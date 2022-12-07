ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WNEM

Light snow Saturday night, low impacts for roadways expected

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Not many around Mid-Michigan saw snowfall on Friday, it was a very low-impact event where dry air won out in many cases. There is another round of light snow on the way for our area tonight, this time around everyone has a better chance at seeing that snow move in. Impacts are still expected to be kept to a minimum. A quiet stretch of weather moves back in Sunday through Tuesday.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan’s weekend is about a level 2 of winter on a 5-level scale

This weekend will have one shot of light snow for about half of the state. Otherwise the temperatures will be near normal, which is getting a little wintry. Saturday night will have some light snow over most of Michigan with the exception of Kalamazoo to Ann Arbor and southward. Northeast Lower Michigan, including the Alpena area, will probably have 2 inches or 3 inches of snow. The Thumb could have 1 inch to 3 inches of snow.
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Weather Experience: Dec. 7, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The WOOD TV8 Weather Experience is back for the 2022/23 program year!. On Dec. 7, 2022, third graders from Meadow Brook Elementary School logged in to learn all about West Michigan weather with Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca. The kids in Forest Hills had a blast doing the tornado dance and making experiments like clouds and fake snow.
WOOD

Snow Conditions Report: Dec. 8, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — December’s first accumulating snow arrives Friday across southern lower Michigan. Even though we are well above average for the date and compared to last year, we don’t have much on the ground to show for it. It’s nearly nonexistent across lower Michigan.
MLive

Lake Superior gains astounding 6 trillion gallons in same time Lakes Michigan, Huron lose 7 trillion

Lake Superior’s water level has moved dramatically in the opposite direction from the other four Great Lakes. The Great Lakes are in the normal seasonal decline. As the air turns colder, precipitation amounts are lower. At the same time, the big temperature difference between near the water surface and higher altitudes creates more evaporation. Lake Superior water levels and the rest of the Great Lakes usually decline from November to December.
US 103.1

If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?

We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan is one of 3 remaining states with low flu activity

Influenza rates are taking off throughout the country and while Michigan is one of the few outliers, that could change in the near future. According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only three states -- including Michigan -- had low activity levels of influenza-like illness for the week ending Dec. 3. The other two states were Alaska and New Hampshire, according to data published Friday, Dec. 9.
WNEM

Whitmer awards $3.3M to rebuild local roads

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded $3.3 million in grants to help rebuild local roads in nine areas across Michigan. “Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely,” Whitmer said.
9&10 News

Top Headlines: It Was a Crime-Ridden Week in Northern Michigan

Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. Seems like more than a few people are going to get a lump of coal for Christmas this year, as there was a LOT of crime this week. But we’ll end this article with a happy story to cheer you up.
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces 9 infrastructure projects that will rebuild local roads in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that city and county road agencies will receive $3.3 million in grants to rebuild roads in nine different areas in Michigan.In a news release from the governor's office, Whitmer says the nine areas receiving the grants include the cities of Alpena, Battle Creek, Corunna and Midland, along with the Alpena County Road Commission, Chippewa County Road Commission, Mecosta County Road Commission, Monroe County Road Commission and the St. Clair County Road Commission."Today's road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Michigan

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and your favorite comfort food is a nice burger then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Michigan that are well-known for their service and food.
