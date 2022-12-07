Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
Upcoming City Council meeting to feature discussion on Palm Harbor Golf Club concession lease, parks master plan
Topics on the upcoming 9 a.m. Dec. 13 Palm Coast City Council meeting will include a Palm Harbor Golf Club concession lease agreement, a Comprehensive Master Plan Study for Parks & Recreation, and the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. Details of the items on the agenda are listed below.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Congrats Are In Order: Flagler County’s Julie Murphy Completes International Professional Designation Process
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Julie Murphy has successfully completed the process that awards the professional designation of “Public Information Officer” (PIO). The Commission on Professional Credentialing® (CPC®) met on December 5, 2022, to confer the designation. Julie Murphy becomes one of only 17 PIOs worldwide.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis-endorsed Duval School Board member backs Leanna Cumber for Jax Mayor
Cumber also announced Thursday that she had signed the Moms For Liberty pledge. Duval County School Board member April Carney is endorsing Jacksonville City Council member LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber for Mayor, the candidate announced Thursday. Carney, who won election to the School Board after landing an endorsement from Gov. Ron...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler County Accuses Dune Hold-Out of ‘Bad Faith’ and ‘Abomination,’ and Wants Property Seized
An attorney for Flagler County government accused the lone hold-out in a planned dune-rebuilding project along State Road A1A in Flagler Beach of “bad faith,” “fraud” and deception, and is asking a federal court to revoke the hold-out’s discharge from bankruptcy and convert her case to Chapter 7, enabling the government to seize all but her homesteaded assets.
WCJB
Marion County residents react to state representative Joe Harding’s resignation
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents are speaking out about Republican state representative Joe Harding resigning just one day after being indicted for allegedly defrauding $150,000 COVID-19-related small business loans. Amy Beshears said she’s glad that this indictment is happening because politicians should be held accountable just as much as civilians.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Longtime Flagler County Volunteer Alison Rimer To Be Laid to Rest Sunday
Alison Rimer was a kind and unassuming volunteer in Flagler County for many years. We pause to pay respect for her hard work and dedication.
Matt Schellenberg: Lenny Curry Should Focus on Important Issues, Not ‘Resign to Run’ Proposal
How is restricting voters’ right to back whoever they want at the ballot box good for democracy?. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is undermining democracy with a proposal that requires elected city officials to resign their current position to run for another elected office. Curry should be embarrassed that this...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Home Builders Association: Flagler By the Numbers
Residential construction is an economic generator for the local economy, and this is how we contributed last month. In the month of October, permits for 193 residential units were issued in Flagler County. It is estimated those homes will generate $39.2 million in local income including local business owner revenues...
flaglerlive.com
Ending Green Lion Era, Palm Coast Readies to Sign 5-Year Lease With Loopers at Palm Harbor Golf Course
The days and nights of the Green Lion Restaurant at Palm Harbor Golf Course, one of the city’s most popular destinations, are drawing to a close, and those of Loopers Restaurant, its replacement, are just ahead. The Palm Coast City Council is set to approve a five-year lease with...
palmcoastobserver.com
Belle Terre Parkway road work and lane closures to begin Dec. 12
Building the future: Belle Terre Parkway improvements. Residents and visitors who travel down Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast near Indian Trails Middle School and Belle Terre Elementary School have likely encountered some dips in the road. The time has come to remedy those roadways and return them to safe...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Police arrest Ormond man who was reported to cause nightly disturbances in his neighborhood
12:07 a.m. — First block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Disorderly intoxication. Police responded to a local restaurant after receiving a call about a fight amongst patrons. Once they arrived, restaurant staff and the people involved told officers that it was just a verbal argument, and that they had been separated and were in the process of leaving.
ormondbeachobserver.com
O Christmas tree: Gardner Tree Farms wraps up business after 37 years in Ormond Beach
For almost four decades, Robin and Michael Gentry have assisted local families celebrate the holidays in perhaps the most emblematic way: helping them pick the perfect Christmas tree. On Friday, Dec. 2, the Ormond Beach couple wrapped up their 37th and final season of selling Christmas trees in the community....
WESH
Volusia County corrections director to be fired, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has filed a notice of intent to fire Corrections Director Mark Flowers. This came after a seven-month investigation. The move followed a thorough investigation that included speaking with around 20 prison officers and looking over more than 15,000 texts that Flowers wrote and received, officials said.
palmcoastobserver.com
Dune holdout in bankruptcy, failed to claim beach property on assets
The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners may have a new avenue to secure the easements stalling the Army Corps beach renourishment project — all because the property owner didn’t declare the properties while filing bankruptcy. The project has been in the works for several and has stalled...
Duval, Nassau, St. Johns school districts announce schedule changes due to Hurricane Nicole closures
Northeast Florida school districts have announced some schedule changes to the rest of the school year due to weather-related closures from Hurricane Nicole. DCPS shared the following updates to its school calendar, which were approved by the School Board on Tuesday:. End of 2nd grading period went from Dec. 16...
Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
WESH
Daytona Beach celebrates park reopening as leaders look to revitalize downtown
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's snowing in Daytona Beach but that's not the only miracle on 221 Beach Street. A celebration was underway for the grand opening of the new Riverfront Esplanade. "Esplanade comes from the Latin word espandantos,” Esplanade Manager Joe Yarbrough said. According to the definition...
natureworldnews.com
Hurricanes Help to Unearth Historical Shipwreck from the 1800s in Florida
A mysterious and rare shipwreck was discovered in Florida after Hurricanes caused erosion in the beach, causing the object to emerge. Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole left a catastrophic impact on Florida residents, causing damage to infrastructure, bridges and homes. Volunteer groups and Florida immediately sent assistance to affected residents.
JSO officers involved in controversial traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local man and Navy veteran has filed a formal complaint with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, after he said he was racially profiled during a traffic stop in late November. STORY: ‘It’s only going to get better’: West Augustine barbers react to barbershop arson...
mynews13.com
Residents in Volusia and New Smyrna Beach waiting for answers after Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been nearly three months since Hurricane Ian struck the Atlantic Coast and in Central Florida. Between home owners and businesses, nearly 1,000 structures saw flood damage. The city of New Smyrna Beach is currently reviewing a moratorium on development for about six months. The...
