Palm Coast, FL

flaglerlive.com

Flagler County Accuses Dune Hold-Out of ‘Bad Faith’ and ‘Abomination,’ and Wants Property Seized

An attorney for Flagler County government accused the lone hold-out in a planned dune-rebuilding project along State Road A1A in Flagler Beach of “bad faith,” “fraud” and deception, and is asking a federal court to revoke the hold-out’s discharge from bankruptcy and convert her case to Chapter 7, enabling the government to seize all but her homesteaded assets.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County residents react to state representative Joe Harding’s resignation

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents are speaking out about Republican state representative Joe Harding resigning just one day after being indicted for allegedly defrauding $150,000 COVID-19-related small business loans. Amy Beshears said she’s glad that this indictment is happening because politicians should be held accountable just as much as civilians.
OCALA, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Home Builders Association: Flagler By the Numbers

Residential construction is an economic generator for the local economy, and this is how we contributed last month. In the month of October, permits for 193 residential units were issued in Flagler County. It is estimated those homes will generate $39.2 million in local income including local business owner revenues...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Belle Terre Parkway road work and lane closures to begin Dec. 12

Building the future: Belle Terre Parkway improvements. Residents and visitors who travel down Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast near Indian Trails Middle School and Belle Terre Elementary School have likely encountered some dips in the road. The time has come to remedy those roadways and return them to safe...
PALM COAST, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Police arrest Ormond man who was reported to cause nightly disturbances in his neighborhood

12:07 a.m. — First block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Disorderly intoxication. Police responded to a local restaurant after receiving a call about a fight amongst patrons. Once they arrived, restaurant staff and the people involved told officers that it was just a verbal argument, and that they had been separated and were in the process of leaving.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Volusia County corrections director to be fired, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has filed a notice of intent to fire Corrections Director Mark Flowers. This came after a seven-month investigation. The move followed a thorough investigation that included speaking with around 20 prison officers and looking over more than 15,000 texts that Flowers wrote and received, officials said.
palmcoastobserver.com

Dune holdout in bankruptcy, failed to claim beach property on assets

The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners may have a new avenue to secure the easements stalling the Army Corps beach renourishment project — all because the property owner didn’t declare the properties while filing bankruptcy. The project has been in the works for several and has stalled...
First Coast News

Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
natureworldnews.com

Hurricanes Help to Unearth Historical Shipwreck from the 1800s in Florida

A mysterious and rare shipwreck was discovered in Florida after Hurricanes caused erosion in the beach, causing the object to emerge. Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole left a catastrophic impact on Florida residents, causing damage to infrastructure, bridges and homes. Volunteer groups and Florida immediately sent assistance to affected residents.
FLORIDA STATE

