% in October, the largest increase since January.

"It's a real sign of a resilient economy," RSM's chief economist Joseph Brusuelas told The Wall Street Journal regarding the strong spending figure. Brusuelas expects the US to enter a mild recession next year, but right now, he said, "jobs are easy to get, and people are confident and they're going to keep spending."

Despite consumer confidence surveys suggesting Americans are quite pessimistic about the state of the US economy, many companies touted strong spending during third quarter earnings calls , as consumers continued the spending surge that began when COVID restrictions eased . With over 10 million job openings and the unemployment rate near a 50-year low, some Americans may feel they have less need of the financial cushion they would rely on if they were ever out of work.

The current economy might not last , however. Experts expect the US to enter a recession next year, which is expected to coincide with falling job openings and a rising unemployment rate . Inflation isn't expected to go away quickly either , leaving Americans with wage bumps that may continue to lag inflation . Many people are already taking on credit card debt , which saw the largest increase in over 20 years during the most recent quarter.

If a recession does come next year, some Americans could be left wishing they had more savings stored away to ride out the storm.

It's possible, however, that Americans' confidence in the economy — and their job security in particular — is justified. The Federal Reserve is projecting unemployment to tick up from 3.7% in 2022 to 4.4% next yea, Even if it overshoots this, this projection suggests the vast majority of Americans won't fall victim to layoffs.

If they do lose their job, there's reason to believe there will be significant demand for workers not only next year, but in the years ahead, as some companies continue to grapple with labor shortages .

"It's increasingly likely that the United States will face long-term hiring challenges due to aging demographics and slower immigration in recent years," Glassdoor's chief economist Aaron Terrazas previously told Insider .

But even for Americans who avoid layoffs and are able to continue spending at similar levels in the short term, not building up a nest egg could have financial consequences down the road.

At least 60% of Boomers will enter retirement without sufficient savings, Boston University economist Laurence Kotlikoff previously told Insider , and he said there's "every reason to think the situation will get worse" for the generations behind them.

